Best Nebula decks in Marvel Snap and how to counter them

Another Daughter of Thanos is joining Marvel Snap alongside her sister, Gamora—Nebula has been added to the ranks of other Guardians of the Galaxy in the card-battling game.

As part of the May 2023 season of Marvel Snap, Guardians Greatest Hits, Nebula was added to the game as a Series Five card and already shapes as an excellent addition to the game’s already-existing roster of solid one-drops.

Related: Best Destroyer decks in Marvel Snap and how to counter them

Here’s everything to know about Nebula, decks to build with her, and how to counter her in Marvel Snap.

Nebula card abilities in Marvel Snap

Image via Nuverse

Card stats: One Energy, One Power

One Energy, One Power Card text: Each turn your opponent doesn’t play a card here, +2 Power. (except the turn you play this)

Nebula is one of the stronger one-drop cards in all of Marvel Snap. Starting at just one power, she only becomes a problem if neglected, but can be utilized to gain steady power throughout any given match.

She’s a well-balanced card that is easily countered, but strong enough to be played around with some supporting cards or locations to make her a real problem if your hand works out for you.

Nebula strategy in Marvel Snap

As she gains power when your opponent does not play a card at her location, the general idea with Nebula is to manipulate the board to either prevent your opponent from playing cards where she is or fill up your side of the board when they try to stack their own cards at her location to prevent her from growing.

But as she’s simply just a solid one-cost card, to begin with, Nebula fits into several existing deck-build archetypes right out of the gate and is better suited as an addition as opposed to a card that you build entire strategies around.

Best combo synergy with Nebula in Marvel Snap

Nebula has several cards that will enable her growth or help her thrive in Marvel Snap:

Bast

Hit-Monkey

Armor

Mojo

Storm

Cosmo

Spider-Man

Jessica Jones

Professor X

Bast will buff Nebula, allowing her to begin at three power and then gain more on subsequent turns. Armor will protect her from Killmonger, which is crucial for Zoo decks and other similar builds. Cosmo will do the same, negating On Reveal effects after she’s been played.

Related: Best Jeff the Baby Land Shark decks in Marvel Snap and how to counter them

When the opponent stacks their side with cards, you can use Mojo on yours to fill up the entire location for a big power gain. If they attempt to hard counter her, Mojo will make up for it, and if not, she’ll be gaining power throughout.

Storm, Spider-Man, and Professor X will all prevent your opponent from playing on their side of Nebula’s location, which is basically free power.

The best Nebula decks in Marvel Snap

Nebula Ka-Zar Zoo

Ant-Man Squirrel Girl Nebula Korg Nightcrawler Yondu Angela Hit-Monkey Bishop Ka-Zar Iron Man Blue Marvel

Nebula slots in nicely to the classic Ka-Zar Zoo build but with a recent Hit-Monkey twist. The goal is to play Nebula as soon as possible and follow it up with Ka-Zar and either Iron Man or Blue Marvel to buff up the rest of your one drops with Hit-Monkey.

Nebula Control

Nebula Daredevil Armor Storm Cosmo Wave Shang-Chi Spider-Man Jessica Jones Aero Professor X Magneto

This deck rewards those who play Nebula as soon as possible and then follow it up with a control card like Storm, Spider-Man, or Professor X to prevent the opponent from playing at her location so she gets some nice power buffs along the way.

Nebula Beast Bounce

The Hood Bast Nebula Korg Angela Hit-Monkey The Collector Beast Falcon Bishop Iron Man Sera

Bounce decks are also a great fit for Nebula. You can play her out early and then return her to your hand with Beast to play her out again for zero power at a potentially better location fit.

How to counter Nebula in Marvel Snap

As a one-drop, Nebula is highly susceptible to Killmonger, who will live up to his name and kill her with his On Reveal ability. If she’s protected by Armor, you can use Enchantress to take away Armor’s Ongoing ability and leave her open for the kill.