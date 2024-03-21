How to get Stardrop Tea and best uses in Stardew Valley

Stardrop Tea is the finest drink in Stardew Valley, but acquiring one is no easy feat to squander.

Stardew Valley 1.6 adds tons of new exciting items: blue grass, Mystic Syrup, and even advanced iridium tools. Stardrop Tea is a consumable item added in 1.6. Its purple color might give off the impression that it’s just an iridium-quality brew capable of keeping you past your bedtime, but it’s designed for a much better purpose. In this guide, I’ll show you how you can get and best use Stardrop Tea in Stardew Valley.

How to get Stardrop Tea in Stardew Valley

To get Stardrop Tea in Stardew Valley, exchange Prize Tickets in Mayor Lewis’ ticket machine.

How to get Prize Tickets

A prize ticket to reward your good deeds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Prize Tickets by completing certain quests, special orders, and winning some festivals, like the Egg Hunt Festival and the Festival of Ice. The best way to farm Prize Tickets in Stardew Valley is to complete special orders—you can earn one every three special orders. You can accept these timed quests on the board south of Pelican Town, which is unlocked after the second day of fall of the first year.

How to Redeem Prize Tickets

Redeem your goodies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you have a Prize Ticket, head inside Mayor’s Manor, where Lewis lives, west of the map. Keep in mind you can only enter this place from 8:30am to 10pm. Inside, look for a red ticket machine on the left, next to the Town Ledger where you file for divorce.

Interact with the ticket machine and click the orange button to redeem a prize. The slots above show the rewards you can get, but you can only redeem the one in the leftmost slot. Next time you have a Ticket Prize, redeem it to get the second prize.

Using the ticket machine inside Mayor’s Manor, you can get Stardrop Tea in Stardew Valley. For every 10 tickets, one Stardop Tea appears.

Best uses for Stardrop Tea in Stardew Valley

Were you raised by the stars? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best use for Stardrop Tea in Stardew Valley is gifting it to an NPC. It’s a universally loved item that increases one friendship heart.

Gifting a Stardrop Tea also doesn’t count toward weekly gift progression, so you can technically gift as many Stardrop Tea cups to your desired bachelor or bachelorette as you like. The one issue with this strategy is that Stardrop Tea can’t be crafted, and the only known method to obtain them is through Lewis’ ticket machine.

You can’t drink Stardrop Tea yourself, so we’ll never know if it tastes like marshmallows. Though you can sell it, it only returns 77 gold for each cup, so it’s not worth it.

