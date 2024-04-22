Where does Fallout 4 take place?

There’s arguably nothing more important to the Fallout franchise than location. One of the biggest pieces of intrigue the Fallout community garners whenever a new game is in the works is where the game will be set.

Fallout fans are always going to be excited about the idea of seeing what real-world landmarks would look like in the event of a nuclear disaster. From the Las Vegas Strip to Downtown Los Angeles, and even the National Mall in Washington, DC, Fallout always combines the history of our world with theories regarding the distant future that may not be too far off from reality.

Fallout 4, which takes place in Boston, is no different, as all of the locations you might be familiar with from that city are carefully placed and re-envisioned in the game.

Fallout 4 setting and main city of Boston, explained

Fallout 4 is set in a post-apocalyptic version of the city of Boston, Massachusetts. While playing the game, you should notice plenty of Bostonian hotspots set throughout the Commonwealth. Iconic spots like the Boston Public Library and Fenway Park—the latter of which has been remade into the thriving metropolis known as Diamond City—are only a few of the landmarks you’ll encounter in the game. If you’ve ever been to Boston (or better yet, live there), the layout of Fallout 4’s map should feel relatively familiar to you as you wander around the ruined city in search of a fight or some fusion cores.

From the city to the suburbs, Fallout 4 captures a post-apocalyptic New England. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Boston is about as American as American cities get when it comes to history, and many of the patriotic themes you’ll find in Fallout 4 are on full display throughout the locations in the game. Many of the landmarks from modern-day Boston were reimagined to take on a post-war look, but they still keep the rich American history attached to them on display.

Locations like the USS Constitution and the legendary gold-domed Massachusetts State House—both of which have relevance in American history—keep true to their appearances and reflect history soundly.

