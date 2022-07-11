What are the best crops for each season in Stardew Valley?

You can harvest crops and plants in Stardew Valley for food, crafting, gifting, festivals, quests, and many other purposes. There is typically a specific season that each crop can be grown. You can plant crops in their designated seasons, and they will weaken and die when seasons change after the 28th day of the season. We have included multi-season crops in every season they are grown in, as well as special crops that don’t really have a designated season but flourish all year.

Some crops can regrow faster than they did when you first planted them. You can see that a plant will regrow when it looks like it’s a seed that’s been planted after you harvest it. When watered immediately after harvesting, these crops will regrow on their own. Crops have a limited number of regrowths, so you must plant a new seed when they’re done. When a regrowing crop is finished, it will look like an empty plot of land.

Below are the basic settings for each crop, such as how much you can sell it for, where you can find it, how long it takes to grow, and what you can do with it. It is important to remember that we only point out who will love each crop as a gift, not if they will only like them as loving a crop is rare. How well you irrigate each crop, and the quality, will determine how quickly it grows and how much you can sell it for.

Best crops for each season in Stardew Valley

Best spring crops in Stardew Valley

You will miss many of the plants shown below for the first time around since each game starts in spring. Keep an eye on when each season ends and save your seeds if the plant withers before they can fully grow because seeds never expire.

One festival you should watch out for is the Egg Festival on 13 Spring, where Pierre sells strawberry seeds for 100 gold each. If you don’t save seeds from the previous year and only plant them after purchasing them from Pierre, you can plant and harvest Strawberry Seeds twice before summer begins. Because you only have a short time to plant after the festival, we recommend saving seeds for the next year.

Crop Gold (normal selling price) How long to grow Uses Where to Find Strawberries 120 8 days

regrowth: 4 days Gift for Maru and Demetrius Purchased at Egg Festival Coffee Bean 15 10 days

regrowth: 2 days Coffee Purchased from Traveling Cart Rhubarb 220 13 days Rhubarb Pie Purchased from Oasis Kale 110 6 days Salmon Dinner and Stir Fry Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Potato 80 6 days Hashbrowns and Spring Crops Bundle Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Garlic 60 4 days Oil of Garlic, Fiddlehead Risotto, and Escargot Purchased from Pierre’s shop Cauliflower 175 12 days Cheese Cauliflower, Spring Crops Bundle, and Maru (gift) Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Green Bean 40 10 days

regrowth: 3 days Bean Hotpot and Spring Crops Bundle Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Parsnip 35 4 days Farmer’s Lunch, Parsnip Soup, Spring Crops Bundle, Quality Crops Bundle, and Pam (gift) Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Blue Jazz 50 7 days Lucky Lunch Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Unmilled Rice 30 8 days Rice Purchased from Pierre’s shop Tulip 30 6 days Evelyn (gift) Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart

Best summer crops in Stardew Valley

If you just started playing, summer should be the time when you have a hang of the game and have already gathered the seeds you can grow here from foraging. If you need seeds, visit Pierre’s Shop or JojaMart.

There is one festival you should watch out for, the Luau on 11 Summer, where you need to have an ingredient ready. Since you haven’t planted anything of great quality yet, you won’t get a great response from the Governor the first time around. The Starfruit is also available from Pierre here for 1,000 gold, but you should only purchase it if you really need it.

Crop Gold (normal selling price) How long to grow Uses Where to Find Starfruit 750 13 days Junimo Hut Purchased from Oasis Red Cabbage 260 9 days Coleslaw, Fish Taco, Red Plate, and Dye Bundle Purchased from Pierre’s shop Blueberry 50 13 days

regrowth: 4 days Blueberry Tart, Fruit Salad, and Summer Crops Bundle Purchased from Pierre’s shop Coffee Bean 15 10 days

regrowth: 2 days Coffee Purchased from Traveling Cart Melon 250 12 days Fruit Salad, Pink Cake, Summer Crops Bundle, Quality Crops Bundle, and Penny (gift) Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Hops 25 11 days

regrowth: 1 day Pale Ale Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Poppy 140 7 days Poppyseed Muffin, Chef’s Bundle, and Penny (gift) Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Radish 90 6 days Radish Salad and Red Plate Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Hot Pepper 40 5 days

regrowth: 3 days Pepper Poppers, Spicy Eel, Tropical Curry, Summer Crops Bundle, Lewis (gift) and Shane (gift) Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Tomato 60 11 days

regrowth: 4 days Bruschetta, Eggplant Parmesan, Fish Stew, Pizza, Spaghetti, Vegetable Medley, and Summer Crops Bundle Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Summer Spangle 90 8 days gift for Caroline Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Sunflower 80 8 days Oil, Dye Bundle, and Haley (gift) Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Corn 50 14 days

regrowth: 4 days Tortilla, Oil, Fall Crops Bundle, Quality Crops Bundle Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Wheat 25 4 days Beer, Wheat Flour, Fodder Bundle Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart

Best fall/autumn crops in Stardew Valley

During the fall, you can plant as much as possible since you can’t grow anything in the winter. You can grow some crops that everyone likes during the winter since some festivals involve gift-giving.

It’s essential to attend all fall festivals to get both rare scarecrows that can assist you in growing your crops. You can wait until next year if they’re too expensive, but you should save for these to get the rare scarecrows. The Stardew Valley Fair also offers mixed seeds for sale from Pierre.

Crop Gold (normal selling price) How long to grow Uses Where to Find Sweet Gem Berry 3,000 24 days Gifted to Old Master Cannoli for a Stardrop Purchased from the Traveling Cart Pumpkin 320 13 days Autumn’s Bounty, Pumpkin Pie, Pumpkin Soup, Jack-O-Lantern, Fall Crops Bundle, Quality Crops Bundle, Abigail (gift), Krobus (gift), and Willy (gift) Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Fairy Rose 290 12 days Fairy Dust, Evelyn (gift), and Jas (gift) Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Grape 80 10 days

regrowth: 3 days Summer Seeds, Summer Foraging Bundle, and Vincent (gift) Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Yam 160 10 days Autumn’s Bounty, Glazed Yams, Fall Crops Bundle, and Linus (Gift) Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Eggplant 60 5 days

regrowth: 5 days Eggplant Parmesan, Survival Burger, Fall Crops Bundle Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Sunflower 80 8 days Oil, Dye Bundle, and Haley (gift) Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Amaranth 150 7 days Salmon Dinner Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Artichoke 160 8 days Artichoke Dip and Super Meal Purchased from Pierre’s shop Beet 100 6 days Vegetable Medley, Sugar, and Evelyn (gift) Purchased from Oasis Bok Choy 80 4 days Super Meal Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Cranberries 75 7 days

regrowth: 5 days Cranberry Candy, Cranberry Sauce, Stuffing, Super Meal Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Poppy 140 7 days Poppyseed Muffin, Chef’s Bundle, and Penny (gift) Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Corn 50 14 days

regrowth: 4 days Tortialla, Oil, Fall Crops Bundle, Quality Crops Bundle Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Wheat 25 4 days Beer, Wheat Flour, Fodder Bundle Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart

Best winter crops in Stardew Valley

This season, you can only grow Winter Seeds, which grow bushes that you can forage from. When the season ends, these bushes will wither and die. Winter should be used for mining or fishing. Fishing is recommended since the Festival of Ice and Night Market revolve around fishing, and it helps to have a high level. The only thing you can get from the winter festivals for your crops is the rare scarecrow from the Festival of Ice.

Crop Gold (normal selling price) How long to grow Uses Where to Find Winter Seeds Changes depending on what’s grown (random) 7 days Makes Winter forage fruits Purchased from the Traveling Cart

Special Crops in Stardew Valley

There isn’t really a season for special crops. These can be grown all year round (except winter) and will most likely thrive. In addition to bundles, gifts, or other special occasions, these are also generally useful for making money, but very few can be profitable.