How to recharge Fusion Cores in Fallout 4

Power Armor can’t function without a Fusion Core, and you can’t go out exploring the Wasteland of Fallout 4 naked. Fusion Cores are very limited in Fallout 4, and if you’re wondering whether you can recharge them, we’ve got you covered.

Can you recharge Fusion Cores in Fallout 4?

You can’t put it back in. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, you can’t recharge Fusion Cores in Fallout 4. The only way to recharge Fusion Cores is with mods like Rechargeable Fusion Cores or Incremental Fusion Core Charging Stations, available on Nexus Mods.

How to get more Fusion Cores in Fallout 4

The only thing you can do to keep Power Armor running is find more Fusion Cores. I recommend you simply explore the Wasteland and all the different locations you can reach. There’s always loot to find, including Bobbleheads, rare weapons, and Fusion Cores.

Another way to get Fusion Cores is to buy them from vendors like Trashcan Carla in Sanctuary. Cores generally cost over 400 Caps, so only buy them when you have a good amount of money saved.

Tip: Sell your Fusion Core when it’s low on charge to make some quick cash before buying a new one. Just make sure to do so before the Core is drained, or it will disappear from your inventory.

You can also drop Fusion Cores for yourself using Console Commands, but you should save this method until the darkest day in the Wasteland.

How to extend Fusion Core charge in Fallout 4

Extra Radiation weapon damage included. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you plan on spending a lot of time exploring and fighting, I recommend you get the Nuclear Physicist Perk, available at level nine Intellect. The Perk makes the Fusion Core last 25 to 100 percent longer, depending on the Perk level. It’s a great way to make the most of your Cores, especially if your character leans into the Intellect stat.

