Complete list of Final Fantasy XIV Hildibrand quests by level requirement

Although the game doesn’t require players to go through many of the quests in Final Fantasy XIV, one of the questlines is a rite of passage into the FFXIV fandom, and that is the Hildibrand adventures quests. Not only are they humorous, but they’re also required for the next relic weapons.
Since the last Live Letter revealed that the patch for the new relic weapons is coming on Oct. 18, players have been scrambling to get through all of the Hildibrand quests in order to catch up to Patch 6.25. Nothing has really been revealed about the new relic weapons, only that they will be tied to inspector Hildibrand.
For those who haven’t already started their dive into the madness of the Manderville-themed quests, players will be taken through the adventures of Hildibrand and his misadventures throughout Eorzea. The side quest chain will then eventually lead players to the next set of Relic Weapons, called the Manderville weapons.
The quest line has been active since A Realm Reborn, and many were upset to find out that nothing was added for it after Shadowbringers released, but producer and director Naoki Yoshida promised he had big plans for the story. Endwalker’s adventures with Hildibrand will be titled “Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures,” but players will need to unlock everything that came before it to access the new content.
How to start Hildibrand quests in FFXIV
To begin the Hildibrand quests, players should find Wymond in Ul’dah at X:9.8 Y:8.7. Toons will need to be level 50 or above to begin the quests. There are several parts to the questlines which will require higher levels and different content to be unlocked. Free trial players will be able to go through the quests up until level 60, which is the level cap for those on the trial.
Below is a list of all of the Hildibrand quests, and what level your character needs to be to access them.
All Hildibrand quests in FFXIV
Level 50
- The Rise and Fall of Gentleman
- Back in the Saddle
- After Her Own Heart
- The Immaculate Deception
- The Science of Deception
- The Hammer
- Manderville Men
- The Three Collectors
- The Business of Betrothal
- A Burst of Inspiration
- Seeds of Rebellion
- A Case of Indecency
- Eight-armed and Dangerous
- What Price Victory
- The Trouble with Truffles
- The Coliseum Conundrum
- Shades of Sil’dih
- Sibling Strife
- Beneath the Mask
- Truths Untold
- Her Last Vow
Level 60
- A Gentleman Falls, Rather than Flies
- Don’t Call It a Comeback
- The Gigi Situation
- The Measure of a Mammet
- A Gazebo to Call Our Own
- Don’t Trust Anyone Over Sixty
- The Proud and the Point-eyed
- If I Could Turn Back Time
Level 70
- A Hingan Tale: Nashu Goes East
- Life Imitates Art Imitates Life
- Of Wolves and Gentleman
- The Blade Mislaid
- The Black Heart Beneath
- Good Swords, Good Dogs
- The Past is Never Past
- Don’t Do the Dewprism
Level 90 (up to patch 6.2)
- The Sleeping Gentleman
- A Soulful Reunion