All gifts villagers love in Stardew Valley: Universal loves and every villager’s favorites

Gifting items in Stardew Valley is crucial to building friendship with almost every villager and is a pathway to marriage with eligible bachelors and bachelorettes. To streamline the process, you’ll need to know what every villager loves.

Villagers will have one of five reactions to every item you give them: Love, Like, Neutral, Dislike, and Hate. A gift they love will afford the maximum amount of friendship points, and these points will multiply during the Feast of the Winter Star gift exchange or on their birthday.

For every villager, there are items known as Universal loved items that (with just a couple of specific exceptions) every villager will love. Each villager also has their own specific loved items in Stardew Valley.

Universal love gifts in Stardew Valley

Every villager loves being gifted these items, with two notable exceptions. Stardrop Tea is the most valuable of these items since it grants three times as many friendship points and does not count toward the weekly gift limit.

Item Source/Recipe Golden Pumpkin Complete the maze at the Spirit’s Eve Festival. Magic Rock Candy Rare Haunted Skull drop in the Skull Cavern. Rewarded for donating 90 items to the Museum. Sold on Thursdays from the Desert Trader for three Prismatic Shards. Sold at the Desert Festival by the Calico Egg Merchant. Pearl Rare drop from Golden Fishing Treasure Chests, fishing in the submarine, fishing from a populous Blobfish pond, or an Artifact Trove. Guaranteed reward from SquidFest, Ginger Island journal scrap, Shrine of Challenge. Prismatic Shard Rare mining drop. Rabbit’s Foot Rare drop from cared for rabbit. Can also be purchased from Traveling Cart. Stardrop Tea Possible Prize Machine drop, possible Golden Fishing Treasure Chest drop, possible Raccoon/Giant Stump quest reward.

Haley hates the Prismatic Shard.

Penny hates the Rabbit's Foot.

All loved gifts for each villager in Stardew Valley

Here are all the loved gifts for each villager who can receive gifts in Stardew Valley.

Villager Loved gifts Abigail – Amethyst (Mining)

– Banana Pudding (Cooking: Banana, Milk, Sugar)

– Blackberry Cobbler (Cooking: Two Blackberry, Sugar, Wheat Flour)

– Chocolate Cake (Cooking: Egg, Sugar, Wheat Flour)

– Monster Compendium (Book)

– Pufferfish (Fishing: Caught on sunny Summer days at the Beach)

– Pumpkin (Farming: Grown during Fall)

– Spicy Eel (Cooking: Eel, Hot Pepper) Alex – Complete Breakfast (Cooking: Fried Egg, Hashbrowns, Milk, Pancakes)

– Jack Be Nimble, Jack Be Thick (Book)

– Salmon Dinner (Cooking: Amaranth, Kale, Salmon) Caroline – Fish Taco (Cooking: Red Cabbage, Mayonnaise, Tortilla, Tuna)

– Green Tea (Brew Tea Leaves in a Keg)

– Summer Spangle (Farming: Grown during Summer)

– Tropical Curry (Cooking: Coconut, Hot Pepper, Pineapple) Clint – Amethyst (Mining)

– Aquamarine (Mining)

– Artichoke Dip (Cooking: Artichoke, Milk)

– Emerald (Mining)

– Fiddlehead Risotto (Cooking: Fiddlehead Fern, Garlic, Oil)

– Gold Bar

– Iridium Bar

– Jade (Mining)

– Omni Geode (Mining)

– Ruby (Mining)

– Topaz (Mining) Demetrius – Bean Hotpot (Cooking: Two Green Bean)

– Ice Cream (Cooking: Milk, Sugar)

– Rice Pudding (Cooking: Milk, Rice, Sugar)

– Strawberry (Farming: Grown in Spring) Dwarf – Amethyst (Mining)

– Aquamarine (Mining)

– Emerald (Mining)

– Jade (Mining)

– Lave Eel (Fishing: Caught in level 100 of the Mines)

– Lemon Stone (Mining)

– Omni Geode (Mining)

– Ruby (Mining)

– Topaz (Mining) Elliott – Crab Cakes (Cooking: Crab, Egg, Oil, Wheat Flour)

– Duck Feather (Dropped from Ducks)

– Lobster (Fishing: Crab Pot)

– Pomegranate (Grown on Pomegranate tree or found in fruit bat cave)

– Squid Ink

– Tom Kha Soup (Cooking: Coconut, Common Mushroom, Shrimp) Emily – Amethyst (Mining)

– Aquamarine (Mining)

– Cloth (Made with Wool at a Loom)

– Emerald (Mining)

– Jade (Mining)

– Ruby (Mining)

– Survival Burger (Cooking: Bread, Cave Carrot, Eggplant)

– Topaz (Mining)

– Wool (Drops from Sheep, Rabbits) Evelyn – Beet (Farming: Grown during Fall with seeds purchased from Oasis)

– Chocolate Cake (Cooking: Egg, Sugar, Wheat Flour)

– Diamond (Mining)

– Fairy Rose (Farming: Grown during Fall)

– Stuffing (Cooking: Bread, Cranberries, Hazelnut)

– Tulip (Farming: Grown during Spring)

– Raisins (Made from Grapes put in the Dehydrator) George – Fried Mushroom (Cooking: Common Mushroom, Morel, Oil)

– Leek (Foraged during the Spring) Gus – Diamond (Mining)

– Escargot (Cooking: Garlic, Snail)

– Fish Taco (Cooking: Red Cabbage, Mayonnaise, Tortilla, Tuna)

– Orange (Grown from Orange trees)

– Tropical Curry (Cooking: Coconut, Hot Pepper, Pineapple) Haley – Coconut (Foraged from the Desert)

– Fruit Salad (Cooking: Apricot, Blueberry, Melon)

– Pink Cake (Egg, Melon, Sugar, Wheat Flour)

– Sunflower (Farming: Grown during Summer or Fall) Harvey – Coffee (Brewed with five Coffee Beans in a Keg, or bought from the Saloon)

– Pickles (Produced from any vegetable in a Preserves Jar)

– Super Meal (Cooking: Artichoke, Bok Choy, Cranberries)

– Truffle Oil (Produced from Truffle put in an Oil Maker)

– Wine (Brewed from Fruit placed in a Keg) Jas – Fairy Rose (Farming: Grown during Fall)

– Pink Cake (Egg, Melon, Sugar, Wheat Flour)

– Plum Pudding (Cooking: Sugar, Wheat Flour, Wild Plum) Jodi – Chocolate Cake (Cooking: Egg, Sugar, Wheat Flour)

– Crispy Bass (Cooking: Largemouth Bass, Oil, Wheat Flour)

– Diamond (Mining)

– Eggplant Parmesan (Cooking: Eggplant, Tomato)

– Fried Eel (Cooking: Eel, Oil)

– Pancakes (Cooking: Egg, Wheat Flour)

– Rhubarb Pie (Cooking: Rhubarb, Sugar, Wheat Flour)

– Vegetable Medley (Cooking: Beet, Tomato) Kent – Fiddlehead Risotto (Cooking: Fiddlehead Fern, Garlic, Oil)

– Roasted Hazelnuts (Cooking: Three Hazelnuts) Krobus – Diamond (Mining)

– Iridium Bar

– Monster Compendium (Book)

– Pumpkin (Farming: Grown during Fall)

– Void Egg (Dropped from Void Chickens)

– Void Mayonnaise (Produced from placing a Void Egg in the Mayonnaise Machine)

– Wild Horseradish (Foraged during the Spring) Leah – Goat Cheese (Produced from putting Goat’s Milk in a Cheese Press)

– Poppyseed Muffin (Cooking: Poppy, Sugar, Wheat Flour)

– Salad (Cooking: Dandelion, Leek, Vinegar)

– Stir Fry (Cooking: Cave Carrot, Common Mushroom, Kale, Oil)

– Truffle (Collected by Pigs)

– Vegetable Medley (Cooking: Beet, Tomato)

– Wine (Brewed from Fruit placed in a Keg) Leo – Duck Feather (Dropped from Ducks)

– Mango (Grown from Mango tree)

– Ostrich Egg (Dropped from an Ostrich)

– Poi (Cooking: Four Taro Root) Lewis – Autumn’s Bounty (Cooking: Pumpkin, Yam)

– Glazed Yams (Cooking: Sugar, Yam)

– Green Tea (Brew Tea Leaves in a Keg)

– Hot Pepper (Farming: Grown during Summer)

– Vegetable Medley (Cooking: Beet, Tomato) Linus – Blueberry Tart (Cooking: Blueberry, Egg, Sugar, Wheat Flour)

– Cactus Fruit (Foraged from the Desert)

– Coconut (Foraged from the Desert)

– Dish O’ The Sea (Cooking: Hashbrowns, two Sardines)

– The Alleyway Buffet (Book)

– Yam (Farming: Grown during Fall) Marnie – Diamond (Mining)

– Farmer’s Lunch (Cooking: Omelet, Parsnip)

– Pink Cake (Cooking: Egg, Melon, Sugar, Wheat Flour)

– Pumpkin Pie (Cooking: Milk, Pumpkin, Sugar, Wheat Flour) Maru – Battery Pack (Made from Lightning Rod or Solar Panel)

– Cauliflower (Farming: Grown during Summer)

– Cheese Cauliflower (Cooking: Cauliflower, Cheese)

– Diamond (Mining)

– Gold Bar

– Iridium Bar

– Miner’s Treat (Cooking: Cave Carrot, Milk, Sugar)

– Pepper Poppers (Cooking: Cheese, Hot Pepper)

– Radioactive Bar (Smelted at a Furnace with five Radioactive Ore)

– Rhubarb Pie (Cooking: Rhubarb, Sugar, Wheat Flour)

– Strawberry (Farming: Grown during Spring) Pam – Beer (Brew Wheat in a Keg)

– Cactus Fruit (Foraged from the Desert)

– Glazed Yams (Cooking: Sugar, Yam)

– Mead (Brew Honey in a Keg)

– Pale Ale (Brew Hops in a Pale Ale)

– Parsnip (Farming: Grown during Spring)

– Parsnip Soup (Cooking: Milk, Parsnip, Vinegar)

– Piña Colada (Sold at the Saloon) Penny – Diamond (Mining)

– Emerald (Mining)

– Melon (Farming: Grown during Summer)

– Poppy (Farming: Grown during Summer)

– Poppyseed Muffin (Cooking: Poppy, Sugar, Wheat Flour)

– Red Plate (Cooking: Radish, Red Cabbage)

– Roots Platter (Cooking: Cave Carrot, Winter Root)

– Sandfish (Fished from the Desert)

– Tom Kha Soup (Cooking: Coconut, Common Mushroom, Shrimp) Pierre – Fried Calamari (Cooking: Oil, Squid, Wheat Flour)

– Price Catalogue (Book) Robin – Goat Cheese (Produced from putting Goat’s Milk in a Cheese Press)

– Peach (Grown from Peach tree)

– Spaghetti (Cooking: Tomato, Wheat Flour. Also sold at the Saloon)

– Woody’s Secret (Book) Sam – Cactus Fruit (Foraged from the Desert)

– Maple Bar (Cooking: Maple Syrup, Sugar, Wheat Flour)

– Pizza (Cooking: Cheese, Tomato, Wheat Flour. Also sold at the Saloon)

– Tigerseye (Mining: Magma Geode or Omni Geode) Sandy – Crocus (Foraged during Winter)

– Daffodil (Foraged during Spring)

– Mango Sticky Rice (Cooking: Coconut, Mango, Rice)

– Sweet Pea (Foraged during Summer) Sebastian – Frozen Tear (Mining)

– Obsidian (Mining: Magma Geode or Omni Geode)

– Pumpkin Soup (Cooking: Milk, Pumpkin)

– Sashimi: (Cooking: any fish)

– Void Egg (Dropped from Void Chickens) Shane – Beer (Brew Wheat in a Keg)

– Hot Pepper (Farming: Grown during Summer)

– Pepper Poppers (Cooking: Cheese, Hot Pepper)

– Pizza (Cooking: Cheese, Tomato, Wheat Flour. Also sold at the Saloon) Vincent – Cranberry Candy (Cooking: Apple, Cranberries, Sugar)

– Ginger Ale (Cooking: Three Ginger, Sugar)

– Grape (Foraged during Summer, Farming during Fall)

– Pink Cake (Egg, Melon, Sugar, Wheat Flour)

– Snail (Fishing: Crab Pot) Willy – Catfish (Fishing: Caught on rainy days)

– Diamond (Mining)

– Iridium Bar

– Jewels Of The Sea (Book)

– Mead (Brew Honey in a Keg)

– Octopus (Fishing: Caught in Summer at the Beach, or during Night Market)

– Pumpkin (Farming: Grown during Fall)

– Sea Cucumber (Fishing: Caught in Fall or Winter at the Beach, or during Night Market

– Sturgeon (Fishing: Caught during Summer or Winter in the Mountain lake)

– The Art O’ Crabbing (Book) Wizard – Book of Mysteries (Book)

– Purple Mushroom (Foraged from the Mines)

– Solar Essence (Dropped from monsters)

– Super Cucumber (Fishing: Caught in Summer or Fall at the Beach)

– Void Essence (Dropped from monsters)

