Stardew Valley Community Center: How to complete all bundles and rewards

Community service is important.
Cande Maldonado
Published: Mar 28, 2024 08:47 am
Image via ConcernedApe. Remix by Dot Esports

Stardew Valley finds new ways to keep you busy in every stage of the game.

As a fresh-faced farmer, your to-do list is longer than a winter night in Stardew Valley. Besides tilling, planting, and watering, you’re expected to be a jack-of-all-trades: farmer, fisherman, lumberjack, miner, and even a matchmaker. But fear not because your hard work won’t go unnoticed. All those crops, fish, ores, and heartfelt gifts you’ve been hoarding will finally pay off when you start piecing together the Community Center bundles. In this guide, I’ll help you get every item to restore the Community Center to its former glory.

All Crafts Room Bundles in Stardew Valley

crafts room before and after repair SV
Image via ConcernedApe. Remix by Dot Esports

Spring Foraging Bundle

Item appearanceItem nameHow to get it
Wild HorseradishForaged in Pelican Town during Spring.
DaffodilForaged in Pelican Town during Spring.
Purchased from Pierre during the Flower Dance event.
LeekYou can find this item in Pelican Town during Spring.
DandelionForaged in Pelican Town during Spring.
Purchased from Pierre during the Flower Dance event.

You get 30 Spring Seeds as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Summer Foraging Bundle

Item appearanceItem nameHow to get it
GrapeForaged in Pelican Town during Summer or grow it during Fall.
Spice BerryForaged in Pelican Town during Summer or inside your farm’s Bat cave.
Sweet PeaForaged in Pelican Town during Summer.

You get 30 Summer Seeds as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Fall Foraging Bundle

Item appearanceItem nameHow to get it
Common MushroomForaged in Pelican Town during Fall and Spring
It spawns in your farm’s Mushroom cave
Use a Tapper to collect it from a Mushroom Tree.
Wild PlumForaged in Pelican Town during Fall and on your farm’s Bat cave.
HazelnutForaged in Pelican Town during Fall.
BlackberryForaged in Pelican Town during Fall.
It spawns in your farm’s Bat Cave.

You get 30 Fall Seeds as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Winter Foraging

Item appearanceItem nameHow to get it
Winter RootFound in Artifact Tiles in Winter.
Dropped by Slimes on the Mines.
Crystal FruitForaged in Pelican Town during Winter.
Dropped by Dust Sprites on the Mines.
Snow YamFound in Artifact Tiles in Winter.
CrocusForaged in Pelican Town during Winter.

You get 30 Winter Seeds as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Construction Bundle

Item appearanceItem nameHow to get it
99x WoodObtained by chopping trees.
Purchased at Robin’s Carpenter Shop.
99x WoodObtained by chopping trees.
Purchased at Robin’s Carpenter Shop.
99x StoneObtained by smashing stones.
Purchased at Robin’s Carpenter Shop.
10x HardwoodObtained by chopping large stumps, large logs, crates in the Mines or Mahogany trees.

You get a Charcoal Kiln as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Exotic Foraging Bundle

Item appearanceItem nameHow to get it
CoconutForaged in the Desert, Oasis, and Ginger Island.
Cactus FruitForaged in the Desert and Oasis.
Cave CarrotObtained by smashing boxes or tilling soil in The Mines.
Red MushroomForaged in The Mines or in the Secret Woods during Summer or Fall.
Found inside your farm’s Mushroom cave.
Tapped from a Mushroom Tree.
Purple MushroomForaged in The Mines or the Secret Woods during Summer or Fall.
Found inside your farm’s Mushroom cave.
Maple SyrupTapped from a Maple Tree.
Oak ResinTapped from an Oak Tree.
Pine TarTapped from a Pine Tree.
MorelForaged in the Secret Woods.
Found in your farm’s Mushroom cave.

You get five plates of Autumn Bounty as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

All Pantry Bundles in Stardew Valley

pantries before and after repair SV
Image via ConcernedApe. Remix by Dot Esports

Springs Crops Bundle

Item appearanceItem nameHow to get it
ParsnipGrown on your farm during Spring.
Green BeanGrown on your farm during Spring.
CauliflowerGrown on your farm during Spring.
PotatoGrown on your farm during Spring.

You get 20 boxes of Speed-Gro as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Summer Crops Bundle

Item appearanceItem nameHow to get it
TomatoGrown on your farm during Summer.
Hot PepperGrown on your farm during Summer.
BlueberryGrown on your farm during Summer.
MelonGrown on your farm during Summer.

You get a Quality Sprinkler as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Fall Crops Bundle

Item appearanceItem nameHow to get it
CornGrown on your farm during Summer or Fall.
EggplantGrown on your farm during Fall.
PumpkinGrown on your farm during Fall.
YamGrown on your farm during Fall or collect from Duggies in the Mines.

You get one Bee House as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Quality Crops Bundle

Item appearanceItem nameHow to get it
Five Gold ParsnipGrown on your farm during Spring.
Five Gold MelonGrown on your farm during Summer.
Five Gold PumpkinGrown on your farm during Fall.
Five Gold CornGrown on your farm during Fall or Summer.

You get a Preserves Jar as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Animal Bundle

Item appearanceItem nameHow to get it
Large MilkObtained from Cows.
Brown Large EggObtained from Brown Chickens.
White Large EggObtained from White Chickens.
Large Goat MilkObtained from Goats.
WoolObtained from Sheep and Rabbits.
Duck EggObtain from Ducks.

You get one Cheese Press as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Arisan Bundle Bundle

Item appearanceItem nameHow to get it
Truffle OilObtained by processing Truffles in an Oil Maker.
ClothSold by the Desert Trader.
Obtained by processing Soggy Newspaper in a Recycling machine.
Dropped by Mummies in the Skull Cavern.
Goat CheeseObtained through the Cheese Press.
CheeseObtained through the Cheese Press.
Purchased from the Desert Trader.
HoneyObtained through the Bee House.
JellyObtained through the Preserves Jar.
AppleGrown by planting an Apple Tree.
ApricotGrown by planting an Apricot Tree.
OrangeGrown by planting an Orange Tree.
PeachGrown by planting a Peach Tree.
PomegranateGrown by planting a Pomegranate Tree.
CherryGrown by planting a Cherry Tree.

You get one Keg as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

All Fish Tank Bundles in Stardew Valley

fish before and after repair SV
Image via ConcernedApe. Remix by Dot Esports

River Fish Bundle

Item appearanceItem nameHow to get it
SunfishCaught in Rivers on sunny days from 6am to 7pm during Spring and Summer.
CatfishCaught in Rivers on rainy days from 6am to 12am during Spring and Fall.
ShadCaught in Rivers on rainy days from 9am to 2am during Spring, Summer, and Fall.
Tiger TroutCaught in Rivers from 6am to 7pm during Fall and Winter.

You get 30 Deluxe Bait as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Lake Fish Bundle

Item appearanceItem nameHow to get it
Largemouth BassCaught in Mountain Lake from 6am to 7pm on any season.
CarpCaught in Mountain Lake anytime during Spring, Summer, or Fall.
BullheadCaught in Mountain Lake anytime during any season.
SturgeonCaught in Mountain Lake from 6am to 7pm during Summer and Winter.

You get a Dressed Spinner as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Ocean Fish Bundle

Item appearanceItem nameHow to get it
SardineCaught in the Ocean from 6am to 7pm during Spring, Fall and Winter.
TunaCaught in the Ocean from 6am to 7pm during Summer and Winter.
Red SnapperCaught on rainy days in the Ocean from 6am to 7pm during Summer and Fall.
TilapiaCaught in the Ocean from 6am to 2pm during Summer and Fall.

You get five Warp Totem: Beach as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Night Fishing Bundle

Item appearanceItem nameHow to get it
WalleyeCaught on rainy days in Mountain Lake, Rivers, and Cindersap Forest from 12pm to 2am during Fall.
BreamCaught in Rivers from 6pm to 2am on any season.
EelCaught on rainy days in the Ocean from 4pm to 2am in Spring or Fall.

You get a Small Glow Ring as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Crab Pot Bundle

Item appearanceItem nameHow to get it
LobsterCaught in Crab Pots in the Ocean.
CrayfishCaught in Crab Pots in lakes and rivers.
CrabCaught in Crab Pots in the Ocean.
Dropped from Rock and Lava Crabs in the Mines.
CockleCaught in Crab Pots in the Ocean.
Foraged in the Beach.
MusselCaught in Crab Pots in the Ocean.
Foraged in the Beach.
ShrimpCaught in Crab Pots in the Ocean.
SnailCaught in Crab Pots in lakes and rivers.
PeriwinkleCaught in Crab Pots in lakes and rivers.
OysterCaught in Crab Pots in the Ocean.
Foraged in the Beach.
ClamCaught in Crab Pots in the Ocean.
Foraged in the Beach.

You get three Crab Pots as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Specialty Fish Bundle

Item appearanceItem nameHow to get it
PufferfishCaught on sunny days in the Ocean from 12pm to 4pm during Summer.
GhostfishCaught in ponds in the Mines.
SandfishCaught in the Desert from 6am to 8pm on any season.
WoodskipCaught in the Secret Woods anytime on any season.

You get five plates of Dish O’ The Sea as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

All Boiler Room Bundles in Stardew Valley

boiler room before and after repair SV
Image via ConcernedApe. Remix by Dot Esports

Blacksmith’s Bundle

Item appearanceItem nameHow to get it
Copper BarObtained by smelting Copper Ore in a Furnace.
Iron BarObtained by smelting Iron Ore in a Furnace.
Gold BarObtained by smelting Gold Ore in a Furnace.

You get a Furnace as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Geologist’s Bundle

Item appearanceItem nameHow to get it
QuartzForaged on the Mines (any floor)
Earth CrystalForaged on the Mines (floors one to 39)
Frozen TearForaged on the Mines (floors 41 to 79)
Fire QuartzForaged on the Mines (floors 81 and 119)

You get five Omni Geode as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Adventurer’s Bundle

Item appearanceItem nameHow to get it
99 SlimesDropped by Slimes.
10 Bat WingsDropped by Bats.
Solar EssenceDropped by Ghosts, Squid Kids, Metal Heads, Mummies, and Iridium Bats.
Purchased from Krobus.
Void EssenceDropped from Shadow Brutes, Shadow Shamans, or Serpents.
Purchased from Krobus.

You get a Small Magnet Ring as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

All Bulletin Board Bundles in Stardew Valley

Chef’s Bundle

Item appearanceItem nameHow to get it
Maple SyrupTapped from a Maple Tree.
Fiddlehead FernForaged during Summer in the Secret Woods.
TruffleObtained from Pigs.
PoppyGrown during Summer.
Maki RollObtain the recipe from The Saloon and cook it.
Fried EggCook it.

You get three Pink Cake as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Dye Bundle

Item appearanceItem nameHow to get it
Red MushroomForaged in The Mines or the Secret Woods during Summer or Fall.
Found inside your farm’s Mushroom cave.
Tapped from a Mushroom Tree.
Sea UrchinForaged on the Beach.
SunflowerGrown during Summer or Fall.
Duck FeatherObtained from Ducks.
AquamarineObtained from Aquamarine Nodes.
Found in boxes in the Mines.
Found inside Fishing Treasure Chests.
Red CabbageGrown during Summer after year two.

You get one Seed Maker as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Field Research Bundle

Item appearanceItem nameHow to get it
Purple MushroomForaged in The Mines or the Secret Woods during Summer or Fall.
Found inside your farm’s Mushroom cave.
Nautilus ShellForaged on the Beach during Winter.
ChubCaught on Mountain Lake and rivers anytime on any season.
Frozen GeodeCaught on Mountain Lake and rivers anytime in any season.

You get one Recycling Machine as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Fodder Bundle

Item appearanceItem nameHow to get it
10 WheatGrown during Summer and Fall
10 HayPurchased from Marnie.
Harvested from Grass and Wheat.
Three AppleGrown from Apple Trees during Fall.
Found in the Bat cave.

You get one Healer as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Enchanter’s Bundle

Item appearanceItem nameHow to get it
Oak ResinTapped from Oak Trees.
WineObtained from a Keg.
Rabbit’s FootDropped from Rabbits and Serpents.
PomegranateGrown from Pomegranate Trees during Fall.

You get five Gold Bar as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

All Vault Bundles in Stardew Valley

vault before and after completion sv
Image via ConcernedApe. Remix by Dot Esports
Bundle nameHow to get itReward
2,500 goldDeposit 2,500 gold.Three Chocolate Cake.
5,000 goldDeposit 5,000 gold.30 Quality Fertilizer boxes.
10,000 goldDeposit 10,000 gold.Lightning Rod
25,000 goldDeposit 25,000 gold.Crystalarium

All Abandoned JojaMart Bundles in Stardew Valley

before and after theater
Image via ConcernedApe. Remix by Dot Esports
Item appearanceItem nameHow to get it
Silver WineObtained from Casks or purchased on the Ginger Island Resort.
Dinosaur MayonnaiseObtain a Dinosaur Egg in the Mountains or fishing treasure chest and process it in a Mayonnaise Machine.
Prismatic ShardFound inside Mystic Stones and Iridium Nodes from the Skull Cavern.
Gold Ancient FruitObtain a Dinosaur Egg in the Mountains or a fishing treasure chest and process it in a Mayonnaise Machine.
Gold Void SalmonGet Ancient Seeds from killing Bugs and Mutant Bugs and grow them on your farm.
CaviarPlace a Sturgeon roe in a Preserve Jar.

You unlock the Movie Theater after completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Read Article How to do the Fair Wheel trick in Stardew Valley
SV spinning wheel victory
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to do the Fair Wheel trick in Stardew Valley
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 27, 2024
Read Article Stardew Valley: Trout Derby Festival guide
fishing in Stardew Valley Derby Trout
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley: Trout Derby Festival guide
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 27, 2024
Read Article How to change your appearance in Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley Wizard Tower and Golden Shrine
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to change your appearance in Stardew Valley
Kacee Fay and others Kacee Fay and others Mar 27, 2024
Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?