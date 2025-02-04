The start and end dates for all Fallout 76 seasons

Fallout 76 has kept its gameplay fresh over the span of over four years through a variety of seasonal content. The game has produced 19 seasons’ worth of content periodically every three months. With the newest season right around the corner, now would be a good time to know how long seasons typically run in Fallout 76.

Seasons, previously known simply as the Scoreboard, is a limited-time event in Fallout 76 that introduces new content to the game in the form of challenges. Seasons can last anywhere from two to four months, depending on the available content. Season three was by far the longest, lasting 133 days, while seasons five and 13 were the shortest, lasting only 63 days.

These are all of the 19 seasons in Fallout 76, with their start and end dates.

Season name Start and end dates Duration The Legendary Run June 30, 2020 – Sept. 8, 2020 70 days Armor Ace and the Power Patrol Sept. 15, 2020 – Dec.15, 2020 91 days The Scribe of Avalon Dec. 15, 2020 – April 27, 2021 133 days Armor Ace and the Power Patrol in Cold Steel April 27, 2021 – July 7, 2021 71 days Escape from the 42nd Century July 7, 2021 – Sept. 8, 2021 63 days The Unstoppables! vs The Diabolicals Sept. 8, 2021 – Dec. 7, 2021 90 days Zorbo’s Revenge Dec. 8, 2021 – Feb. 28, 2022 83 days A Better Life Underground March 1, 2022 – June 13, 2022 104 days Heart of Steel: A Dread Island Tale June 14, 2022 – Sept. 13, 2022 91 days Red Rocket ‘Across America” Presents: The City of Steel Sept. 13, 2022 – Dec. 6, 2022 84 days Nuka-World Dec. 6, 2022 – Feb. 28, 2023 84 days Rip Daring and the Cryptid Hunt Feb. 28, 2023 – June 20, 2023 112 days Shoot for the Stars June 20, 2023 – Aug. 22, 2023 63 days Fight for Freedom Aug. 22, 2023 – Dec. 5, 2023 105 days The Big Score Dec. 5, 2023 – March 26, 2024 112 days Duel with the Devil March 26, 2024 – June 12, 2024 78 days Pioneer Scouts: Skyline Valley June 12, 2024 – Sept. 3, 2024 84 days Milepost Zero: Country Road Sept. 3, 2024 – Dec. 3, 2024 91 days Gleaming Depths: The Scientific Forge Dec. 3, 2024 – March 2025 Ongoing

Because of the erratic nature of seasons and their varied duration, knowing when you can start the latest season and gain all the rewards before the end would be quite helpful. Since season 19, “Gleaming Depths: The Scientific Forge,” is still ongoing, we have no fixed date regarding its end and when the next season will begin.

Season 20 brings new challenges. Image via Bethesda

So far, all we know is that season 20, titled “Glow of the Ghoul,” is slated to release in early March 2025 and will feature the long-awaited Playable Ghouls update. Following the end of season 19, there will be a short server maintenance before the Playable Ghouls update goes live.

Along with the new content update, season 20 will present challenges similar to previous seasons. These daily or weekly challenges will grant you S.C.O.R.E. ranks, which you can redeem for tickets leading to prizes.

Collect enough tickets, and you should be able to exchange them for unique seasonal rewards on the season pass page. Rewards vary from season to season but usually include unique outfits, weapon and armor skins, consumables, and lots of in-game currency.

