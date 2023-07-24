Full Final Fantasy XIV Manderville Relic Weapons guide

The Final Fantasy XIV epic quest to forge the long-lost Manderville Weapons has finally begun. After Patch 6.25 introduced them, players are beginning their journeys in recreating the Hildibrand-themed weapons.

In the beginning, there are very few steps you must take to forge your weapons. The 6.25 update only provided the first step in the weapon’s creation, so you will want to get every job’s weapon while you wait for the next patch to provide more steps.

Typically, Relic weapons are a grind, but in the beginning, they are fairly easy to get. This is no different for the beginning of the Manderville Relic Weapons, but there are a few things you must do before they can start forging epic Manderville-themed weapons.

Unlocking FFXIV Manderville Relic Weapon quests

To unlock the ability to make the weapons, you must first catch up on their Hildibrand quests. Once you are caught up to Patch 6.25, which means you’ve completed the quest “An Imperfect Gentleman,” you can then begin gathering the required materials to forge the Relic Weapons.

After you’ve finished the Hildibrand quests, you’ll be placed at Radz-at-Han, or if you took a break, you can find the beginning of the questline right near the Aetheryte there. Following the steps will eventually bring you to the first requirement for crafting the weapons.

If you are coming to the quests well after the first few steps are implemented into the game, players will generally do one step at a time for all of their weapons instead of doing each weapon individually, cutting down on time spent grinding each step.

Make It a Manderville – Step one

The first and only step that you can complete right now is Make It a Manderville. This step is quite easy, but it requires a bit of time to get all of the versions of the Relic Weapon. In this step, you will be required to spend Allegan Tomestones of Causality to get Manderium Meteorite. This resource is not sellable on the marketplace, so you will need to farm up tomes to buy them.

You need 1,500 Allegan Tomestones of Causality per weapon to craft it (and no longer of Astronomy, which was discontinued). Head to Jubrunnah near the Radz-at-Han Aetheryte to trade 500 Tomestones for one Manderium Meteorite. You will need three, for a total of 1,500 per weapon.

Since the cap for Allegan Tomestones of Causality is 2,000 tomes, you will have to complete trials, dungeons, or raids to get them. The quickest way to get these Tomestones is to do your daily roulettes, which give 720 per day if you do all of the roulettes that award them. Make sure you spend your Tomestones as you get them to ensure you never reach the cap.

Manderium Meteorite required per weapon: Three

Manderium Meteorite required for all weapons: 51

The weapon you’ll get has an item level of 615. Images of all of the Manderville Weapons for this step are below.

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

Well-oiled – Step Two

Step two is exactly the same as step one. Some players are disappointed in step two considering it’s a grind for Causality Tomestones, but at least you can choose the way they earn them. As listed above, the fastest way to get these items is to do your daily roulettes.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the same spot that you got the item for step one, you’ll now find complementary chondrite. They still cost 500 Causality Tomestones, so you can get all three you need before you hit the cap, but those who are going for multiple weapons will want to make sure they don’t hit the cap to maximize their use of their Causality Tomes.

The weapon crafted will be called Amazing Manderville. It will have an item level of 630 and will get a glow effect added.

If you gathered Tomestones of Astronomy before they got discontinued, you can trade 2,000 of them for 500 Tomestones of Causality by speaking to Auriana in Mor Dhona (X: 22.7, Y: 6.7).

In Need of Adjustment – Step Three

The third step of Manderville Relic Weapons is started with the In Need of Adjustment quest, which was added to the game with Patch 6.45 on July 18.

There’s no surprise for this other step since you’ll need Tomestones of Causality once again, with the same way of obtention, to get Amplifying Achondrites.

It’s also the exact same amount required as for both other previous steps, traded to the same NPC and after completing a few more story quests: By Agents Unknown and Not from Around Here.

Once again, you’ll have to trade 1,500 Tomestones of Causality to get the materials needed to craft a Majestic Manderville weapon. It will feature an item level of 645. This time, the overall design of the weapon will change.

This guide will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

About the author