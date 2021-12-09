How to unlock Extreme trials in Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker

Final Fantasy XIV‘s latest expansion Endwalker is bringing tons of content including a new story, new dungeons, trials, and there’s no shortage of it for every kind of player.

The most competitive players will want to complete Savage, Extreme, and Unreal content. But for now, the 6.0 patch has only introduced two Extreme trials to beat and farm for rewards. To test out Savage content, the players will have to wait until next January.

Here is how to unlock those Extreme trials, Zodiark’s Fall and Hydaelyn’s Call.

Related: How to unlock Endwalker’s job artifact gear level 90 in Final Fantasy XIV

How to unlock Extreme trials in Endwalker

The process to unlock Extreme trials on Endwalker is no different from previous expansions. You’ll have to speak to the Wandering’s Minstrel in Old Sharlayan, at X: 12.6, Y: 14.2.

You’ll need to reach level 90 and complete the Endwalker Main Scenario Quests to unlock the Wandering Minstrel’s quests. Simply speak to him, tell of your adventures and listen to his song to unlock both duties.

Screengrab via Square Enix

Both duties will appear in the High-end Duty tab of the menu, but you might not be able to play them outright because they’ll require an average item level of 560 to enter.

Although it’s not the maximum item level available in the game right now, you might not have looted all the gear necessary by progressing through the Main Scenario Quests alone.

You’ll be able to claim the iLvl 560 battlecraft gear by speaking to the Merchant Varsarudh in the main plaza. You’ll also loot some iLvl 560 accessories in the 90 dungeon “The Dead End,” but you might need to run it several times to get them all. Enter them with Trusts to be able to loot every item, rather than with other players.

It’s also possible to spend your precious Tomestones of Aphorism to buy iLvl 570 accessories in Radz-at-Han. Unfortunately, they can’t be bought in the Market Board, so there won’t be any other way around it.