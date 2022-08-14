All Fallout 4 Console Commands

Fallout 4, like almost all Bethesda games, has console commands that players can use to alter the gameplay or themselves. Developers normally use these commands to test the game and different situations without opening the editor. This stuff is left into games like Fallout 4 because Bethesda encourages players to use their imaginations to alter and improve the games.

You’ll need to press the tilde key to open the in-game console. The tilde is the key that looks like ~ next to your 1 key. You will want to enter the codes exactly as they appear in the lists below, while replacing anything within brackets with the accurate ID or number. If you’re going to affect a character nearby, you can always click on them before entering the command, and they will be the only ones you impact.

Console commands are not memory-conscious, so they won’t stop you from going beyond what your PC can handle, which could cause the game to freeze. Be prepared for your computer to use a lot of memory if you use the console command to set off multiple atom bombs simultaneously, or have dozens of NPC fight each other simultaneously.

Here are all of the different console commands available for Fallout 4.

Fallout 4 console commands and cheat codes

These are essentially the commands that change things about the game, and make it easier to move around without worrying about how it affects the world. These are generally what you want when you’re looking for the god mode cheat code or things like that.

You can end up in a room with all the items you can find in Fallout 4 if you type coc qasmoke if you’re looking for a specific item.

Command Effect coc [location_id] This teleports you to any area you put in. Just enter the id of the location. csb All blood and damage effects will be reset. fov first-person FOV Changes the field of view to first-person. fov third-person FOV Changes the field of view to third-person. getav CA_affinity This will show the affinity level of the companion you have traveling with you. kill [ID] Put the ID of the character or creature you want to kill. No matter where they are, they’ll die. If the character is nearby, just click on them with the console open and type Kill. killall Everyone in your loaded area will die. If you have companions nearby, they’ll fall to the ground injured and can be brought back with a stimpack. modav CA_affinity [number] This will add the number you set to your current companion’s affinity level. player.additem [item ID] [number] This will add whatever number you picked of the item you picked to your inventory. player/additem 0000000a [number] Adds whatever number you picked to your bobbypins. player/additem 0000000f [number] Adds whatever number you picked to your bottlecaps. recycleactor This will reset the character you clicked on. Resurrect [ID] Put the ID of the character or creature you want to bring back to life. This does not bring back any limbs. set timescale to [number] This will speed up or slow down time, depending on the number put in. 16 is the game’s day and night speed, while 1 is the speed we have in real life. 5,000 will make a great timelapse. setav CA_affinity [number] This will set the affinity of your current companion to whatever number you put in. setscale [1 to 10] This will change whatever you click on to grow giant or normal sized. Sex Change This will change the gender of the character you clicked on. tai This will turn off the AI, and everyone will stand still with a blank expression. tcai This will turn off all hostile actions, effectively ending all war in your world. tcl Turns Collision off, so you can go through buildings or into the sky. tfc This activates the free camera, so you can move around the area and look at anything you want. tfc 1 This activates the free camera but freezes all animation. This keeps everyone in place and can be used to set up screenshots. tgm You cannot be hurt or die. tm This turns the HUD off, so no menu or UI. Unfortunately, this also affects the console, so you’ll need to blindly activate the console and type them again to get it back. unequipall This will unequip all items from the NPC you clicked.

Fallout 4 Companion IDs

The companion commands are all based on their IDs. If you have a companion nearby, you can click on them with the console open to see their ID. However, this can be difficult if you don’t have them close by.

Companion ID Cait 779305 Codsworth 0001ca7d Curie 001ca7d Paladin Danse 0005de4d Deacon 00045ac9 Dogmeat 0001d162 John Hancock 22615 Robert MacCready 0002a8a7 Nick Valentine 00002f25 Piper 0002f1f Preston Garvey 0001a4d7 Strong 0003f2bb X6-88 0002e210a

Fallout 4 faction console commands

These commands alter each faction’s allies, neutral parties, and enemies. This also will add and remove specific characters into specific factions. Feel free to walk a squad of Brotherhood of Steel members into a Minutemen post and make them hostile just to watch the carnage.

Command Effect player.AddToFaction [facion ID] [0 or 1] Adds the player to a faction. 0 will be friendly, and 1 will be allied. player.RemoveFromFaction [faction ID] Removes you from whatever faction ID you chose. removefromallfactions Removes whoever you clicked on from all factions. Removefromfaction [faction ID] This will remove whoever you clicked on from a specific faction. setally [faction ID] [faction ID] [0 or 1] [0 or 1] Forces two factions to be friendly or allied. 0 for friendly and 1 for allied. setenemy [faction ID] [faction ID] [0 or 1] [0 or 1] Forces two factions to be neutral or enemies. 0 for neutral and 1 for enemies.

Fallout 4 faction IDs

To make the console commands easier, here are all the factions and their IDs in Fallout 4. Changing a faction does not cause the game to freeze up, regardless of what ridiculous things you do.

Faction Faction ID Acadia xx000000 Alien 001f6113 Alien2 0023b858 AJ’s 00128cef Atom Cats 48641 Virgil’s 000addf7 Bullet’s Gunner 00106ca3 Children of Atom Crater of Atom 134270 Children of Atom Hostile xx02fb84 Covenant 000f0c6a Diamond City security 00002f65 Disciples xx00f438 Eddie Winter’s Old crime 0014bf23 Forged 0013101d Gunners 58303 Ironsides’ robotic crew 0008c9db Merchant business 1.34E+10 Nahant robot 0007ee3f Neighborhood Watch 000e1acc Operators xx00f439 The Pack xx00f43a Pillars of the Community 000bbf88 Raiders 0001cbed Recon Bunker Theta Brotherhood 000b3d7d Rust Devils xx004385 Scientists 0022d9ee Scientists 0022d9ef Scientists 0024800b Synths 249966 Synths 249967 Triggermen 00083ad0 Vault 81 guard 0004f4a4 Zao’s 0018e8c0 Brotherhood of Steel 0005de41 The Institute 0005e558 Commonwealth Minutemen 68043 The Railroad 000994f6 Bug 000267bf Bug 28670 Creature 00022b31 Ghoul 00028fd6 Ghoul 000361d2 Yao guai 000b3d82 Radroach 000edce1 Bloodbug 000edce2 Bloatfly 000edce3 Stingwing 000edce4 Eyebot 000edce5 Deathclaw 0001e722 Player 0001c21c Non-hostile 0001d289 for Captives – Friends with everyone 0003e0c8 Ownership for Min03 0005238b Actors in this are temporarily unavailable 0007d565 Holdup 000f8f07 Combat Zone Crime 0010699f Missionaries (guards) 00123a16 Enemy of REPrisionerFreedCombatPrsioner 148903 Enemy of captor combat 148904 Danse BoS Enemies 001b513d MS07c Raider 2.17E+09 MS07c Raider 002141a9 MS07c Nick 002141aa Outside of the Institute Crime 0024903b

Fallout 4 quest console commands

It is not uncommon for Bethesda games to experience quests that freeze and bug out, so you should skip the quest or move past that small objective. With these console commands, you can alter and pass any quest. This also helps you complete quests very simply.

If you complete the game using the console command, it will set everything on the path that you are currently on. If you had already started to help the Institute, Brotherhood of Steel, or any other faction, it would side with them to complete the game.

Command Effect caqs This completes the game. completeallobjectives [Quest ID] Complete all objectives in quest. completequest [Quest ID] Completes the quest typed in. getqc [Quest ID] checks to see if the quest is complete. movetoqt Moves player to quest target. resetquest [Quest ID] Resets any quest typed in. showquestlog Shows the quest log, including everything the player has already completed. sqs [Quest ID] Lists all quest objectives.

Fallout 4 console commands that customize the player

These console commands change your character’s skills, traits, and looks. Be warned that the game is more likely to freeze if you do something like turn your character into a bug. It should only be used to change skills and overall appearance.