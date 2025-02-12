How to get Eel in Stardew Valley

Eels are among the first hurdles you face when eyeing a first-year Community Center completion. These slippery fishes are tricky to catch early on, partly due to them only appearing during a particular weather condition and partly due to your character not having enough progression in the Fishing skill.

All said, here’s everything you need to know regarding how to catch Eel in Stardew Valley.

How to catch Eel in Stardew Valley

If you are doing a Joja run, toss them into the Fish Smoker for profit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can catch Eels in the oceans at the Beach on rainy days during Spring and Fall from 4pm to 2am in Stardew Valley.

Tip: If you chose Beach Farm as your farm layout, you don’t have to go all the way to the Beach to catch ocean fish. The other conditions, like weather, season, and time of day, however, still apply.

If I’m looking to catch an Eel, I make a mental note as soon as I see a rainy weather forecast on the TV during Spring and Fall and head to the Beach in the afternoon, preferably with a fair few baits. You can’t use baits on the starter Bamboo Pole, though. It’s only an option after you invest in a better Fishing Rod, like the Fiberglass or Iridium ones. If you have access to Tackles, I’d recommend the Cork Bobber, as it increases the size of your fishing bar.

Catching an Eel is exactly like catching almost any other fish in Stardew Valley. It’s not all that difficult if you are familiar with the fishing minigame. The problem you might run into in this case can be attributed to the low spawn rate of the Eel. But you’ll get one (and more) for yourself soon enough if you dedicate the whole of 4pm to midnight on a rainy Spring or Fall day.

What to use Eel for in Stardew Valley

Eel is one of the fish required in the Night Fishing bundle in the Fish Tank, which is one of the Community Center bundles. Therefore, catching it by Fall is mandatory if you are going for first-year Community Center completion.

Eel is also used in two cooking recipes: Fried Eel and Spicy Eel. Out of the two, Spicy Eel is a great choice for your mining adventures as it gives you a +1 boost to Luck and Speed. Later on in playthroughs, you usually buy Spicy Eel from the Desert Trader at the cost of one Ruby for each dish.

Eel is not a good option for gifting, on the other hand. It is not in the “liked” list of any Pelican Town NPC, let alone in the “loved” one. However, during Spring and Fall, Eel can appear in the “Help Wanted” quests you can pick out of Pierre’s shop. These quests offer a decent relationship boost. So, I’d recommend keeping a few Eels handy in one of your storage chests just in case.

