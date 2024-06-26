How to find Meteorite and Supply Drop events in Palworld

In Palworld’s Sakurajima update, new world events known as Meteorite and Supply Drops can randomly spawn as you go about your day, gifting players rare items and Pals.

Recommended Videos

Meteorites are important in Palworld, so knowing how to find these events is important to completing your Paldeck—if only it were that simple.

How to spawn a Meteorite or Supply Drop event in Palworld

Meteorite Boss Fight | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Meteorite and Supply Drops in Palworld spawn completely randomly and without warning. It could happen while building your base, fighting a boss, or casually exploring. Nothing you can do can make these events happen quicker; there are no specific conditions to getting them, and they both fall from the sky when they feel like it.

To test this theory, I ran two versions of the game simultaneously. In one, I played the game normally. In the other, I let my character stand idea for hours, not doing anything. Both characters were on the new Cherry Blossom island added in the recent update.

After eight hours of gameplay, both had drops randomly, with only three random events happening in the time window. It feels ridiculously low, considering three of the new Pals added in this update come from Meteorites.

I also had more luck finding these events on Palworld‘s new Sakurajima Island, but I can’t confirm if these events are currently exclusive to the island or all islands. We’ll update this article when any more information is available.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy