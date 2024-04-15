Is there a Deathclaw in the Fallout TV Show?

Amazon did a terrific job of adapting the spirit and comedy of Fallout’s franchise into season one of their TV series. Throughout the eight episodes, main characters run into different creatures in the lore, but does the show include Deathclaws?

Every fan of the gaming franchise knows the post-apocalyptic world is filled with numerous deadly enemies. These are animals enhanced by radioactive mutations, or abominations made by humans themselves, like Super Mutants. In the Fallout lore, people experimented and created other terrifying monsters, Deathclaws, who are arguably the strongest foes in the wasteland. With the show’s release, many fans are wondering if they made it to season one.

Be wary, as mild spoilers for the show follow.

Are Deathclaws in Fallout TV series?

The short answer is yes and no. Let’s start with the bad news: No living Deathclaw makes an appearance in season one of Fallout TV show. However, by the end of the final episode, a Deathclaw skull is shown laying on the ground near a major settlement, an Easter egg teasing that the abomination could make an appearance in season two. Unfortunately, we couldn’t take a screenshot of it due to Amazon’s restrictions.

Plenty of lore-related things pop up in the TV series. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Amazon

Contrary to many others creatures in Fallout’s post-apocalyptic world, Deathclaws aren’t a result of radiation exposure on some kind of animal. They were originally made by the U.S. government before the Great War, and somehow must have escaped the testing facilities sometime after the bombs fell in 2077.

They are rare in Fallout games, but incredibly dangerous. Meeting one when you’re low level and don’t have powerful weapons and gear under your belt will often lead to your demise. That’s why Deathclaws earned themselves the status as legendary, almost iconic monsters in the lore, and an eventual fight with one of them in Fallout’s season two will likely be highly anticipated.

