Each new season of Marvel Snap is an opportunity for players to reach the Infinite rank and acquire great rewards. Since each season also soft resets players’ ranks, everyone needs to rank up again if they want all the rewards.

Seasons aren’t just a fresh start either⁠—new seasons also often mark the arrival of big game changes. The Marvel Snap meta constantly changes as new cards and locations are added, keeping the game interesting for long-time players while inviting new ones to experience what’s new.

Since the beta release of Marvel Snap in June 2022, Second Dinner has had monthly seasons with a new highlight card for each season, along with several new cards added to the game throughout the month.

In conjunction with Marvel, Snap seasons usually are tied into whatever movie, TV show, or other popular event is going on in the Marvel universe at the time. For example, Thor was releases in the July 2022 season to coincide with the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Here are all the dates for past and future Snap seasons.

Start and end dates for all Marvel Snap seasons

Season Name Start date End date Card Atlantis Beach Club June 6, 2022 at 10pm CT July 3, 2022 at 10pm CT Wave Love and Thunder July 4, 2022 at 10pm CT Aug. 8, 2022 at 10pm CT Thor Heroes for Hire Aug. 8, 2022 at 10pm CT Sep. 5, 2022 at 10pm CT Daredevil Sword and Shield Sep. 5, 2022 at 10pm CT Oct. 3, 2022 at 10pm CT Nick Fury Symbiote Invasion Oct. 3, 2022 at 10pm CT Nov. 7, 2022 at 10pm CT Miles Morales Warriors of Wakanda Nov. 7, 2022 at 9pm CT Dec. 5, 2022 at 9pm CT Black Panther The Power Cosmic Dec. 5, 2022 at 9pm CT Jan. 2, 2023 at 9pm CT Silver Surfer Savage Land Jan. 2, 2023 at 9pm CT Feb. 6, 2023 at 9pm CT Zabu Into the Quantum Realm Feb. 6, 2023 at 9pm CT March 6, 2023 at 9pm CT MODOK Days of Future Past March 6, 2023 at 9pm CT April 3, 2023 at 9pm CT Nimrod Animals Assemble April 3, 2023 at 10pm CT May 1, 2023 at 10pm CT Hit Monkey Guardians Greatest Hits May 1, 2023 at 10pm CT June 5, 2023 at 10pm CT Nebula Spider-Versus June 5, 2023 at 10pm CT July 3, 2023 at 10pm CT Ghost-Spider

