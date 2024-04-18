Fallout 76 vs Fallout 4: Which should you play?

With the recent success of the Fallout television series, you might be thinking about jumping into one of the Fallout video games to experience the world in more depth for yourself.

The latest games in the Fallout series are Fallout 76—released in 2018—and Fallout 4, which came out in 2015. We’re going to be looking at the pros and cons of each of these games so that you can make your choice as to which one you want to try out.

Should you play Fallout 76 or Fallout 4?

Fallout 76

Join up with your squad and venture into the Wastelands with Fallout 76. Image via Bethesda

Despite being the most recent release in the series, Fallout 76 is the earliest game in the Fallout timeline, taking place in 2102, only 25 years after the nukes dropped in the Great War. The player is a resident of Vault 76, whose residents are tasked with rebuilding civilization on Reclamation Day.

Pros

A multiplayer-only experience: This could be considered both a positive and a negative. From a pro standpoint, being able to join up with fellow players to navigate the Wastelands brings another dimension to the gameplay of the Fallout series.

This could be considered both a positive and a negative. From a pro standpoint, being able to join up with fellow players to navigate the Wastelands brings another dimension to the gameplay of the Fallout series. Improved visuals: The visuals in Fallout 76 are greatly improved from previous entries thanks to Bethesda modifying and updating their Creation Engine between the two titles. This makes a big difference to your experience as you traverse the vast wilderness of West Virginia.

The visuals in Fallout 76 are greatly improved from previous entries thanks to Bethesda modifying and updating their Creation Engine between the two titles. This makes a big difference to your experience as you traverse the vast wilderness of West Virginia. Various game modes: There are several game modes in Fallout 76 to cater to different players. As well as regular and private adventure modes, Fallout Worlds also became available in 2021, with custom and public options depending on your subscription.

There are several game modes in Fallout 76 to cater to different players. As well as regular and private adventure modes, Fallout Worlds also became available in 2021, with custom and public options depending on your subscription. Constant updates: Fallout 76 benefitted hugely from updates, as the game was significantly criticized when it was first released but has gotten much more positive feedback over the years after various fixes and new content releases, with more expected to follow.

Cons:

You can’t play without an internet connection: While having the option to play with others is a plus, it does mean that you will need to be constantly connected to the internet, something you don’t have to contend with in the single-player entries of the series.

While having the option to play with others is a plus, it does mean that you will need to be constantly connected to the internet, something you don’t have to contend with in the single-player entries of the series. Lacking in narrative: While there is a story to follow in Fallout 76, the main features of the game revolve around the multiplayer elements.

While there is a story to follow in Fallout 76, the main features of the game revolve around the multiplayer elements. In-game purchases: These are an optional feature included in Fallout 76, but it’s hard to ignore. seeing as most of the top-tier items for crafting, building, and even armor and weaponry need to be bought in the Atomic Shop. It can feel a little frustrating to constantly see items that you want, but are locked behind a hefty paywall.

These are an optional feature included in Fallout 76, but it’s hard to ignore. seeing as most of the top-tier items for crafting, building, and even armor and weaponry need to be bought in the Atomic Shop. It can feel a little frustrating to constantly see items that you want, but are locked behind a hefty paywall. Real-time VATS: The VATS combat system is iconic in the Fallout series, with the slo-mo time-stopping feature giving you the chance to hone in on enemies and get in some good shots. VATS is still present in Fallout 76, but it has a real-time element to it, which completely changes how you use it. It just doesn’t have the same appeal as the original.

Fallout 4

Your only friends in this journey are NPCs, including the loveable pupper Dogmeat. Image via Bethesda

The story of Fallout 4 follows a customizable protagonist who, after being cryogenically frozen after the nukes dropped, awakens 200 years later and has to navigate the unforgiving Boston Wasteland to find their kidnapped son.

Pros:

A single-player story: Fallout 4 is an entirely single-player experience with a solo narrative story and elements of building and crafting thrown into the mix as well.

Fallout 4 is an entirely single-player experience with a solo narrative story and elements of building and crafting thrown into the mix as well. Engaging NPCS: Unlike in Fallout 76, where they were added after the initial release, Fallout 4 offers in-depth and well-written NPCs and companions who you can befriend and even start romances with.

Unlike in Fallout 76, where they were added after the initial release, Fallout 4 offers in-depth and well-written NPCs and companions who you can befriend and even start romances with. Fantastic DLC: The downloadable content for Fallout 4 is pretty awesome, with Far Harbor often hailed as one of the best DLCs that Bethesda has ever put out. You will have to pay for them, but it is definitely worth the extra money.

Cons:

A few years behind: Since Fallout 4 came out in 2015, three years before Fallout 76, some of its mechanics feel a little outdated in comparison. The weapon selection isn’t as extensive, and the visuals are more muted.

Since Fallout 4 came out in 2015, three years before Fallout 76, some of its mechanics feel a little outdated in comparison. The weapon selection isn’t as extensive, and the visuals are more muted. Not as many building options: You can do some nifty building in Fallout 4, but there just aren’t as many options as in Fallout 76 and the mechanics aren’t quite as in-depth.

Fallout 76 vs Fallout 4: Which should you play?

Both games get a big ole Vault Boy thumbs up from me. Image via Bethesda

If you prefer multiplayer games, Fallout 76 is the game you will want to opt for. If you would rather enjoy a single-player experience—and don’t mind the slight downgrade, seeing as Fallout 4 released three years earlier—then go for Fallout 4. In the end, the combat and general feel of both games are similar. Personally, I’m more of a Fallout 4 fan, but there is a lot to enjoy from Fallout 76, too.

