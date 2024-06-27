Image Credit: Bethesda
A player in Palworld stood alongside a Meteorite.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to get the Meteor Launcher in Palworld

Shoot for the stars.
Published: Jun 27, 2024 05:03 am

Palworld’s Sakurajima update added a bunch of new weapons into the game, and the most powerful is the Meteor Launcher—which we’ll tell you how to get.

With a base attack of 2,000, the Meteor Launcher in Palworld is the best weapon you can get your hands on until unlocking the Laser Rifle, Grenade Launcher, and Guided Missile Launcher in the endgame, but it’s not the easiest weapon to get your hands on.

Obtaining the Meteor Launcher in Palworld requires plenty of farming and reliance on RNG, all of which we’ve outlined in our guide below.

How to unlock and craft the Meteor Launcher in Palworld

The crafting menu showing a Meteor Launcher in Palworld.
Time to grind. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Meteor Launcher in Palworld, reach level 37. The Meteor Launcher is then available to unlock in the Technology Tree under the Ancient Technology section and requires three Ancient Technology Points to unlock.

Once unlocked, the Meteor Launcher is crafted at a Weapon Assembly Line and requires 100 Meteorite Fragments, 30 Refined Ingot, and 20 Paldium Fragments. However, you have to wait a little longer to be able to craft the required ammo.

Although the Technology Tree says the Meteor Launcher requires Gatling Gun Ammo, this is incorrect. Instead, the Meteor Launcher takes Meteorite Bullets as its ammunition, again crafted at a Weapon Assembly Line and requiring two Meteorite Fragments per bullet.

As you need a steady supply of Meteorite Fragments to craft the Meteor Launcher and keep it supplied with ammo, maximizing the amount of Meteorite Fragments you earn from each Meteorite event is vital—so, I highly recommend having Xenovader in your party, as it’s Meteor Mania Partner skill increases damage dealt to Ores and makes it easier to obtain Meteorite Fragments while in your team.

