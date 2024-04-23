What is the max level in Fallout 4? Answered

Fallout 4‘s RPG grind lives up to the billing as you have many levels to laser rifle your way through, and we’re here today to tell you how many there are.

Bethesda is known for its RPG formula, with The Elder Scrolls and Fallout adhering to this idea with aplomb. Quests and killing creatures are all part and parcel of the open-world journey. Just because Fallout 4 features an irradiated world teeming with Radroaches doesn’t mean you should be less focused on leveling to the max.

The max level in Fallout 4 is bizarre, to say the least. While the official max level number isn’t conventional or realistic, boy, it would have Deathclaws squirming in fear.

What is Fallout 4‘s max level?

Officially, Fallout 4 players can reach a max level of 65,535. According to players, once the RPG hits this mark, the game can no longer function and crashes—rendering it unplayable.

I wasn’t joking about the max level! Just to reiterate, though, you can hit 65,535, but when you do, it completely breaks the game. So, 65,534 technically is the maximum level you can reach that allows you to keep playing and enjoying Fallout 4.

Most players won’t even come close to either of these figures, though. Depending on the items and exploits you use, players have reportedly unlocked every Perk and S.P.E.C.I.A.L upgrade somewhere between levels 278 and 300.

When everything is unlocked that requires levels, you have reached the end of leveling up your character. Any further level increases only serve to make enemies spongier and not much else.

