Bear King is a new Mythic unit in Anime Defenders after the Raids update. Unlike other units in the game, you don’t get him through the gacha. Here’s how to get and evolve Bear King in Anime Defenders.

Recommended Videos

How to get Bear King in Anime Defenders

Buy the Bear King from the Raid shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can buy Bear King in Roblox Anime Defenders from the Raid shop. The Bear King usually costs 2,000 raid shards, but sometimes you can get him for a small discount.



Unlike all shops in Anime Defenders, the Raid shop isn’t always open. When you log into the game, head right (inside the raid hall) and check at the very back if the Raid Shop is open. If it isn’t, a timer should tell you when it’s returning.

The hard part is getting 2,000 Raid Shards. You get Raid Shards every time you complete a raid. Like in most games, raids are some of the hardest content in the game. You need a group of dedicated players with a few Mythic units. If you don’t have anyone to raid with, check on the official Anime Defenders Discord group for players.

How to evolve Bear King in Anime Defenders

Definitely bring a group of strong players for a Raid. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To evolve Bear King in Anime Defenders, you need the Otherworldly Gauntlet. You can buy this item from the Raid Shop for 1,000 Raid Shards (it’s on discount sometimes). This means you need to continue raiding even after you get Bear King.

Once you have the unit and the Otherworldly Gauntlet, take them to the Evolution portal and get Bear King (Unlocked). Despite the dumb name, Bear King (Unlocked) is a beast on the battlefield (no pun intended), and if you’re doing raids, there’s no reason not to get him.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy