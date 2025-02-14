All Fallout New Vegas console commands

Forgot password
Console commands can be a life safer when dealing with bugs, especially in older games like Fallout New Vegas, or they can increase the fun by breaking all limitations. The console’s easy and quick to use; you just need to know the commands.

How to use console commands in Fallout New Vegas

A Fallout New Vegas in Goodsprings with Victor in the distance.
The closest I’ll get to being a hacker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While the game is unpaused, click on the backquote (`), tilde (~), or apostrophe (‘) key, since keyboards are different around the world. It’s usually the key next to “1” and under “ESC.” The screen will pause, and you’ll be able to type the command and press Enter.

Those not used to using console commands can feel a bit lost since nothing seems to change except the pause screen, but you’ll notice a white vertical bar in the bottom left corner of the screen. Just type and the text will appear.

If you care about achievements, don’t use console commands. Spawning weapons, items, objects, and NPCs will disable achievements. You should be fine if you use a console command to fix a bug such as your character clipping.

All console commands in Fallout New Vegas

Console commands in Fallout New Vegas will either affect the player, NPCs, or items. If you are looking for a specific console command, you can use Ctrl+F to find it.

Player commands

CommandDescription
tgmEnable god mode, which gives your character infinite health, unlimited ammunition, no need to reload, and the ability to carry unlimited items.
tmm 1Unlock all map markers.
tmToggles the HUD.
setownership <form id>Mouse left-click on the item and type the command to make an item yours or an NPC’s. Useful for beds, for example.
clearownershipMakes the selected item unowned.
unlockUnlocks doors, safes, terminals, or any other locked containers.
lock <lock level>Locks doors, safes, terminals, or any other unlocked containers while setting a difficulty from 0 to 100. If you set it to 101, it will require a key.
setpccanusepowerarmor 1Makes a power armor wearable. If you can already wear power armor and type 0 instead of 1, you will no longer be able to wear it.
player.advlevelLevels up the player by one level.
player.setav [skill name] [1-100]Set skill level.
setspecialpoints [1-10]Set S.P.E.C.I.A.L. points.
player.setlevel <number>Allows the player to set their level.
tfc <X>Toggle Free Camera.
tclNo clipping mode, allowing for free movement. Most useful when stuck.
disableRemoves a selected object from the game until you start a new game. If you wish to undo it, select the item and type “enable.”
zapDeletes an object from the game until you return to the main menu.
player.modav carryweight [number]Set maximum carrying weight to a specific number.
addreputation <place id> <0-1> <0-100>Adds player reputation with a town or faction. You can add fame by typing 1 and infamy by typing 0.
removereputation <place id> <0-1> <0-100>Removes player reputation with a town or faction.
player.setreputation <place id> <0-1> <0-100>Sets player reputation with a town or faction.

NPC commands

CommmandDescription
resurrectRevive a selected NPC and reset their inventory.
resurrect 1Revives a selected NPC without resetting their inventory.
killKills the selected non-player character. Killing quest-related NPCs may lead to failed quests.
killallKills all non-invincible NPCs in the nearby area. It can kill quest-essential NPCs and also affects companions on Hardcore mode.
tdetectDisables A.I. player detection, making the player always hidden.
addtofaction <faction id> <X>Makes a selected NPC a member of a specific faction. Replace X with either “1” to make the NPC an ally of the faction or “0” to make them friendly. Click on each character you want to add to the faction before entering the command.
removefromfaction <faction id>Removes an NPC from a specific faction.
tcaiDisables all non-player character combat A.I. making them friendly.
taiDisables all or selected NPC’s A.I.
OpenTeammateContainer 1Will open their inventory like they were a companion so you can transfer items.
SetRestrained 1Will cause an NPC to stand in place, not engaging in combat or carrying out AI packages.

Spawning commands

For spawning console commands, you’ll need to know the item’s ID.

CommandDescription
player.additem <base ID> <amount>Adds an item to the player’s inventory. All spawned items will be undamaged.
player.placeatme <form ID>Spawns creatures, NPCs, static objects, and containers.
