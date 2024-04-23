How to repair Power Armor in Fallout 4

Overhauling Power Armor in Fallout 4 was one of the biggest changes in the franchise. Before, they were just a piece of armor, like every other gear, but in the 2015 installment, they’re way more powerful and require a few extra steps to repair them.

Power Armors can be found in a few places in the Commonwealth, the lands where Fallout 4‘s story takes place. You’ll find one right at the start of the game, where you have to save a few settlers from a town near Sanctuary.

This becomes your first Power Armor, and you can upgrade it as much as you want. But, as you use it in combat, its state will worsen, and it’ll require repairs.

How to fix Power Armor in Fallout 4

Luckily, fixing Power Armor in Fallout 4 is still relatively easy. You need to take it to Power Armor Workstation, which should be available to build in every settlement you lend your hand to. One of them is constructed by default in Sanctuary, your first actual settlement in the story. Once you approach the workstation, exit the power armor, and interact with workstation, which will launch the crafting menu.

Once you reach that point, you may modify each piece of your Power Armor, from legs to hands, helmet, and torso. There are multiple various modifications for each piece, so there’s plenty to discover and experiment with.

On the left side of the crafting menu, you’ll also see the current state of each piece, with its health displayed. If it’s not full, you can repair it by clicking a certain key on your keyboard or pad, which will be displayed on your screen. Repairing Power Armor often requires you to have Steel, so make sure you scavenge enough beforehand.

You shouldn’t worry in case you’re not able to equip the Power Armor in Fallout 4 and take it to the workstation due to lack of Fusion Cores or critical damage. In these situations, you can exit it, and interact with it. Grab the broken pieces directly to your inventory, and fast-travel to a settlement that has a Power Armor Workstation. Once there, you can repair certain pieces on its own and then return to the Power Armor to install them back. Fortunately, its location will be displayed on your map, so there’s no need to worry about that as well.

