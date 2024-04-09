Fallout looks to be real atomic bomb with season 2 confirmed before early release

Amazon Prime’s Fallout TV show had its release date moved forward by two days, and now drops on April 10. This announcement came alongside news that the show has been renewed for a second season, even though the public hasn’t seen it yet.

If you’ve been following reactions to the Fallout show on social media, you should be all but surprised. So far, it seems Amazon has done a great job, judging by early reactions from journalists and content creators who saw the show over the last few days. Viewers are claiming it’s terrific and tons of fun, especially for fans of the Bethesda game series.

The end of the world is coming, just a little sooner than expected. FALLOUT, now arriving April 10 @ 6 p.m. PT. pic.twitter.com/9AcWR9uAqQ — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) April 9, 2024

We haven’t seen the preview of the Fallout TV show, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t beyond excited. Luckily, given it’s releasing early, we don’t have long to wait. Much to our satisfaction, all eight episodes will be available on the day of the premiere.

Fans will recognize some locations, like Shady Sands. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Amazon

We aren’t sure what makes the show so good that the showrunners decided to renew it for another season before the premiere, but it’s a good sign. If TV history is anything to go by, shows that are greenlit for another season before the first one drops are usually incredible.

Having said that, tax credits likely factored into the decision. Fallout season two is set to receive $25 million for filming in California due to a decision by the California Film Commission, according to Variety. The outlet also reported Fallout had a total budget of $153 million.

Fallout stars Ella Purnell as Lucy and Walton Goggins as The Ghoul in the main roles. It’s directed by Jonathan Nolan, who previously directed Westworld and co-wrote The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises.

