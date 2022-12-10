Team Heretics’ 2023 LEC roster features an iconic EU jungler, veteran Japanese top laner

As the newest team to join the LEC, there’s a considerable amount of pressure on Team Heretics’ new League of Legends team to succeed. Finding your stride in the best league in Europe can be a daunting task, but luckily for the former LVP organization, they’ll be jumping into the fray with a couple of experienced leaders at the helm for 2023.

Heretics has revealed its starting roster for the 2023 LEC Spring Split with G2 Esports superstar Jankos and former DetonatioN FocusMe mainstay Shunsuke “Evi” Murase stepping on board. These two veterans will be joined by mid laner Lee “Ruby” Sol-min, along with Jakob “Jackspektra” Kepple and Mertai “Mersa” Sari in the bottom lane.

The team’s top side duo features the most-known players on this roster, and for good reason. This star pairing has attended several major international tournaments and won a handful of trophies in their own home regions.

Jankos has won five LEC championships, an MSI championship, and has been a top-four team at the World Championships four times. Evi, on the other hand, has dominated the LJL with nine domestic championships under his belt and has only missed Worlds once since 2017. The Japanese jungler hasn’t gone too far at international tournaments, but he has become one of the more popular players in the world due to his great gameplay and even better demeanor on and off-stage.

Ruby and Jackspektra will be making their LEC debut in 2023, after spending most of their careers in various leagues around the world. The team’s new mid laner is well-traveled, boasting experience in the LCK, LPL, PCS, and PRM. Jackspektra is coming off of an impressive run with Heretics at the 2022 Summer European Masters tournament, where the team captured first place after a close five-game series against BDS Academy.

Lastly, former Misfits Gaming support Mersa will take his place in the bottom lane in his second year in the league. The 20-year-old is still a promising prospect who will look to improve upon what he learned over this past year and elevate his teammates to new heights against some of the toughest competition they’ve faced so far.