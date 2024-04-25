All new content and changes in the Fallout 4 next-gen update

Fallout 4‘s next-gen patch arrives nearly nine years after its launch. Age is just a number, though, as the free next-gen update spruces up Bethesda’s epic RPG with new content and improvements across the board.

The hit Fallout TV show has given everyone a case of monkey see, monkey do. Viewers have enjoyed watching Fallout, so now they want to play Fallout—myself included. It so happens that 2024 has brought about a Fallout 4 next-gen update to modernize the open-world game and revitalize it for the modern day.

So we’ve compiled every new detail and feature the free next-gen update brings and rolled it up into one easy-to-digest guide that will be more concise than a Three Dog Galaxy News Radio broadcast.

Everything new feature in Fallout 4 next-gen update

Flying into the future. Image via Bethesda

The Fallout 4 next-gen update aims to deliver a new 60 frames-per-second performance, new graphical modes, fixes and improved stability all around. Free “Enclave Remnants” items will also be inserted into Fallout 4.

Every new detail was confirmed via a Bethesda Fallout 4 blog post, and even if you don’t own a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, “PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will also receive a free update with stability improvements, login and quest fixes .”

Here’s every major change coming in the Fallout 4 next-gen update:

New Performance Mode.

New Quality Mode.

Stability improvements & fixes.

New 60 FPS frame rate.

Increased resolutions.

Whereas here’s every free Enclave Remnants item also on its way:

Enclave Weapon Skins.

Enclave Armor Skins.

Tesla Cannon.

Hellfire Power Armor.

X-02 Power Armor.

Heavy Incinerator.

Makeshift weapon pack: Baseball launcher weapon. Nail Gun weapon. Piggy Bank weapon.

Halloween Workshop featuring 38 new Halloween decorations.

The Fallout 4 next-gen update is completely free if you already own the game. You won’t have to part with even a single bottle cap to claim these quality-of-life improvements!

