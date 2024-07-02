Elden Ring, Stardew Valley top charts as Steam Deck’s most-played titles in June

Elden Ring, Stardew Valley, Hades and Hades 2, Hogwarts Legacy, and Baldur’s Gate 3 are some of the most played games on the Steam Deck from June. You can now grab most of these titles for a steal in Steam’s Summer Sale, which ends on July 11.

With the release of Shadow of the Erdtree, the first-ever DLC for Elden Ring, it’s no surprise that this title was the most played game on the Steam Deck for June. It’s sales have only been helped by the fact it’s incredible—and its Steam Deck verified, which means it runs smoothly and shouldn’t require any keyboard inputs.

There are many great games to play on Steam Deck. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is the first time Kingdom Hearts has appeared in the top 20 games on Steam Deck, according to SteamDeckHQ. Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor has also finally returned to the list off the back of its all-new update last month.

Like Elden Ring, several of the bigger games from 2023 and 2024 continue to truck along in the rankings, including Stardew Valley, Baldur’s Gate 3, and Hogwarts Legacy, all of which boast endless hours of content. Others, like Fallout 4, have returned to popularity due to its hit Amazon TV adaption; a spike in play helped on by the title’s next-gen update.

If you own a Steam Deck, you already know just how hard it is to find great verified games that work smoothly on the handheld device. This is because while specific titles are marked as verified, they sometimes fail to run well. That’s an issue none of these chart toppers have.

With the Steam Summer Sale, which ends on July 11, you can get most of these games at hefty discounts of 10 to 30 percent. So, if you’ve been wanting to try one from this list, now’s definitely the time to grab them and start playing.

