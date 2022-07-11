What are the best crops for each season in Stardew Valley?

You can harvest crops and plants in Stardew Valley for food, crafting, gifting, festivals, quests, and many other purposes. There is typically a specific season that each crop can be grown. You can plant crops in their designated seasons, and they will weaken and die when seasons change after the 28th day of the season. We have included multi-season crops in every season they are grown in, as well as special crops that don’t really have a designated season but flourish all year.

Some crops can regrow faster than they did when you first planted them. You can see that a plant will regrow when it looks like it’s a seed that’s been planted after you harvest it. When watered immediately after harvesting, these crops will regrow on their own. Crops have a limited number of regrowths, so you must plant a new seed when they’re done. When a regrowing crop is finished, it will look like an empty plot of land.

Below are the basic settings for each crop, such as how much you can sell it for, where you can find it, how long it takes to grow, and what you can do with it. It is important to remember that we only point out who will love each crop as a gift, not if they will only like them as loving a crop is rare. How well you irrigate each crop, and the quality, will determine how quickly it grows and how much you can sell it for.

Best crops for each season in Stardew Valley

Best spring crops in Stardew Valley

You will miss many of the plants shown below for the first time around since each game starts in spring. Keep an eye on when each season ends and save your seeds if the plant withers before they can fully grow because seeds never expire.

One festival you should watch out for is the Egg Festival on 13 Spring, where Pierre sells strawberry seeds for 100 gold each. If you don’t save seeds from the previous year and only plant them after purchasing them from Pierre, you can plant and harvest Strawberry Seeds twice before summer begins. Because you only have a short time to plant after the festival, we recommend saving seeds for the next year.

CropGold (normal selling price)How long to growUsesWhere to Find
Strawberries1208 days
regrowth: 4 days		Gift for Maru and DemetriusPurchased at Egg Festival
Coffee Bean1510 days
regrowth: 2 days		CoffeePurchased from Traveling Cart
Rhubarb22013 daysRhubarb PiePurchased from Oasis
Kale1106 daysSalmon Dinner and Stir FryPurchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
Potato806 daysHashbrowns and Spring Crops BundlePurchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
Garlic604 daysOil of Garlic, Fiddlehead Risotto, and EscargotPurchased from Pierre’s shop
Cauliflower17512 daysCheese Cauliflower, Spring Crops Bundle, and Maru (gift)Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
Green Bean4010 days
regrowth: 3 days		Bean Hotpot and Spring Crops BundlePurchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
Parsnip354 daysFarmer’s Lunch, Parsnip Soup, Spring Crops Bundle, Quality Crops Bundle, and Pam (gift)Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
Blue Jazz507 daysLucky LunchPurchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
Unmilled Rice308 daysRicePurchased from Pierre’s shop
Tulip306 daysEvelyn (gift)Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart

Best summer crops in Stardew Valley

If you just started playing, summer should be the time when you have a hang of the game and have already gathered the seeds you can grow here from foraging. If you need seeds, visit Pierre’s Shop or JojaMart.

There is one festival you should watch out for, the Luau on 11 Summer, where you need to have an ingredient ready. Since you haven’t planted anything of great quality yet, you won’t get a great response from the Governor the first time around. The Starfruit is also available from Pierre here for 1,000 gold, but you should only purchase it if you really need it.

CropGold (normal selling price)How long to growUsesWhere to Find
Starfruit75013 daysJunimo HutPurchased from Oasis
Red Cabbage2609 daysColeslaw, Fish Taco, Red Plate, and Dye BundlePurchased from Pierre’s shop
Blueberry5013 days
regrowth: 4 days		Blueberry Tart, Fruit Salad, and Summer Crops BundlePurchased from Pierre’s shop
Coffee Bean1510 days
regrowth: 2 days		CoffeePurchased from Traveling Cart
Melon25012 daysFruit Salad, Pink Cake, Summer Crops Bundle, Quality Crops Bundle, and Penny (gift)Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
Hops2511 days
regrowth: 1 day		Pale AlePurchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
Poppy1407 daysPoppyseed Muffin, Chef’s Bundle, and Penny (gift)Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
Radish906 daysRadish Salad and Red PlatePurchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
Hot Pepper405 days
regrowth: 3 days		Pepper Poppers, Spicy Eel, Tropical Curry, Summer Crops Bundle, Lewis (gift) and Shane (gift)Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
Tomato6011 days
regrowth: 4 days		Bruschetta, Eggplant Parmesan, Fish Stew, Pizza, Spaghetti, Vegetable Medley, and Summer Crops BundlePurchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
Summer Spangle908 daysgift for CarolinePurchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
Sunflower808 daysOil, Dye Bundle, and Haley (gift)Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
Corn5014 days
regrowth: 4 days		Tortilla, Oil, Fall Crops Bundle, Quality Crops BundlePurchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
Wheat254 daysBeer, Wheat Flour, Fodder BundlePurchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart

Best fall/autumn crops in Stardew Valley

During the fall, you can plant as much as possible since you can’t grow anything in the winter. You can grow some crops that everyone likes during the winter since some festivals involve gift-giving.

It’s essential to attend all fall festivals to get both rare scarecrows that can assist you in growing your crops. You can wait until next year if they’re too expensive, but you should save for these to get the rare scarecrows. The Stardew Valley Fair also offers mixed seeds for sale from Pierre.

CropGold (normal selling price)How long to growUsesWhere to Find
Sweet Gem Berry3,00024 daysGifted to Old Master Cannoli for a StardropPurchased from the Traveling Cart
Pumpkin32013 daysAutumn’s Bounty, Pumpkin Pie, Pumpkin Soup, Jack-O-Lantern, Fall Crops Bundle, Quality Crops Bundle, Abigail (gift), Krobus (gift), and Willy (gift)Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
Fairy Rose29012 daysFairy Dust, Evelyn (gift), and Jas (gift)Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
Grape8010 days
regrowth: 3 days		Summer Seeds, Summer Foraging Bundle, and Vincent (gift)Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
Yam16010 daysAutumn’s Bounty, Glazed Yams, Fall Crops Bundle, and Linus (Gift)Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
Eggplant605 days
regrowth: 5 days		Eggplant Parmesan, Survival Burger, Fall Crops BundlePurchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
Sunflower808 daysOil, Dye Bundle, and Haley (gift)Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
Amaranth1507 daysSalmon DinnerPurchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
Artichoke1608 daysArtichoke Dip and Super MealPurchased from Pierre’s shop
Beet1006 daysVegetable Medley, Sugar, and Evelyn (gift)Purchased from Oasis
Bok Choy804 daysSuper MealPurchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
Cranberries757 days
regrowth: 5 days		Cranberry Candy, Cranberry Sauce, Stuffing, Super MealPurchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
Poppy1407 daysPoppyseed Muffin, Chef’s Bundle, and Penny (gift)Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
Corn5014 days
regrowth: 4 days		Tortialla, Oil, Fall Crops Bundle, Quality Crops BundlePurchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
Wheat254 daysBeer, Wheat Flour, Fodder BundlePurchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart

Best winter crops in Stardew Valley

This season, you can only grow Winter Seeds, which grow bushes that you can forage from. When the season ends, these bushes will wither and die. Winter should be used for mining or fishing. Fishing is recommended since the Festival of Ice and Night Market revolve around fishing, and it helps to have a high level. The only thing you can get from the winter festivals for your crops is the rare scarecrow from the Festival of Ice.

CropGold (normal selling price)How long to growUsesWhere to Find
Winter SeedsChanges depending on what’s grown (random)7 daysMakes Winter forage fruitsPurchased from the Traveling Cart

Special Crops in Stardew Valley

There isn’t really a season for special crops. These can be grown all year round (except winter) and will most likely thrive. In addition to bundles, gifts, or other special occasions, these are also generally useful for making money, but very few can be profitable.

CropGold (normal selling price)How long to growUsesWhere to Find
Ancient Fruit55028 days
regrowth: 7 days		The Missing Bundle and Rare Crops BundlePurchased from the Traveling Cart
Cactus Fruit7512 days
regrowth: 3 days		Exotic Foraging Bundle, Linus (gift), Pam (gift), and Sam (gift)Purchased from Oasis
Fiber17 daysCrafting different itemsA weed that grows randomly
Mixed SeedsDepends on what grows (random)Depends on what grows (random)Fiber SeedsFound randmly while exploring
Pineapple30014 days
regrowth: 7 days		Tropical CurryPurchased from Island Trader
Taro Root10010 daysPoiPurchased from Island Trader
Tea Leaves5020 days
regrowth: 1 day		Green TeaFound randomly
Wild SeedsDepends on what grows (random)Depends on what grows (random)Depends on what grows (random)Crafted out of foraged plants