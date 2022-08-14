All Fallout 4 Console Commands

Change the game to follow your rules.

Fallout 4, like almost all Bethesda games, has console commands that players can use to alter the gameplay or themselves. Developers normally use these commands to test the game and different situations without opening the editor. This stuff is left into games like Fallout 4 because Bethesda encourages players to use their imaginations to alter and improve the games.

You’ll need to press the tilde key to open the in-game console. The tilde is the key that looks like ~ next to your 1 key. You will want to enter the codes exactly as they appear in the lists below, while replacing anything within brackets with the accurate ID or number. If you’re going to affect a character nearby, you can always click on them before entering the command, and they will be the only ones you impact.

Console commands are not memory-conscious, so they won’t stop you from going beyond what your PC can handle, which could cause the game to freeze. Be prepared for your computer to use a lot of memory if you use the console command to set off multiple atom bombs simultaneously, or have dozens of NPC fight each other simultaneously.

Here are all of the different console commands available for Fallout 4.

Fallout 4 console commands and cheat codes

These are essentially the commands that change things about the game, and make it easier to move around without worrying about how it affects the world. These are generally what you want when you’re looking for the god mode cheat code or things like that.

You can end up in a room with all the items you can find in Fallout 4 if you type coc qasmoke if you’re looking for a specific item.

CommandEffect
coc [location_id]This teleports you to any area you put in. Just enter the id of the location.
csbAll blood and damage effects will be reset.
fov first-person FOVChanges the field of view to first-person.
fov third-person FOVChanges the field of view to third-person.
getav CA_affinityThis will show the affinity level of the companion you have traveling with you.
kill [ID]Put the ID of the character or creature you want to kill. No matter where they are, they’ll die. If the character is nearby, just click on them with the console open and type Kill.
killallEveryone in your loaded area will die. If you have companions nearby, they’ll fall to the ground injured and can be brought back with a stimpack.
modav CA_affinity [number]This will add the number you set to your current companion’s affinity level.
player.additem [item ID] [number]This will add whatever number you picked of the item you picked to your inventory.
player/additem 0000000a [number]Adds whatever number you picked to your bobbypins.
player/additem 0000000f [number]Adds whatever number you picked to your bottlecaps.
recycleactorThis will reset the character you clicked on.
Resurrect [ID]Put the ID of the character or creature you want to bring back to life. This does not bring back any limbs.
set timescale to [number]This will speed up or slow down time, depending on the number put in. 16 is the game’s day and night speed, while 1 is the speed we have in real life. 5,000 will make a great timelapse.
setav CA_affinity [number]This will set the affinity of your current companion to whatever number you put in.
setscale [1 to 10]This will change whatever you click on to grow giant or normal sized.
Sex ChangeThis will change the gender of the character you clicked on.
taiThis will turn off the AI, and everyone will stand still with a blank expression.
tcaiThis will turn off all hostile actions, effectively ending all war in your world.
tclTurns Collision off, so you can go through buildings or into the sky.
tfcThis activates the free camera, so you can move around the area and look at anything you want.
tfc 1This activates the free camera but freezes all animation. This keeps everyone in place and can be used to set up screenshots.
tgmYou cannot be hurt or die.
tmThis turns the HUD off, so no menu or UI. Unfortunately, this also affects the console, so you’ll need to blindly activate the console and type them again to get it back.
unequipallThis will unequip all items from the NPC you clicked.

Fallout 4 Companion IDs

The companion commands are all based on their IDs. If you have a companion nearby, you can click on them with the console open to see their ID. However, this can be difficult if you don’t have them close by.

CompanionID
Cait779305
Codsworth0001ca7d
Curie001ca7d
Paladin Danse0005de4d
Deacon00045ac9
Dogmeat0001d162
John Hancock22615
Robert MacCready0002a8a7
Nick Valentine00002f25
Piper0002f1f
Preston Garvey0001a4d7
Strong0003f2bb
X6-880002e210a

Fallout 4 faction console commands

These commands alter each faction’s allies, neutral parties, and enemies. This also will add and remove specific characters into specific factions. Feel free to walk a squad of Brotherhood of Steel members into a Minutemen post and make them hostile just to watch the carnage.

CommandEffect
player.AddToFaction [facion ID] [0 or 1]Adds the player to a faction. 0 will be friendly, and 1 will be allied.
player.RemoveFromFaction [faction ID]Removes you from whatever faction ID you chose.
removefromallfactionsRemoves whoever you clicked on from all factions.
Removefromfaction [faction ID]This will remove whoever you clicked on from a specific faction.
setally [faction ID] [faction ID] [0 or 1] [0 or 1]Forces two factions to be friendly or allied. 0 for friendly and 1 for allied.
setenemy [faction ID] [faction ID] [0 or 1] [0 or 1]Forces two factions to be neutral or enemies. 0 for neutral and 1 for enemies.

Fallout 4 faction IDs

To make the console commands easier, here are all the factions and their IDs in Fallout 4. Changing a faction does not cause the game to freeze up, regardless of what ridiculous things you do.

FactionFaction ID
Acadiaxx000000
Alien001f6113
Alien20023b858
AJ’s00128cef
Atom Cats48641
Virgil’s000addf7
Bullet’s Gunner00106ca3
Children of Atom Crater of Atom134270
Children of Atom Hostilexx02fb84
Covenant000f0c6a
Diamond City security00002f65
Disciplesxx00f438
Eddie Winter’s Old crime0014bf23
Forged0013101d
Gunners58303
Ironsides’ robotic crew0008c9db
Merchant business1.34E+10
Nahant robot0007ee3f
Neighborhood Watch000e1acc
Operatorsxx00f439
The Packxx00f43a
Pillars of the Community000bbf88
Raiders0001cbed
Recon Bunker Theta Brotherhood000b3d7d
Rust Devilsxx004385
Scientists0022d9ee
Scientists0022d9ef
Scientists0024800b
Synths249966
Synths249967
Triggermen00083ad0
Vault 81 guard0004f4a4
Zao’s0018e8c0
Brotherhood of Steel0005de41
The Institute0005e558
Commonwealth Minutemen68043
The Railroad000994f6
Bug000267bf
Bug28670
Creature00022b31
Ghoul00028fd6
Ghoul000361d2
Yao guai000b3d82
Radroach000edce1
Bloodbug000edce2
Bloatfly000edce3
Stingwing000edce4
Eyebot000edce5
Deathclaw0001e722
Player0001c21c
Non-hostile0001d289
for Captives – Friends with everyone0003e0c8
Ownership for Min030005238b
Actors in this are temporarily unavailable0007d565
Holdup000f8f07
Combat Zone Crime0010699f
Missionaries (guards)00123a16
Enemy of REPrisionerFreedCombatPrsioner148903
Enemy of captor combat148904
Danse BoS Enemies001b513d
MS07c Raider2.17E+09
MS07c Raider002141a9
MS07c Nick002141aa
Outside of the Institute Crime0024903b

Fallout 4 quest console commands

It is not uncommon for Bethesda games to experience quests that freeze and bug out, so you should skip the quest or move past that small objective. With these console commands, you can alter and pass any quest. This also helps you complete quests very simply.

If you complete the game using the console command, it will set everything on the path that you are currently on. If you had already started to help the Institute, Brotherhood of Steel, or any other faction, it would side with them to complete the game.

CommandEffect
caqsThis completes the game.
completeallobjectives [Quest ID]Complete all objectives in quest.
completequest [Quest ID]Completes the quest typed in.
getqc [Quest ID]checks to see if the quest is complete.
movetoqtMoves player to quest target.
resetquest [Quest ID]Resets any quest typed in.
showquestlogShows the quest log, including everything the player has already completed.
sqs [Quest ID]Lists all quest objectives.

Fallout 4 console commands that customize the player

These console commands change your character’s skills, traits, and looks. Be warned that the game is more likely to freeze if you do something like turn your character into a bug. It should only be used to change skills and overall appearance.

CommandEffect
player.modav [skill] [number]Boosts a skill by the number you picked.
player.resethealthThis will reset your health.
player.setav [trait] [number]This will change a trait to a new value.
player.setav [trait] [number]Whatever number you pick will add to your running speed.
player.setlevel [number]Boost your level to whatever number you pick.
player.setrace [race ID]This will change your race to whatever you pick: bug, mutant, etc. This will usually crash the game.
setgs fjumpHieghtMin [number]This will set your jump height minimum. Just like Superman, you can leap over a building in a single bound. Unlike Superman, falling from that jump will kill you.
showlooksmenu player 1Opens the customization menu so you can change the way you look.
tdetectThe AI will ignore you.