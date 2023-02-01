Know how much time you still have to get the rewards.

Each new season of Marvel Snap is an opportunity for players to reach the Infinite rank and acquire great rewards. Since each season also soft resets players’ ranks, everyone needs to rank up again if they want all the rewards.

Each season represents a new beginning, but it also often marks changes in the game. As seasons go by, the metagame also changes. This, along with the addition of new cards and locations, keeps the game interesting for longtime players, while still inviting newcomers to try it out and get into the grind too.

Since the beta release of Marvel Snap in June 2022, Second Dinner has had monthly seasons with a new highlight card for each season.

Here are all the dates for past and future Snap seasons.

Start and end dates for all Marvel Snap seasons

Season Name Start date End date Card Atlantis Beach Club June 6, 2022 at 10pm CT July 3, 2022 at 10pm CT Wave Love and Thunder July 4, 2022 at 10pm CT Aug. 8, 2022 at 10pm CT Thor Heroes for Hire Aug. 8, 2022 at 10pm CT Sep. 5, 2022 at 10pm CT Daredevil Sword and Shield Sep. 5, 2022 at 10pm CT Oct. 3, 2022 at 10pm CT Nick Fury Symbiote Invasion Oct. 3, 2022 at 10pm CT Nov. 7, 2022 at 10pm CT Miles Morales Warriors of Wakanda Nov. 7, 2022 at 9pm CT Dec. 5, 2022 at 9pm CT Black Panther The Power Cosmic Dec. 5, 2022 at 9pm CT Jan. 2, 2023 at 9pm CT Silver Surfer Savage Land Jan. 2, 2023 at 9pm CT Feb. 6, 2023 at 9pm CT Zabu “Quantumania” Feb. 6, 2023 at 9pm CT March 6, 2023 at 9pm CT MODOK “Nimrod” March 6, 2023 at 9pm CT April 3, 2023 at 9pm CT Nimrod

During each Marvel Snap season, players can redeem rewards according to the highest rank they could reach among currencies such as Credits and Gold, in addition to avatars, titles, and card backs. To acquire rewards from previous ranks retroactively, players need to play ten matches in the current season.

The dates for the next seasons are still tentative until locked in by Second Dinner. Dot Esports will continue updating this article whenever new information is confirmed.