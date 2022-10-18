How to unlock the Manderville Relic Weapon quests in Final Fantasy XIV

The next set of Final Fantasy XIV Relic Weapons are finally here and along with new Endwalker Hildibrand quests, players are excited to get started on the grind to a new fancy weapon.

The questline for the Manderville Relic Weapons was added in Patch 6.25, and players will need to complete a few things before they can get started crafting the weapons. First, players must have completed all of the Hildibrand quests up to 6.25, which includes “Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures” questline, which will lead up to the Relic Weapons.

Prerequisites for FFXIV Manderville Relic Weapon quests

Screengrab via Square Enix

To get to the meat of the Manderville Relic Weapon quests, players must first go through all of the Hildibrand quests. For new 6.25 content, that means picking up the two quests that came with the patch. The first begins with Nashu Mhakaracca in Radz-at-Han right near the Aetheryte called Lunar Conspiracy. Follow that questline and eventually, it will bring you to The Imperfect Gentleman.

In case you take a break in between, The Imperfect Gentleman can be found on Mare Lamentorum by talking to Hildibrand. Once you complete the questline, it will lead you into the Manderville Weapon quests, which will be located in Rads-at-Han by talking to the House Manderville Manservant.

When you speak to the Manservant, he will give you the relic weapon quest for the job you are currently on. The game will give a warning telling you that the quest will be for a weapon of your current job. You can accept the quest on as many jobs as you like, and it is often recommended to do so in order to do each step only once, instead of many times.

After you’ve completed all of the steps, you can begin your quest to complete all of the Manderville Relic Weapons.