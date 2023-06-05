Start and end dates for all Marvel Snap seasons

Know how much time you still have to get the rewards.

, and
Image via Nuverse

Each new season of Marvel Snap is an opportunity for players to reach the Infinite rank and acquire great rewards. Since each season also soft resets players’ ranks, everyone needs to rank up again if they want all the rewards.

Seasons aren’t just a fresh start either⁠—new seasons also often mark the arrival of big game changes. The Marvel Snap meta constantly changes as new cards and locations are added, keeping the game interesting for long-time players while inviting new ones to experience what’s new.

Since the beta release of Marvel Snap in June 2022, Second Dinner has had monthly seasons with a new highlight card for each season, along with several new cards added to the game throughout the month.

Related: 5 best cards to pin in the Marvel Snap Token Shop

In conjunction with Marvel, Snap seasons usually are tied into whatever movie, TV show, or other popular event is going on in the Marvel universe at the time. For example, Thor was releases in the July 2022 season to coincide with the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Here are all the dates for past and future Snap seasons.

Start and end dates for all Marvel Snap seasons

Season NameStart dateEnd dateCard
Atlantis Beach ClubJune 6, 2022 at 10pm CTJuly 3, 2022 at 10pm CTWave
Love and ThunderJuly 4, 2022 at 10pm CTAug. 8, 2022 at 10pm CTThor
Heroes for HireAug. 8, 2022 at 10pm CTSep. 5, 2022 at 10pm CTDaredevil
Sword and ShieldSep. 5, 2022 at 10pm CTOct. 3, 2022 at 10pm CTNick Fury
Symbiote InvasionOct. 3, 2022 at 10pm CTNov. 7, 2022 at 10pm CTMiles Morales
Warriors of WakandaNov. 7, 2022 at 9pm CTDec. 5, 2022 at 9pm CTBlack Panther
The Power CosmicDec. 5, 2022 at 9pm CTJan. 2, 2023 at 9pm CTSilver Surfer
Savage LandJan. 2, 2023 at 9pm CTFeb. 6, 2023 at 9pm CTZabu
Into the Quantum RealmFeb. 6, 2023 at 9pm CTMarch 6, 2023 at 9pm CTMODOK
Days of Future PastMarch 6, 2023 at 9pm CTApril 3, 2023 at 9pm CTNimrod
Animals AssembleApril 3, 2023 at 10pm CTMay 1, 2023 at 10pm CTHit Monkey
Guardians Greatest HitsMay 1, 2023 at 10pm CTJune 5, 2023 at 10pm CTNebula
Spider-VersusJune 5, 2023 at 10pm CTJuly 3, 2023 at 10pm CTGhost-Spider

About the author

Raul Rocha

Freelance writer for Dot Esports. Playing video games since childhood, Raul Rocha has over twenty years experience as a gamer and four years translating and writing gaming news.

More Stories by Raul Rocha