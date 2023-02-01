Start and end dates for all Marvel Snap seasons

Know how much time you still have to get the rewards.

Image via Second Dinner

Each new season of Marvel Snap is an opportunity for players to reach the Infinite rank and acquire great rewards. Since each season also soft resets players’ ranks, everyone needs to rank up again if they want all the rewards.

Each season represents a new beginning, but it also often marks changes in the game. As seasons go by, the metagame also changes. This, along with the addition of new cards and locations, keeps the game interesting for longtime players, while still inviting newcomers to try it out and get into the grind too.

Since the beta release of Marvel Snap in June 2022, Second Dinner has had monthly seasons with a new highlight card for each season.

Here are all the dates for past and future Snap seasons.

Start and end dates for all Marvel Snap seasons

Season NameStart dateEnd dateCard
Atlantis Beach ClubJune 6, 2022 at 10pm CTJuly 3, 2022 at 10pm CTWave
Love and ThunderJuly 4, 2022 at 10pm CTAug. 8, 2022 at 10pm CTThor
Heroes for HireAug. 8, 2022 at 10pm CTSep. 5, 2022 at 10pm CTDaredevil
Sword and ShieldSep. 5, 2022 at 10pm CTOct. 3, 2022 at 10pm CTNick Fury
Symbiote InvasionOct. 3, 2022 at 10pm CTNov. 7, 2022 at 10pm CTMiles Morales
Warriors of WakandaNov. 7, 2022 at 9pm CTDec. 5, 2022 at 9pm CTBlack Panther
The Power CosmicDec. 5, 2022 at 9pm CTJan. 2, 2023 at 9pm CTSilver Surfer
Savage LandJan. 2, 2023 at 9pm CTFeb. 6, 2023 at 9pm CTZabu
“Quantumania”Feb. 6, 2023 at 9pm CTMarch 6, 2023 at 9pm CTMODOK
“Nimrod”March 6, 2023 at 9pm CTApril 3, 2023 at 9pm CTNimrod

During each Marvel Snap season, players can redeem rewards according to the highest rank they could reach among currencies such as Credits and Gold, in addition to avatars, titles, and card backs. To acquire rewards from previous ranks retroactively, players need to play ten matches in the current season.

The dates for the next seasons are still tentative until locked in by Second Dinner. Dot Esports will continue updating this article whenever new information is confirmed.