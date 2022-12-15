Rekkles makes a return to the LEC with the org that shaped his legacy

The reports are true: Fnatic’s longtime Swedish superstar at the AD carry position Martin “Rekkles” Larsson has officially returned to the League of Legends team’s bot lane prior to the start of the 2023 season after two years away.

Rekkles will join the trio retained from last year in Martin “Wunder” Hansen, Iván “Razork” Martín, and Marek “Humanoid” Brázda, reuniting him with Wunder after a 2021 campaign together on G2. Rounding out the starting roster is Portuguese support player Rúben “rhuckz” Barbosa, freshly promoted from the Fnatic TQ academy team.

Gonçalo “Crusher” Brandão, the former Fnatic TQ academy coach, has been promoted to the main roster and will be joined by strategic coach Aleksi “Hiiva” Kaikkonen, formerly of Misfits.

With the move, Rekkles officially makes his return to the Fnatic team he’s spent eight years with, which included a five year streak between 2015 and 2020. During those years he won a handful of MVP award, earned numerous All-Pro Team honors, lifted four EU LCS trophies, and appeared at six different Worlds. Technically, he will look to lift his first LEC trophy as early as the 2023 Spring Split.

During his two-year hiatus, he spent 2021 with G2, then surprised almost every pro League fan by going to compete with Karmine Corp in the LFL in 2022. While Rekkles and KC didn’t win an LFL trophy, they did end up winning the European Masters tournament.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.