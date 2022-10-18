Full Final Fantasy XIV Manderville Relic Weapons guide

The Final Fantasy XIV epic quest to forge the long-lost Manderville Weapons has finally begun and players are beginning their journeys in recreating the Hildibrand-themed weapons after Patch 6.25 introduced them.

In the beginning, there are very few steps players must take to forge their weapons. The 6.25 update only provided the first step in the weapon’s creation, so players will want to get every job’s weapon while they wait for the next patch to provide more steps.

Typically, Relic weapons are a grind, but in the beginning, they are fairly easy to get. This is no different for the beginning of the Manderville Relic Weapons, but before players can start forging epic Manderville-themed weapons, there are a few things to do first.

Unlocking FFXIV Manderville Relic Weapon quests

To unlock the ability to make the weapons, players must first catch up on their Hildibrand quests. Once they are caught up to Patch 6.25, which means they’ve completed the quest “An Imperfect Gentleman,” then they can begin gathering the required materials to forge the Relic Weapons.

After you’ve finished the Hildibrand quests, you’ll be placed at Rads-at-Han, or if you took a break, you can find the beginning of the questline right near the Aetheryte there. Follow the steps which will eventually bring you to the first requirement for crafting the weapons.

If you are coming to the quests well after the first few steps are implemented into the game, players will generally do one step at a time for all of their weapons instead of doing each weapon individually, cutting down on time spent grinding each step.

Make It a Manderville – Step one

The first and only step that players can complete right now is Make It a Manderville. This step is quite easy but will require a bit of time to get all of the versions of the Relic Weapon. In this step, players will be required to spend Allegan Tomestones of Astronomy to get Manderium Meteorite. The resource is not sellable on the marketplace, so players will need to farm up tomes to buy them.

Players need 1,500 Allegan Tomestones of Astronomy per weapon to craft it. Head to Jubrunnah near the Radz-at-Han Aetheryte to trade 500 Tomestones for one Manderium Meteorite. You will need three, totaling 1,500 per weapon.

Since the cap for Allegan Tomestones of Astronomy is 2,000 tomes, players will have to complete trials, dungeons, or raids to get them. The quickest way to get these Tomestones is to do your daily roulettes, which give 720 per day if you do all of the roulettes that award them. Make sure you spend your Tomestones as you get them to ensure you never reach the cap.

Manderium Meteorite required per weapon: Three

Manderium Meteorite required for all weapons: 51

This guide will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.