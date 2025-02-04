Forgot password
The start and end dates for all Fallout 76 seasons

Season 20 is around the corner.
Image of Anish Nair
Anish Nair
|

Published: Feb 4, 2025

Fallout 76 has kept its gameplay fresh over the span of over four years through a variety of seasonal content. The game has produced 19 seasons’ worth of content periodically every three months. With the newest season right around the corner, now would be a good time to know how long seasons typically run in Fallout 76.

All Fallout 76 season start and end dates

Seasons, previously known simply as the Scoreboard, is a limited-time event in Fallout 76 that introduces new content to the game in the form of challenges. Seasons can last anywhere from two to four months, depending on the available content. Season three was by far the longest, lasting 133 days, while seasons five and 13 were the shortest, lasting only 63 days.

These are all of the 19 seasons in Fallout 76, with their start and end dates.

Season nameStart and end datesDuration
The Legendary RunJune 30, 2020 – Sept. 8, 202070 days
Armor Ace and the Power PatrolSept. 15, 2020 – Dec.15, 202091 days
The Scribe of AvalonDec. 15, 2020 – April 27, 2021133 days
Armor Ace and the Power Patrol in Cold SteelApril 27, 2021 – July 7, 202171 days
Escape from the 42nd CenturyJuly 7, 2021 – Sept. 8, 202163 days
The Unstoppables! vs The DiabolicalsSept. 8, 2021 – Dec. 7, 202190 days
Zorbo’s RevengeDec. 8, 2021 – Feb. 28, 202283 days
A Better Life UndergroundMarch 1, 2022 – June 13, 2022104 days
Heart of Steel: A Dread Island TaleJune 14, 2022 – Sept. 13, 202291 days
Red Rocket ‘Across America” Presents: The City of SteelSept. 13, 2022 – Dec. 6, 202284 days
Nuka-WorldDec. 6, 2022 – Feb. 28, 202384 days
Rip Daring and the Cryptid HuntFeb. 28, 2023 – June 20, 2023112 days
Shoot for the StarsJune 20, 2023 – Aug. 22, 202363 days
Fight for FreedomAug. 22, 2023 – Dec. 5, 2023105 days
The Big ScoreDec. 5, 2023 – March 26, 2024112 days
Duel with the DevilMarch 26, 2024 – June 12, 202478 days
Pioneer Scouts: Skyline ValleyJune 12, 2024 – Sept. 3, 202484 days
Milepost Zero: Country RoadSept. 3, 2024 – Dec. 3, 202491 days
Gleaming Depths: The Scientific ForgeDec. 3, 2024 – March 2025Ongoing

Because of the erratic nature of seasons and their varied duration, knowing when you can start the latest season and gain all the rewards before the end would be quite helpful. Since season 19, “Gleaming Depths: The Scientific Forge,” is still ongoing, we have no fixed date regarding its end and when the next season will begin.

Three adventurers facing a giant black snake with multiple eyes on a green crystalline terrain with several crystals in the background
Season 20 brings new challenges. Image via Bethesda

So far, all we know is that season 20, titled “Glow of the Ghoul,” is slated to release in early March 2025 and will feature the long-awaited Playable Ghouls update. Following the end of season 19, there will be a short server maintenance before the Playable Ghouls update goes live.

Along with the new content update, season 20 will present challenges similar to previous seasons. These daily or weekly challenges will grant you S.C.O.R.E. ranks, which you can redeem for tickets leading to prizes.

Collect enough tickets, and you should be able to exchange them for unique seasonal rewards on the season pass page. Rewards vary from season to season but usually include unique outfits, weapon and armor skins, consumables, and lots of in-game currency.

