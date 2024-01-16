FFXIV Patch 6.55 notes: All new quests and changes in Final Fantasy 14

Final Fantasy 14 Patch 6.55 hits the live servers on Jan. 16, and we have the patch notes to see what’s new. There are a couple of new quests, updated Manderville weapons, and even an update to the housing system.

The Endwalker main story quest concludes

Krile with a Pictomancer brush. Image via Square Enix

Three main story quests will wrap up the Endwalker content before the Dawntrail expansion releases. These include When One Door Closes… and two quests named ???. Your guess is as good as mine. But we did get a picture of Krile holding the Pictomancer brush, so maybe we’ll see the new job in action.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

To start the final part of the MSQ, head for Radz-at-Han and finish the story, and you’ll be set up to date until Dawntrail launches.

New Hildibrand adventures

The Gentleman of Light and Inspector Extraordinaire. Image via Square Enix

I cannot begin to tell you how hurt I was when there were no Hildebrand quests in Shadowbringers. However, I have entirely forgiven Yoshi P and Square Enix because they have been pumping Hildibrand quests every single patch since Endwalker was released.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Just before we get to the next expansion, we’ve got another two quests with the Gentleman of Light. Of Duplicity and Duplication and ‘Gentlemen of Heart. As you probably know, by the end of the second quest, we will unfortunately send good old Zombibrand somewhere far, far away, and we’ll likely see him at the end of the next expansion. Man, am I going to miss him.

Manderville weapons

Gerolt in Radz-at-Han has new end-game weapons. Make sure to finish all previous Manderville weapon quests for these to become available. The two new quests are Resonating with Perfection and ???. Again, your guess is as good as mine.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

New Tataru and Tribal Alliance quests

What is Tataru up to now? Image via Square Enix

Hopefully, you’ve been assisting Tataru Taru on her grand adventure. If you haven’t, you’re gonna have a lot of catching up to do to start her final three quests. Additionally, there are two new Alliance Tribal quests, which you can start by speaking with Jammingway in Ultima Thule.

New Housing furnishings

When I see the word Housing, I get excited thinking the devs actually managed to make acquiring houses easier. Turns out, they are just adding more furnishing items. So, if you happen to be lucky enough to have a house, this is for you. A few furnishing from the Furnishing Design Contest 2019 and 2022 are also getting added to the game.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

New Trial: The Gilded Araya

The Gilded Araya. Image via Square Enix

The new trial, Gilded Araya, is directly tied with the new Manderville quest, so I’m expecting something fun to happen. Maybe Greg (Gilgamesh) will make a comeback. Whatever the case, to access the new trial, finish the new Mandervilla quests, have your item level at 625 or higher, and hope for something fun at the end of the fight.

PvP and Frontline balance tweaks

If you’re playing any of the PvP content, many of the jobs received a few minor tweaks. These include Paladins, Monks, Ninjas, Reapers, Bards, Dancers, Black Mages, and White Mages.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Gunbreakers, Astrologinas, Dragoons, Samurai, Dark Knights, and Summoners also got some buffs during Frontline games.

The full list of patch notes can be found here. (Thanks Square Enix.)