Live LEC 2023 roster tracker

After a hectic and highly competitive season, League of Legends teams from regions around the world have already begun preparations as they enter one of the most exciting times of the year: the offseason.
Players shuffle and find new homes, teams sign the best talent available, and fans watch as their hopes revive or die in the span of a few well-worded tweets. The global free agency period will open on Monday, Nov. 21, which is when teams can officially announce their new roster additions, as well as any new staff members they’ve signed along the way.
In Europe, for example, the LEC should undergo a significant shift as several players head into free agency. Additionally, there will be a handful of top teams looking to improve their roster after failing to make a huge impact throughout the year, which means plenty of moves will be made before the new year begins.
Here are all of the reported and official roster moves of the 2023 LEC offseason.
Astralis
- Oct. 26: Kobbe is reportedly staying as Astralis’ starting AD carry.
- Nov. 3: Xerxe is reportedly leaving Astralis and joining Excel.
- Nov. 5: Astralis reportedly acquires former Excel member Finn as the starting top laner for 2023.
Excel Esports
- Nov. 2: Mikyx is reportedly returning to G2 as the starting support for 2023.
- Nov. 3: Star top laner Odoamne is reportedly joining Excel in 2023.
- Nov. 3: Former Astralis jungler Xerxe is reportedly joining Excel.
- Nov. 5: Finn and Markoon are reportedly leaving Excel, with the former possibly joining Astralis and the latter joining SK.
- Nov. 7: Vetheo and Targamas are reportedly joining Excel in 2023.
Fnatic
- Nov. 8: Rekkles is reportedly eyeing a return to the LEC with Fnatic.
G2 Esports
- Oct. 22: Jankos confirms that he is looking for a new LEC team.
- Oct. 31: Hans sama is reportedly signing with G2 as the starting AD carry.
- Nov. 2: Mikyx is reportedly returning to G2 as the starting support for 2023.
- Nov. 5: Former LDLC OL jungler Yike is reportedly joining G2’s LEC roster.
- Nov. 7: Targamas is reportedly leaving G2 and joining Excel in 2023.
KOI
- Oct. 28: Szygenda is reportedly replacing Odoamne as the starting top laner for KOI.
MAD Lions
- Nov. 2: Carzzy is reportedly returning as the starting AD carry.
- Nov. 11: Kaiser is reportedly leaving MAD in the offseason to join Vitality.
SK Gaming
- Nov. 5: Former Excel top laner jungler Markoon is reportedly joining SK.
- Nov. 7: SK is reportedly signing LDLC OL AD carry Exakick.
Team BDS
- Nov. 5: BDS is reportedly promoting Academy jungler Sheo to the starting roster.
- Nov. 7: Former Vitality support Labrov had his contract reportedly sold to BDS.
Team Heretics
- Oct. 26: Peter Dun is reportedly joining Team Heretics as the new head coach.
- Oct. 29: Heretics reportedly acquire Mersa as the starting support alongside AD carry Jackspektra.
- Nov. 2: Former Unicorns of Love mid laner Ruby is reportedly joining Heretics’ LEC roster.
Team Vitality
- Nov. 2: Carzzy is reportedly leaving Vitality to become MAD’s starting AD carry.
- Nov. 7: Kaiser is reportedly leaving MAD in the offseason to join Vitality.
- Nov. 7: Vitality reportedly signs former T1 Challengers top laner Photon.
- Nov. 8: Former Misfits Gaming AD carry Neon is reportedly signing with Vitality.