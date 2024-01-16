How to unlock The Gilded Araya Trial in FFXIV Patch 6.55

Final Fantasy XIV features different fighting duties, and Trials are one of their key components. The Gilded Araya was added with Patch 6.55, pitting a team of eight players against Asura.

Usually, Trials are among the easiest duties to complete in FFXIV. Since most must be completed for players to progress through the Main Quest, their difficulty remains low in their classic version—unlike Extreme and Ultimate Trials.

That said, The Gilded Araya might be one of the most challenging Trials to date. For this reason, we recommend choosing a job you’re comfortable with before attempting to complete it.

But first, here’s how to unlock The Gilded Araya in FFXIV.

How to unlock The Gilded Araya Trial in FFXIV

Ouch, that’s a lot of swords. Image via Square Enix

The Gilded Araya was added to FFXIV with Patch 6.55 on Jan. 16 and is part of the main content, which means you need to own the Endwalker expansion and reach at least level 90 to unlock it.

Once you’ve met those requirements, complete the latest Manderville quests to unlock the trial. It’s part of the questline, meaning players must complete it to progress through the quest named Gentlemen at Heart.

Hildibrand quests released alongside A Realm Reborn in 2013, and the questline expanded through each expansion until Endwalker. It now includes over 50 quests, so if you haven’t completed any of them, now’s the perfect time. The first can be unlocked with a job above level 50 by speaking to Wymond in Ul’dah at X:9.8 Y:8.7.

Hildibrand will then take you through a long journey until Endwalker quests. The first one of the expansion is called The Sleeping Gentleman. You’ll also unlock Relic Weapons through the Endwalker Manderville quest completion. They also feature some unique and flashy designs.

You’ll also need an item level of at least 625 to enter the fight. If you don’t want to complete Savage Raids or Relic Weapon farming to get there, you can buy them on the Market Board or craft them. They are quite expensive, so be prepared to lose some gil.