What are the best crops for each season in Stardew Valley?

You can harvest crops and plants in Stardew Valley for food, crafting, gifting, festivals, quests, and many other purposes. There is typically a specific season that each crop can be grown. You can plant crops in their designated seasons, and they will weaken and die when seasons change after the 28th day of the season. We have included multi-season crops in every season they are grown in, as well as special crops that don’t really have a designated season but flourish all year.
Some crops can regrow faster than they did when you first planted them. You can see that a plant will regrow when it looks like it’s a seed that’s been planted after you harvest it. When watered immediately after harvesting, these crops will regrow on their own. Crops have a limited number of regrowths, so you must plant a new seed when they’re done. When a regrowing crop is finished, it will look like an empty plot of land.
Below are the basic settings for each crop, such as how much you can sell it for, where you can find it, how long it takes to grow, and what you can do with it. It is important to remember that we only point out who will love each crop as a gift, not if they will only like them as loving a crop is rare. How well you irrigate each crop, and the quality, will determine how quickly it grows and how much you can sell it for.
Best crops for each season in Stardew Valley
Best spring crops in Stardew Valley
You will miss many of the plants shown below for the first time around since each game starts in spring. Keep an eye on when each season ends and save your seeds if the plant withers before they can fully grow because seeds never expire.
One festival you should watch out for is the Egg Festival on 13 Spring, where Pierre sells strawberry seeds for 100 gold each. If you don’t save seeds from the previous year and only plant them after purchasing them from Pierre, you can plant and harvest Strawberry Seeds twice before summer begins. Because you only have a short time to plant after the festival, we recommend saving seeds for the next year.
|Crop
|Gold (normal selling price)
|How long to grow
|Uses
|Where to Find
|Strawberries
|120
|8 days
regrowth: 4 days
|Gift for Maru and Demetrius
|Purchased at Egg Festival
|Coffee Bean
|15
|10 days
regrowth: 2 days
|Coffee
|Purchased from Traveling Cart
|Rhubarb
|220
|13 days
|Rhubarb Pie
|Purchased from Oasis
|Kale
|110
|6 days
|Salmon Dinner and Stir Fry
|Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
|Potato
|80
|6 days
|Hashbrowns and Spring Crops Bundle
|Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
|Garlic
|60
|4 days
|Oil of Garlic, Fiddlehead Risotto, and Escargot
|Purchased from Pierre’s shop
|Cauliflower
|175
|12 days
|Cheese Cauliflower, Spring Crops Bundle, and Maru (gift)
|Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
|Green Bean
|40
|10 days
regrowth: 3 days
|Bean Hotpot and Spring Crops Bundle
|Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
|Parsnip
|35
|4 days
|Farmer’s Lunch, Parsnip Soup, Spring Crops Bundle, Quality Crops Bundle, and Pam (gift)
|Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
|Blue Jazz
|50
|7 days
|Lucky Lunch
|Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
|Unmilled Rice
|30
|8 days
|Rice
|Purchased from Pierre’s shop
|Tulip
|30
|6 days
|Evelyn (gift)
|Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
Best summer crops in Stardew Valley
If you just started playing, summer should be the time when you have a hang of the game and have already gathered the seeds you can grow here from foraging. If you need seeds, visit Pierre’s Shop or JojaMart.
There is one festival you should watch out for, the Luau on 11 Summer, where you need to have an ingredient ready. Since you haven’t planted anything of great quality yet, you won’t get a great response from the Governor the first time around. The Starfruit is also available from Pierre here for 1,000 gold, but you should only purchase it if you really need it.
|Crop
|Gold (normal selling price)
|How long to grow
|Uses
|Where to Find
|Starfruit
|750
|13 days
|Junimo Hut
|Purchased from Oasis
|Red Cabbage
|260
|9 days
|Coleslaw, Fish Taco, Red Plate, and Dye Bundle
|Purchased from Pierre’s shop
|Blueberry
|50
|13 days
regrowth: 4 days
|Blueberry Tart, Fruit Salad, and Summer Crops Bundle
|Purchased from Pierre’s shop
|Coffee Bean
|15
|10 days
regrowth: 2 days
|Coffee
|Purchased from Traveling Cart
|Melon
|250
|12 days
|Fruit Salad, Pink Cake, Summer Crops Bundle, Quality Crops Bundle, and Penny (gift)
|Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
|Hops
|25
|11 days
regrowth: 1 day
|Pale Ale
|Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
|Poppy
|140
|7 days
|Poppyseed Muffin, Chef’s Bundle, and Penny (gift)
|Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
|Radish
|90
|6 days
|Radish Salad and Red Plate
|Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
|Hot Pepper
|40
|5 days
regrowth: 3 days
|Pepper Poppers, Spicy Eel, Tropical Curry, Summer Crops Bundle, Lewis (gift) and Shane (gift)
|Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
|Tomato
|60
|11 days
regrowth: 4 days
|Bruschetta, Eggplant Parmesan, Fish Stew, Pizza, Spaghetti, Vegetable Medley, and Summer Crops Bundle
|Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
|Summer Spangle
|90
|8 days
|gift for Caroline
|Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
|Sunflower
|80
|8 days
|Oil, Dye Bundle, and Haley (gift)
|Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
|Corn
|50
|14 days
regrowth: 4 days
|Tortilla, Oil, Fall Crops Bundle, Quality Crops Bundle
|Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
|Wheat
|25
|4 days
|Beer, Wheat Flour, Fodder Bundle
|Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
Best fall/autumn crops in Stardew Valley
During the fall, you can plant as much as possible since you can’t grow anything in the winter. You can grow some crops that everyone likes during the winter since some festivals involve gift-giving.
It’s essential to attend all fall festivals to get both rare scarecrows that can assist you in growing your crops. You can wait until next year if they’re too expensive, but you should save for these to get the rare scarecrows. The Stardew Valley Fair also offers mixed seeds for sale from Pierre.
|Crop
|Gold (normal selling price)
|How long to grow
|Uses
|Where to Find
|Sweet Gem Berry
|3,000
|24 days
|Gifted to Old Master Cannoli for a Stardrop
|Purchased from the Traveling Cart
|Pumpkin
|320
|13 days
|Autumn’s Bounty, Pumpkin Pie, Pumpkin Soup, Jack-O-Lantern, Fall Crops Bundle, Quality Crops Bundle, Abigail (gift), Krobus (gift), and Willy (gift)
|Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
|Fairy Rose
|290
|12 days
|Fairy Dust, Evelyn (gift), and Jas (gift)
|Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
|Grape
|80
|10 days
regrowth: 3 days
|Summer Seeds, Summer Foraging Bundle, and Vincent (gift)
|Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
|Yam
|160
|10 days
|Autumn’s Bounty, Glazed Yams, Fall Crops Bundle, and Linus (Gift)
|Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
|Eggplant
|60
|5 days
regrowth: 5 days
|Eggplant Parmesan, Survival Burger, Fall Crops Bundle
|Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
|Sunflower
|80
|8 days
|Oil, Dye Bundle, and Haley (gift)
|Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
|Amaranth
|150
|7 days
|Salmon Dinner
|Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
|Artichoke
|160
|8 days
|Artichoke Dip and Super Meal
|Purchased from Pierre’s shop
|Beet
|100
|6 days
|Vegetable Medley, Sugar, and Evelyn (gift)
|Purchased from Oasis
|Bok Choy
|80
|4 days
|Super Meal
|Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
|Cranberries
|75
|7 days
regrowth: 5 days
|Cranberry Candy, Cranberry Sauce, Stuffing, Super Meal
|Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
|Poppy
|140
|7 days
|Poppyseed Muffin, Chef’s Bundle, and Penny (gift)
|Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
|Corn
|50
|14 days
regrowth: 4 days
|Tortialla, Oil, Fall Crops Bundle, Quality Crops Bundle
|Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
|Wheat
|25
|4 days
|Beer, Wheat Flour, Fodder Bundle
|Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart
Best winter crops in Stardew Valley
This season, you can only grow Winter Seeds, which grow bushes that you can forage from. When the season ends, these bushes will wither and die. Winter should be used for mining or fishing. Fishing is recommended since the Festival of Ice and Night Market revolve around fishing, and it helps to have a high level. The only thing you can get from the winter festivals for your crops is the rare scarecrow from the Festival of Ice.
|Crop
|Gold (normal selling price)
|How long to grow
|Uses
|Where to Find
|Winter Seeds
|Changes depending on what’s grown (random)
|7 days
|Makes Winter forage fruits
|Purchased from the Traveling Cart
Special Crops in Stardew Valley
There isn’t really a season for special crops. These can be grown all year round (except winter) and will most likely thrive. In addition to bundles, gifts, or other special occasions, these are also generally useful for making money, but very few can be profitable.
|Crop
|Gold (normal selling price)
|How long to grow
|Uses
|Where to Find
|Ancient Fruit
|550
|28 days
regrowth: 7 days
|The Missing Bundle and Rare Crops Bundle
|Purchased from the Traveling Cart
|Cactus Fruit
|75
|12 days
regrowth: 3 days
|Exotic Foraging Bundle, Linus (gift), Pam (gift), and Sam (gift)
|Purchased from Oasis
|Fiber
|1
|7 days
|Crafting different items
|A weed that grows randomly
|Mixed Seeds
|Depends on what grows (random)
|Depends on what grows (random)
|Fiber Seeds
|Found randmly while exploring
|Pineapple
|300
|14 days
regrowth: 7 days
|Tropical Curry
|Purchased from Island Trader
|Taro Root
|100
|10 days
|Poi
|Purchased from Island Trader
|Tea Leaves
|50
|20 days
regrowth: 1 day
|Green Tea
|Found randomly
|Wild Seeds
|Depends on what grows (random)
|Depends on what grows (random)
|Depends on what grows (random)
|Crafted out of foraged plants