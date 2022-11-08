Live LEC 2023 roster tracker

After a hectic and highly competitive season, League of Legends teams from regions around the world have already begun preparations as they enter one of the most exciting times of the year: the offseason.

Players shuffle and find new homes, teams sign the best talent available, and fans watch as their hopes revive or die in the span of a few well-worded tweets. The global free agency period will open on Monday, Nov. 21, which is when teams can officially announce their new roster additions, as well as any new staff members they’ve signed along the way.

In Europe, for example, the LEC should undergo a significant shift as several players head into free agency. Additionally, there will be a handful of top teams looking to improve their roster after failing to make a huge impact throughout the year, which means plenty of moves will be made before the new year begins.

Here are all of the reported and official roster moves of the 2023 LEC offseason.

Photo via Riot Games

Nov. 8: Rekkles is reportedly eyeing a return to the LEC with Fnatic.

Oct. 28: Szygenda is reportedly replacing Odoamne as the starting top laner for KOI.

Nov. 2: Carzzy is reportedly returning as the starting AD carry.

Nov. 11: Kaiser is reportedly leaving MAD in the offseason to join Vitality.

Nov. 5: Former Excel top laner jungler Markoon is reportedly joining SK.

Nov. 7: SK is reportedly signing LDLC OL AD carry Exakick.

Nov. 5: BDS is reportedly promoting Academy jungler Sheo to the starting roster.

Nov. 7: Former Vitality support Labrov had his contract reportedly sold to BDS.

