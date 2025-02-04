The start and end dates for all Fallout 76 seasons

Fallout 76 has kept its gameplay fresh over the span of over four years through a variety of seasonal content. The game has produced 19 seasons’ worth of content periodically every three months. With the newest season right around the corner, now would be a good time to know how long seasons typically run in Fallout 76.
All Fallout 76 season start and end dates
Seasons, previously known simply as the Scoreboard, is a limited-time event in Fallout 76 that introduces new content to the game in the form of challenges. Seasons can last anywhere from two to four months, depending on the available content. Season three was by far the longest, lasting 133 days, while seasons five and 13 were the shortest, lasting only 63 days.
These are all of the 19 seasons in Fallout 76, with their start and end dates.
|Season name
|Start and end dates
|Duration
|The Legendary Run
|June 30, 2020 – Sept. 8, 2020
|70 days
|Armor Ace and the Power Patrol
|Sept. 15, 2020 – Dec.15, 2020
|91 days
|The Scribe of Avalon
|Dec. 15, 2020 – April 27, 2021
|133 days
|Armor Ace and the Power Patrol in Cold Steel
|April 27, 2021 – July 7, 2021
|71 days
|Escape from the 42nd Century
|July 7, 2021 – Sept. 8, 2021
|63 days
|The Unstoppables! vs The Diabolicals
|Sept. 8, 2021 – Dec. 7, 2021
|90 days
|Zorbo’s Revenge
|Dec. 8, 2021 – Feb. 28, 2022
|83 days
|A Better Life Underground
|March 1, 2022 – June 13, 2022
|104 days
|Heart of Steel: A Dread Island Tale
|June 14, 2022 – Sept. 13, 2022
|91 days
|Red Rocket ‘Across America” Presents: The City of Steel
|Sept. 13, 2022 – Dec. 6, 2022
|84 days
|Nuka-World
|Dec. 6, 2022 – Feb. 28, 2023
|84 days
|Rip Daring and the Cryptid Hunt
|Feb. 28, 2023 – June 20, 2023
|112 days
|Shoot for the Stars
|June 20, 2023 – Aug. 22, 2023
|63 days
|Fight for Freedom
|Aug. 22, 2023 – Dec. 5, 2023
|105 days
|The Big Score
|Dec. 5, 2023 – March 26, 2024
|112 days
|Duel with the Devil
|March 26, 2024 – June 12, 2024
|78 days
|Pioneer Scouts: Skyline Valley
|June 12, 2024 – Sept. 3, 2024
|84 days
|Milepost Zero: Country Road
|Sept. 3, 2024 – Dec. 3, 2024
|91 days
|Gleaming Depths: The Scientific Forge
|Dec. 3, 2024 – March 2025
|Ongoing
Because of the erratic nature of seasons and their varied duration, knowing when you can start the latest season and gain all the rewards before the end would be quite helpful. Since season 19, “Gleaming Depths: The Scientific Forge,” is still ongoing, we have no fixed date regarding its end and when the next season will begin.
So far, all we know is that season 20, titled “Glow of the Ghoul,” is slated to release in early March 2025 and will feature the long-awaited Playable Ghouls update. Following the end of season 19, there will be a short server maintenance before the Playable Ghouls update goes live.
Along with the new content update, season 20 will present challenges similar to previous seasons. These daily or weekly challenges will grant you S.C.O.R.E. ranks, which you can redeem for tickets leading to prizes.
Collect enough tickets, and you should be able to exchange them for unique seasonal rewards on the season pass page. Rewards vary from season to season but usually include unique outfits, weapon and armor skins, consumables, and lots of in-game currency.
Published: Feb 4, 2025 03:43 am