Kingdom Hearts is now on Steam—and already at a discount

Square Enix just released the entire Kingdom Hearts series on Steam after years of console exclusivity for the franchise. It’s available at a discount right now, too.

The Kingdom Hearts series is overdue for a PC port. The series was once PlayStation exclusive, at least for its primary entries, but it’s expanded to the other major consoles in recent years. It’s natural that the next step is Steam finally receiving the classic Square Enix JRPGs, and the launch comes with a limited-time sale that could get you every game before Kingdom Hearts 4 for a solid discount.

Join us for our live stream tomorrow (6/13) at 12pm PDT/8pm BST as we check out our @Steam release for @KINGDOMHEARTS! https://t.co/85fgXCWZxp



We will also be giving away digital copies of the "All-in-One" version for Steam so stop by and say hi in chat. 👋 pic.twitter.com/M4SNvG5ux0 — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) June 12, 2024

Here’s the full list of every Kingdom Hearts title available on Steam:

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX: Kingdom Hearts (Final Mix) Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories Kingdom Hearts II (Final Mix) Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep (Final Mix) Kingdom Hearts Re:coded

Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue: Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A fragmentary passage –

Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind DLC

The games are available in their respective bundles at a discount, but there’s also the Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece collection which combines every title listed here into one bundle at a discounted price that’s significantly cheaper than if you bought them all separately ($117 to buy them separately and $69 bundled together).

This is great news for PC players who hope to see Kingdom Hearts 4 on PC since the entire franchise coming to Steam almost guarantees that new titles will come to the platform in the future.

