In Marvel Snap, players can get cards in various ways. The easiest way involves increasing a player’s collection level, but another way to get the higher tier cards is by purchasing them in the token shop.

The token shop in Marvel Snap allows players to buy cards using the Collector’s Tokens players can get from Collector’s Reserves. The cards cost either 3000 or 6000 tokens, and players may not be able to get their desired cards in time.

This is because of the card rotation being implemented in the Token Shop, making the cards available for only eight hours. Luckily, players may pin their desired cards from the Token Shop, preventing the cards from being removed even if the eight-hour rotation would be over.

Here are the five best cards to pin in the Marvel Snap Token Shop.

Five best Marvel Snap cards to pin in the Token Shop

Thanos

Screengrab via Second Dinner

One of the current ‘big bad’ cards in the game, Thanos is considered a must-have card for every player in Marvel Snap. This is because of its game-changing effect that reads: “At the start of the game, shuffle the six Infinity Stones into your deck.” All of the stones provide various effects that can benefit your side on different aspects of the game. These are:

Mind Stone – On Reveal: Draw two Stones from your deck.

Reality Stone – On Reveal: Transform this location into a new one. Draw a card.

Time Stone – On Reveal: Draw a card. Next turn, you get +1 Energy.

Space Stone – On Reveal: Next turn you can move one card at this location. Draw a card.

Soul Stone – On Reveal: Draw a card. Ongoing: Enemy cards here have -1 Power.

Power Stone – Ongoing: If you’ve played all six stones, Thanos has +10 power (wherever he is)

Thanos costs 6,000 tokens, which is pretty expensive. But basically, you are paying for seven good cards if you plan to buy Thanos. So, you might consider saving up your tokens for the mad titan, especially if you plan to create a meta deck around Thanos, such as the Thanos/Death/Lockjaw deck.

Galactus

Another big bad card, Galactus is a six-cost, two-Power card with the monstrous ability that allows it to destroy two locations, meaning all of the cards on those locations will also be destroyed. Galactus has a straightforward ability where the main condition of the deck built around it heavily relies on whether you can play him properly, or you lose.

Screengrab via Second Dinner

What makes Galactus one of the best cards to pin in Marvel Snap is its impact on the game. Its game-changing effect makes it so valuable and useful that decks dedicated around Galactus have held a consistent spot in the meta for months already. Also, the fact that it is a big bad card already puts Galactus as one of the most prestigious cards in the game.

Darkhawk

Darkhawk is one of the most flexible cards in Marvel Snap. It is a four-cost, zero-Power card that gains plus two Power for each card in your opponent’s deck. You can build a deck dedicated to it or even include it in various decks to provide more consistency and Power, especially in the late game.

Screengrab via Second Dinner

Some of the decks where you can put Darkhawk include the Sera control engine, Devil Dinosaur, Ronan, and in the Ongoing deck with Iron Man/Mystique/Bast which is gradually seeing more playing time in the higher ranks (Galactic to Infinite). Also, Darkhawk is a series four card, meaning it costs 3,000 tokens which is easier to achieve compared to series five cards (6,000 tokens).

Knull

Knull is a staple card for destruction decks. It is a six-cost, zero-Power cards that gains the total Power of all cards destroyed in the game as long as it is in your hand or in a location. Galactus deck players use Knull as the game ender card that can potentially outpower their opponent. Just be careful about the hard counters for Knull, like Shang-Chi, which destroys all cards with nine or more Power on your opponent’s side of the location where you played it, and Enchantress and Rogue, both of which can disrupt Ongoing abilities.

Screengrab via Second Dinner

Knull is a series four card and costs 3,000 tokens. If you are fond of building decks that revolve around the destruction mechanic, then Knull is a good Token Shop find.

Kang the Conqueror

The last card on our list is one of the current big bad cards in Marvel Snap. Kang the Conqueror is a five-cost, zero-Power card which has the ability that reads “On Reveal: Look at what your opponent did, then restart the turn (without Kang).”

Screengrab via Second Dinner

Kang does not provide a game-changing effect like Thanos or Galactus wherein the win condition of a deck somehow relies on those cards. What Kang provides is more of a safety net where you can save cubes in case you know you will lose in the final turn or gives you an alternative option to play which can win you the game. It costs 6,000 tokens, however, and it is likely to cost that much for the rest of the game. But if you are more of a collector rather than a competitive player in Marvel Snap, getting Kang is a win.