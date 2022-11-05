G2 is reportedly signing a young LFL jungler to replace Jankos⁠—but almost landed an LEC star in the process

A new era has begun with G2 Esports’ League of Legends team after the organization announced it was parting ways with superstar jungler Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski last month. With the global free agency period approaching, G2 might be finally making moves to usher in the next generation of samurai.

G2 is reportedly signing rookie LFL jungler Martin “Yike” Sundelin as the team’s new starting jungler for the upcoming 2023 LEC Spring Split, according to a tweet from independent esports journalist Brieuc Seeger today. The 21-year-old will be rounding out the top side alongside Sergen “Broken Blade” Çelik and Rasmus “Caps” Winther, while the bottom lane floats in limbo after the departure of Victor “Flakked” Lirola Tortosa.

[Sources] Yike 🇸🇪 will complete G2 Esports roster for next year, replacing Jankos 🇵🇱 in the jungle.



With LDLC OL, Yike won two LFL championship this year. It was his first year in ERLs as a rookie. pic.twitter.com/BZ0qG93rZi — LEC Wooloo 🇪🇺 (@LEC_Wooloo) November 5, 2022

The young prospect has played in multiple leagues in Europe, including the Swedish Esports League, the Nordic Championship, and Lyon e-Sport before landing in the LFL with LDLC OL. In his first split with the team, he won regional championships in both the spring and summer, was a runner-up at the 2022 Spring European Masters, and had a top-four finish at this year’s Summer European Masters.

During the 2022 LFL Summer Split, Yike had the ninth-most kills and the second-highest KDA in the league, according to League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir. His best champions of the season were Viego, Kha’Zix, and Wukong, where he finished with a combined 11-0 record on the three picks alone.

[Sources] Elyoya 🇪🇸 was the first option for G2 Esports in the jungle. However they couldn't secure the player as MAD Lions denied an offer of 800.000€ pic.twitter.com/gKIXQigE5x — LEC Wooloo 🇪🇺 (@LEC_Wooloo) November 5, 2022

Although Yike looks like he has some potential, G2’s staff supposedly had sights set on a superstar LEC jungler for the offseason. Seeger said MAD Lions’ starting star jungler Elyoya was the team’s original choice for next year, but G2 was denied following a buyout offer of around 800,000 euros.

If Elyoya made his way to G2, the 22-year-old would have made G2 an instant favorite for next year’s championship. But instead, the perennial LEC champs might have to build around another young talent in the hopes of a trophy in 2023.

The official League free agency period begins on Monday, Nov. 21.