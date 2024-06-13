Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
kingdom hearts 3 sora
Image via Square Enix
Category:
General

Kingdom Hearts is now on Steam—and already at a discount

You ever opened your heart on a Steam Deck?
Image of Nickolas Davis
Nickolas Davis
|
Published: Jun 13, 2024 05:04 pm

Square Enix just released the entire Kingdom Hearts series on Steam after years of console exclusivity for the franchise. It’s available at a discount right now, too.

Recommended Videos

The Kingdom Hearts series is overdue for a PC port. The series was once PlayStation exclusive, at least for its primary entries, but it’s expanded to the other major consoles in recent years. It’s natural that the next step is Steam finally receiving the classic Square Enix JRPGs, and the launch comes with a limited-time sale that could get you every game before Kingdom Hearts 4 for a solid discount.

Here’s the full list of every Kingdom Hearts title available on Steam:

  • Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX:
    • Kingdom Hearts (Final Mix)
    • Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories
    • Kingdom Hearts II (Final Mix)
    • Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days
    • Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep (Final Mix)
    • Kingdom Hearts Re:coded   
  • Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue:
    • Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD
    • Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover
    • Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A fragmentary passage –
  • Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind DLC

The games are available in their respective bundles at a discount, but there’s also the Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece collection which combines every title listed here into one bundle at a discounted price that’s significantly cheaper than if you bought them all separately ($117 to buy them separately and $69 bundled together).

This is great news for PC players who hope to see Kingdom Hearts 4 on PC since the entire franchise coming to Steam almost guarantees that new titles will come to the platform in the future.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Nickolas Davis
Nickolas Davis
Freelance writer at Dot Esports. Covering all topics gaming, travel, politics, and music-related since 2021. Also occasionally writes music and fiction under the pen name Saz. Published in Madness Heart Press, The Chamber Magazine, and The NoSleep Podcast.