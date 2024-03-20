Category:
Stardew Valley Blue Grass, explained

It’s like regular Grass, only twice as effective… and blue.
Published: Mar 20, 2024 07:48 am
Meadowlands Farm in Stardew Valley with Blue Grass
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stardew Valley’s 1.6 patch just went live, and with it came a plethora of new additions. One of them is chewy Blue Grass, and it’s important to know what it does. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Blue Grass in Stardew Valley.

What is Blue Grass in Stardew Valley?

Player standing in front of Blue Grass in Stardew Valley
Twice as powerful as regular Grass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blue Grass in Stardew Valley is essentially regular Grass but twice as effective. If you feed it to your animals instead of regular Grass, they gain twice as many hearts. Using it means your animals give you better products faster than if you feed them regular Grass.

In other words, there’s no point using normal Grass now that Blue Grass is in the game. You can imagine how players like me, who worked hard on their lush grassy pastures, feel bad now that their lawns are worthless by comparison. Now, it’s either go Blue or go home.

How to get Blue Grass in Stardew Valley if you already have a farm

If you already have a save file in Stardew Valley, visit Ginger Island and buy the Blue Grass recipe from Qi’s shop. After you get the recipe, I suggest you cut all your regular Grass and plant the Blue Grass over it. It’s not like you’re going to need regular Grass after this.

How to get Blue Grass in Stardew Valley if you’re just starting out

Character creator screen with the new Meadowlands Farm selected
Pick the new Meadowlands Farm when you create a new save file. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If this is your first time playing Stardew Valley, or you want to make a new farm and start fresh, then there’s good news. Pick the new Meadowlands Farm. Not only will you have Blue Grass already growing all over your new farm, you’ll even have a Chicken Coop pre-built. Just don’t forget to build a Silo to store all that Blue Grass as soon as you can.

