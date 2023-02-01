Each new season of Marvel Snap is an opportunity for players to reach the Infinite rank and acquire great rewards. Since each season also soft resets players’ ranks, everyone needs to rank up again if they want all the rewards.
Each season represents a new beginning, but it also often marks changes in the game. As seasons go by, the metagame also changes. This, along with the addition of new cards and locations, keeps the game interesting for longtime players, while still inviting newcomers to try it out and get into the grind too.
Since the beta release of Marvel Snap in June 2022, Second Dinner has had monthly seasons with a new highlight card for each season.
Here are all the dates for past and future Snap seasons.
Start and end dates for all Marvel Snap seasons
|Season Name
|Start date
|End date
|Card
|Atlantis Beach Club
|June 6, 2022 at 10pm CT
|July 3, 2022 at 10pm CT
|Wave
|Love and Thunder
|July 4, 2022 at 10pm CT
|Aug. 8, 2022 at 10pm CT
|Thor
|Heroes for Hire
|Aug. 8, 2022 at 10pm CT
|Sep. 5, 2022 at 10pm CT
|Daredevil
|Sword and Shield
|Sep. 5, 2022 at 10pm CT
|Oct. 3, 2022 at 10pm CT
|Nick Fury
|Symbiote Invasion
|Oct. 3, 2022 at 10pm CT
|Nov. 7, 2022 at 10pm CT
|Miles Morales
|Warriors of Wakanda
|Nov. 7, 2022 at 9pm CT
|Dec. 5, 2022 at 9pm CT
|Black Panther
|The Power Cosmic
|Dec. 5, 2022 at 9pm CT
|Jan. 2, 2023 at 9pm CT
|Silver Surfer
|Savage Land
|Jan. 2, 2023 at 9pm CT
|Feb. 6, 2023 at 9pm CT
|Zabu
|“Quantumania”
|Feb. 6, 2023 at 9pm CT
|March 6, 2023 at 9pm CT
|MODOK
|“Nimrod”
|March 6, 2023 at 9pm CT
|April 3, 2023 at 9pm CT
|Nimrod
During each Marvel Snap season, players can redeem rewards according to the highest rank they could reach among currencies such as Credits and Gold, in addition to avatars, titles, and card backs. To acquire rewards from previous ranks retroactively, players need to play ten matches in the current season.
The dates for the next seasons are still tentative until locked in by Second Dinner. Dot Esports will continue updating this article whenever new information is confirmed.