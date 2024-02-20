Category:
Bethesda to launch S.P.E.C.I.A.L edition of Fallout anthology to celebrate TV series release

A truly atomic set.
Published: Feb 20, 2024 11:14 am
Brotherhood of Steel looking over the Prydwen.
The Fallout TV show produced by Amazon Prime is swiftly approaching, with its release less than two months away. To celebrate it, Bethesda announced a S.P.E.C.I.A.L edition of the franchise’s anthology, which will launch just before the premiere.

The anthology was showcased on Bethesda’s website on Feb. 19, and it contains all seven entries in the series. But, looking at how it’s made for true fans, it has more than just the video games released thus far. Players will also find seven collectible cards, each showcasing another part of the S.P.E.C.I.A.L statistics known from Fallout games. These are Strength, Perception, Endurance, Charisma, Intelligence, Agility, and Luck. On top of that, these cards will be stored in the core of a miniature bomb. Luckily, it’s disarmed so you won’t turn your neighborhood into Megaton, but it does have the option to feature a sound effect of an explosion.

Items contained in Fallout anthology edition.
It’s the cards that take the cake for me. Image via Bethesda Entertainment

The games in the bundle will come in the form of Steam codes (sorry to those of you looking for hard copies). The seven entries in the anthology are as follows:

  • Fallout
  • Fallout 2
  • Fallout Tactics
  • Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition
  • Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
  • Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
  • Fallout 76

Usually, when a collectible edition of a popular or iconic game series launches, it’s way too expensive for many gamers to buy straight away. But that’s not the case with this one; the Fallout S.P.E.C.I.A.L anthology costs only $56.00, which is less than most AAA titles released today.

While you can purchase the product already, it’s scheduled to release on April 11, a day before Amazon’s TV series starts. So for those who want to be in a fully apocalyptic vibe for the show’s premiere, or gamers who just want to complete their digital collection of Fallout games, it’s a perfect choice.

