Crownie locks LEC return with starting spot for Team BDS in 2023 after promotion

The League of Legends 2022 World Championship just finished a few days ago, yet the LEC teams all seem ready for the upcoming season. Despite the free agency period still being two weeks away, most organizations have already reached several verbal agreements with the players.

Team BDS has been making moves, promoting academy ADC Juš “Crownie” Marušič to the main roster for 2023, according to League reporter Briuec Seeger.

After the French jungler Théo “Sheo” Borile, Crownshot will be the second player to be brought up by Team BDS’ academy. Together with them, coach Adrien “GotoOne” Picard will also head to the main team in 2023.

[Sources] After a year in the LFL, Bot Laner Crownie 🇸🇮 will return to the LEC as Team BDS is promoting him for next year.



Coach GotoOne 🇫🇷 is also promoted to the LEC team. pic.twitter.com/nefe2qlwYa — LEC Wooloo 🇪🇺 (@LEC_Wooloo) November 8, 2022

During his stay on the academy team in 2022, Crownie finished second in both splits of the French League, the LFL, and participated in both editions of the European Masters, with the best result of second in the summer tournament.

Crownie will be playing in the bot lane with Greek support Labros “Labrov” Papoutsakis who played for Team Vitality this year, according to Alegandro Gomis of Blix.gg. The top and mid laner are still yet to be confirmed.

Previously known as Crownshot, the ADC will be making his return to the LEC after his last stint on Vitality in 2021 where he finished sixth in Summer. Before that, he spent two years with SK Gaming, mostly fighting at the bottom pack of the league.