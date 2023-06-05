Each new season of Marvel Snap is an opportunity for players to reach the Infinite rank and acquire great rewards. Since each season also soft resets players’ ranks, everyone needs to rank up again if they want all the rewards.
Seasons aren’t just a fresh start either—new seasons also often mark the arrival of big game changes. The Marvel Snap meta constantly changes as new cards and locations are added, keeping the game interesting for long-time players while inviting new ones to experience what’s new.
Since the beta release of Marvel Snap in June 2022, Second Dinner has had monthly seasons with a new highlight card for each season, along with several new cards added to the game throughout the month.
In conjunction with Marvel, Snap seasons usually are tied into whatever movie, TV show, or other popular event is going on in the Marvel universe at the time. For example, Thor was releases in the July 2022 season to coincide with the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder.
Here are all the dates for past and future Snap seasons.
Start and end dates for all Marvel Snap seasons
|Season Name
|Start date
|End date
|Card
|Atlantis Beach Club
|June 6, 2022 at 10pm CT
|July 3, 2022 at 10pm CT
|Wave
|Love and Thunder
|July 4, 2022 at 10pm CT
|Aug. 8, 2022 at 10pm CT
|Thor
|Heroes for Hire
|Aug. 8, 2022 at 10pm CT
|Sep. 5, 2022 at 10pm CT
|Daredevil
|Sword and Shield
|Sep. 5, 2022 at 10pm CT
|Oct. 3, 2022 at 10pm CT
|Nick Fury
|Symbiote Invasion
|Oct. 3, 2022 at 10pm CT
|Nov. 7, 2022 at 10pm CT
|Miles Morales
|Warriors of Wakanda
|Nov. 7, 2022 at 9pm CT
|Dec. 5, 2022 at 9pm CT
|Black Panther
|The Power Cosmic
|Dec. 5, 2022 at 9pm CT
|Jan. 2, 2023 at 9pm CT
|Silver Surfer
|Savage Land
|Jan. 2, 2023 at 9pm CT
|Feb. 6, 2023 at 9pm CT
|Zabu
|Into the Quantum Realm
|Feb. 6, 2023 at 9pm CT
|March 6, 2023 at 9pm CT
|MODOK
|Days of Future Past
|March 6, 2023 at 9pm CT
|April 3, 2023 at 9pm CT
|Nimrod
|Animals Assemble
|April 3, 2023 at 10pm CT
|May 1, 2023 at 10pm CT
|Hit Monkey
|Guardians Greatest Hits
|May 1, 2023 at 10pm CT
|June 5, 2023 at 10pm CT
|Nebula
|Spider-Versus
|June 5, 2023 at 10pm CT
|July 3, 2023 at 10pm CT
|Ghost-Spider