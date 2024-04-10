Fallout TV show reviews are here, and viewers are having a blast

The Fallout TV series from Amazon Prime Video will be released on April 10. Usually, review embargoes are lifted a few days earlier before a show’s launch, but not in this case. Still, those who saw it so far are loving it.

The review embargo for Jonathan Majors and Lisa Joy’s latest show lifted on April 10, a few hours before the series is available for everyone at 6pm PT. The reviewers enjoyed Fallout a lot, praising its ability to find silver lining between humor and apocalypse. Those who played the games said they immediately installed a few Fallout titles on their PCs and consoles after the show because they were eager for more post-apocalyptic fun.

At the time of writing, the game has received 14 critic reviews on Metacritic, with 11 of them being positive, which boasts the show’s score of 76. “A bright and funny apocalypse filled with dark punchlines and bursts of ultra-violence, Fallout stands up there with The Last of Us among the best game adaptations ever made,” IGN wrote. “After the Fallout TV show credits rolled, I immediately installed New Vegas and Fallout 4 – it’s that good,” VG247’s reviewer said.

Walton Goggins is supposedly the best part of the show. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Amazon

There are a few who found the show decent, but nothing too spectacular. However, the general consensus so far seems to be that Majors and Joy delivered. Out of the three main characters, Lucy, Maximus, and The Ghoul, the latest seems to have gained the most praise for his performance. Walton Goggins apparently steals the show.

My spoiler-free review of #Fallout . 10/10 I only have one note… pic.twitter.com/X6rewFoIeL — Tom Percival (@twpercival1) April 10, 2024

It’s good news not only for Fallout fans but for the whole gaming industry. In the past, numerous awful adaptations of gaming franchises have been made for the big and small screens alike. In 2023, HBO’s The Last of Us broke the pattern, and it looks like Amazon’s Fallout continues this victorious trend.

