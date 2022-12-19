Although the game doesn’t require players to go through many of the quests in Final Fantasy XIV, one of the questlines is a rite of passage into the FFXIV fandom, and that is the Hildibrand adventures quests. Not only are they humorous, but they’re also required for the next relic weapons.

These quests are required to start the Endwalker Manderville Relic Weapons, which have already seen the release of the first step and will get the second step in Patch 6.35, which will likely come two weeks to a month after Patch 6.3. This will add a new layer to the Relic Weapon questline.

For those who haven’t already started their dive into the madness of the Manderville-themed quests, players will be taken through the adventures of Hildibrand and his misadventures throughout Eorzea. The side quest chain will then eventually lead players to the next set of Relic Weapons, called the Manderville weapons.

The quest line has been active since A Realm Reborn and many were upset to find out that nothing was added for it after Shadowbringers was released, but producer and director Naoki Yoshida promised he had big plans for the story. Endwalker’s adventures with Hildibrand will be titled “Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures,” but players will need to unlock everything that came before it to access the new content.

How to start Hildibrand quests in FFXIV

To begin the Hildibrand quests, players should find Wymond in Ul’dah at X:9.8 Y:8.7. Toons will need to be level 50 or above to begin the quests. There are several parts to the questlines, which will require higher levels and different content to be unlocked. Free trial players will be able to go through the quests up until level 60, which is the level cap for those on the trial.

Below is a list of all of the Hildibrand quests and what level your character needs to be to access them.

All Hildibrand quests in FFXIV

Level 50

The Rise and Fall of Gentleman

Back in the Saddle

After Her Own Heart

The Immaculate Deception

The Science of Deception

The Hammer

Manderville Men

The Three Collectors

The Business of Betrothal

A Burst of Inspiration

Seeds of Rebellion

A Case of Indecency

Eight-armed and Dangerous

What Price Victory

The Trouble with Truffles

The Coliseum Conundrum

Shades of Sil’dih

Sibling Strife

Beneath the Mask

Truths Untold

Her Last Vow

Level 60

A Gentleman Falls, Rather than Flies

Don’t Call It a Comeback

The Gigi Situation

The Measure of a Mammet

A Gazebo to Call Our Own

Don’t Trust Anyone Over Sixty

The Proud and the Point-eyed

If I Could Turn Back Time

Level 70

A Hingan Tale: Nashu Goes East

Life Imitates Art Imitates Life

Of Wolves and Gentleman

In the Eye of the Hingan

The Blade Mislaid

The Black Heart Beneath

Good Swords, Good Dogs

The Past is Never Past

Don’t Do the Dewprism

Level 90 (up to patch 6.3)