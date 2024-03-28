Stardew Valley Community Center: How to complete all bundles and rewards

Stardew Valley finds new ways to keep you busy in every stage of the game.

As a fresh-faced farmer, your to-do list is longer than a winter night in Stardew Valley. Besides tilling, planting, and watering, you’re expected to be a jack-of-all-trades: farmer, fisherman, lumberjack, miner, and even a matchmaker. But fear not because your hard work won’t go unnoticed. All those crops, fish, ores, and heartfelt gifts you’ve been hoarding will finally pay off when you start piecing together the Community Center bundles. In this guide, I’ll help you get every item to restore the Community Center to its former glory.

All Crafts Room Bundles in Stardew Valley

A crafts room for the Junimos. Image via ConcernedApe. Remix by Dot Esports

Spring Foraging Bundle

Item appearance Item name How to get it Wild Horseradish Foraged in Pelican Town during Spring. Daffodil Foraged in Pelican Town during Spring.

Purchased from Pierre during the Flower Dance event. Leek You can find this item in Pelican Town during Spring. Dandelion Foraged in Pelican Town during Spring.

Purchased from Pierre during the Flower Dance event.

You get 30 Spring Seeds as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Summer Foraging Bundle

Item appearance Item name How to get it Grape Foraged in Pelican Town during Summer or grow it during Fall. Spice Berry Foraged in Pelican Town during Summer or inside your farm’s Bat cave. Sweet Pea Foraged in Pelican Town during Summer.

You get 30 Summer Seeds as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Fall Foraging Bundle

Item appearance Item name How to get it Common Mushroom Foraged in Pelican Town during Fall and Spring

It spawns in your farm’s Mushroom cave

Use a Tapper to collect it from a Mushroom Tree. Wild Plum Foraged in Pelican Town during Fall and on your farm’s Bat cave. Hazelnut Foraged in Pelican Town during Fall. Blackberry Foraged in Pelican Town during Fall.

It spawns in your farm’s Bat Cave.

You get 30 Fall Seeds as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Winter Foraging

Item appearance Item name How to get it Winter Root Found in Artifact Tiles in Winter.

Dropped by Slimes on the Mines. Crystal Fruit Foraged in Pelican Town during Winter.

Dropped by Dust Sprites on the Mines. Snow Yam Found in Artifact Tiles in Winter. Crocus Foraged in Pelican Town during Winter.

You get 30 Winter Seeds as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Construction Bundle

Item appearance Item name How to get it 99x Wood Obtained by chopping trees.

Purchased at Robin’s Carpenter Shop. 99x Wood Obtained by chopping trees.

Purchased at Robin’s Carpenter Shop. 99x Stone Obtained by smashing stones.

Purchased at Robin’s Carpenter Shop. 10x Hardwood Obtained by chopping large stumps, large logs, crates in the Mines or Mahogany trees.

You get a Charcoal Kiln as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Exotic Foraging Bundle

Item appearance Item name How to get it Coconut Foraged in the Desert, Oasis, and Ginger Island. Cactus Fruit Foraged in the Desert and Oasis. Cave Carrot Obtained by smashing boxes or tilling soil in The Mines. Red Mushroom Foraged in The Mines or in the Secret Woods during Summer or Fall.

Found inside your farm’s Mushroom cave.

Tapped from a Mushroom Tree. Purple Mushroom Foraged in The Mines or the Secret Woods during Summer or Fall.

Found inside your farm’s Mushroom cave. Maple Syrup Tapped from a Maple Tree. Oak Resin Tapped from an Oak Tree. Pine Tar Tapped from a Pine Tree. Morel Foraged in the Secret Woods.

Found in your farm’s Mushroom cave.

You get five plates of Autumn Bounty as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

All Pantry Bundles in Stardew Valley

Storage room. Image via ConcernedApe. Remix by Dot Esports

Springs Crops Bundle

Item appearance Item name How to get it Parsnip Grown on your farm during Spring. Green Bean Grown on your farm during Spring. Cauliflower Grown on your farm during Spring. Potato Grown on your farm during Spring.

You get 20 boxes of Speed-Gro as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Summer Crops Bundle

Item appearance Item name How to get it Tomato Grown on your farm during Summer. Hot Pepper Grown on your farm during Summer. Blueberry Grown on your farm during Summer. Melon Grown on your farm during Summer.

You get a Quality Sprinkler as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Fall Crops Bundle

Item appearance Item name How to get it Corn Grown on your farm during Summer or Fall. Eggplant Grown on your farm during Fall. Pumpkin Grown on your farm during Fall. Yam Grown on your farm during Fall or collect from Duggies in the Mines.

You get one Bee House as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Quality Crops Bundle

Item appearance Item name How to get it Five Gold Parsnip Grown on your farm during Spring. Five Gold Melon Grown on your farm during Summer. Five Gold Pumpkin Grown on your farm during Fall. Five Gold Corn Grown on your farm during Fall or Summer.

You get a Preserves Jar as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Animal Bundle

Item appearance Item name How to get it Large Milk Obtained from Cows. Brown Large Egg Obtained from Brown Chickens. White Large Egg Obtained from White Chickens. Large Goat Milk Obtained from Goats. Wool Obtained from Sheep and Rabbits. Duck Egg Obtain from Ducks.

You get one Cheese Press as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Arisan Bundle Bundle

Item appearance Item name How to get it Truffle Oil Obtained by processing Truffles in an Oil Maker. Cloth Sold by the Desert Trader.

Obtained by processing Soggy Newspaper in a Recycling machine.

Dropped by Mummies in the Skull Cavern. Goat Cheese Obtained through the Cheese Press. Cheese Obtained through the Cheese Press.

Purchased from the Desert Trader. Honey Obtained through the Bee House. Jelly Obtained through the Preserves Jar. Apple Grown by planting an Apple Tree. Apricot Grown by planting an Apricot Tree. Orange Grown by planting an Orange Tree. Peach Grown by planting a Peach Tree. Pomegranate Grown by planting a Pomegranate Tree. Cherry Grown by planting a Cherry Tree.

You get one Keg as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

All Fish Tank Bundles in Stardew Valley

A new home for the fishies. Image via ConcernedApe. Remix by Dot Esports

River Fish Bundle

Item appearance Item name How to get it Sunfish Caught in Rivers on sunny days from 6am to 7pm during Spring and Summer. Catfish Caught in Rivers on rainy days from 6am to 12am during Spring and Fall. Shad Caught in Rivers on rainy days from 9am to 2am during Spring, Summer, and Fall. Tiger Trout Caught in Rivers from 6am to 7pm during Fall and Winter.

You get 30 Deluxe Bait as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Lake Fish Bundle

Item appearance Item name How to get it Largemouth Bass Caught in Mountain Lake from 6am to 7pm on any season. Carp Caught in Mountain Lake anytime during Spring, Summer, or Fall. Bullhead Caught in Mountain Lake anytime during any season. Sturgeon Caught in Mountain Lake from 6am to 7pm during Summer and Winter.

You get a Dressed Spinner as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Ocean Fish Bundle

Item appearance Item name How to get it Sardine Caught in the Ocean from 6am to 7pm during Spring, Fall and Winter. Tuna Caught in the Ocean from 6am to 7pm during Summer and Winter. Red Snapper Caught on rainy days in the Ocean from 6am to 7pm during Summer and Fall. Tilapia Caught in the Ocean from 6am to 2pm during Summer and Fall.

You get five Warp Totem: Beach as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Night Fishing Bundle

Item appearance Item name How to get it Walleye Caught on rainy days in Mountain Lake, Rivers, and Cindersap Forest from 12pm to 2am during Fall. Bream Caught in Rivers from 6pm to 2am on any season. Eel Caught on rainy days in the Ocean from 4pm to 2am in Spring or Fall.

You get a Small Glow Ring as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Crab Pot Bundle

Item appearance Item name How to get it Lobster Caught in Crab Pots in the Ocean. Crayfish Caught in Crab Pots in lakes and rivers. Crab Caught in Crab Pots in the Ocean.

Dropped from Rock and Lava Crabs in the Mines. Cockle Caught in Crab Pots in the Ocean.

Foraged in the Beach. Mussel Caught in Crab Pots in the Ocean.

Foraged in the Beach. Shrimp Caught in Crab Pots in the Ocean. Snail Caught in Crab Pots in lakes and rivers. Periwinkle Caught in Crab Pots in lakes and rivers. Oyster Caught in Crab Pots in the Ocean.

Foraged in the Beach. Clam Caught in Crab Pots in the Ocean.

Foraged in the Beach.

You get three Crab Pots as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Specialty Fish Bundle

Item appearance Item name How to get it Pufferfish Caught on sunny days in the Ocean from 12pm to 4pm during Summer. Ghostfish Caught in ponds in the Mines. Sandfish Caught in the Desert from 6am to 8pm on any season. Woodskip Caught in the Secret Woods anytime on any season.

You get five plates of Dish O’ The Sea as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

All Boiler Room Bundles in Stardew Valley

A Miner’s delight. Image via ConcernedApe. Remix by Dot Esports

Blacksmith’s Bundle

Item appearance Item name How to get it Copper Bar Obtained by smelting Copper Ore in a Furnace. Iron Bar Obtained by smelting Iron Ore in a Furnace. Gold Bar Obtained by smelting Gold Ore in a Furnace.

You get a Furnace as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Geologist’s Bundle

Item appearance Item name How to get it Quartz Foraged on the Mines (any floor) Earth Crystal Foraged on the Mines (floors one to 39) Frozen Tear Foraged on the Mines (floors 41 to 79) Fire Quartz Foraged on the Mines (floors 81 and 119)

You get five Omni Geode as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Adventurer’s Bundle

Item appearance Item name How to get it 99 Slimes Dropped by Slimes. 10 Bat Wings Dropped by Bats. Solar Essence Dropped by Ghosts, Squid Kids, Metal Heads, Mummies, and Iridium Bats.

Purchased from Krobus. Void Essence Dropped from Shadow Brutes, Shadow Shamans, or Serpents.

Purchased from Krobus.

You get a Small Magnet Ring as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

All Bulletin Board Bundles in Stardew Valley

Chef’s Bundle

Item appearance Item name How to get it Maple Syrup Tapped from a Maple Tree. Fiddlehead Fern Foraged during Summer in the Secret Woods. Truffle Obtained from Pigs. Poppy Grown during Summer. Maki Roll Obtain the recipe from The Saloon and cook it. Fried Egg Cook it.

You get three Pink Cake as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Dye Bundle

Item appearance Item name How to get it Red Mushroom Foraged in The Mines or the Secret Woods during Summer or Fall.

Found inside your farm’s Mushroom cave.

Tapped from a Mushroom Tree. Sea Urchin Foraged on the Beach. Sunflower Grown during Summer or Fall. Duck Feather Obtained from Ducks. Aquamarine Obtained from Aquamarine Nodes.

Found in boxes in the Mines.

Found inside Fishing Treasure Chests. Red Cabbage Grown during Summer after year two.

You get one Seed Maker as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Field Research Bundle

Item appearance Item name How to get it Purple Mushroom Foraged in The Mines or the Secret Woods during Summer or Fall.

Found inside your farm’s Mushroom cave. Nautilus Shell Foraged on the Beach during Winter. Chub Caught on Mountain Lake and rivers anytime on any season. Frozen Geode Caught on Mountain Lake and rivers anytime in any season.

You get one Recycling Machine as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Fodder Bundle

Item appearance Item name How to get it 10 Wheat Grown during Summer and Fall 10 Hay Purchased from Marnie.

Harvested from Grass and Wheat. Three Apple Grown from Apple Trees during Fall.

Found in the Bat cave.

You get one Healer as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

Enchanter’s Bundle

Item appearance Item name How to get it Oak Resin Tapped from Oak Trees. Wine Obtained from a Keg. Rabbit’s Foot Dropped from Rabbits and Serpents. Pomegranate Grown from Pomegranate Trees during Fall.

You get five Gold Bar as a reward for completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

All Vault Bundles in Stardew Valley

Gold deposit. Image via ConcernedApe. Remix by Dot Esports

Bundle name How to get it Reward 2,500 gold Deposit 2,500 gold. Three Chocolate Cake. 5,000 gold Deposit 5,000 gold. 30 Quality Fertilizer boxes. 10,000 gold Deposit 10,000 gold. Lightning Rod 25,000 gold Deposit 25,000 gold. Crystalarium

All Abandoned JojaMart Bundles in Stardew Valley

Repurpose JojaMart. Image via ConcernedApe. Remix by Dot Esports

Item appearance Item name How to get it Silver Wine Obtained from Casks or purchased on the Ginger Island Resort. Dinosaur Mayonnaise Obtain a Dinosaur Egg in the Mountains or fishing treasure chest and process it in a Mayonnaise Machine. Prismatic Shard Found inside Mystic Stones and Iridium Nodes from the Skull Cavern. Gold Ancient Fruit Obtain a Dinosaur Egg in the Mountains or a fishing treasure chest and process it in a Mayonnaise Machine. Gold Void Salmon Get Ancient Seeds from killing Bugs and Mutant Bugs and grow them on your farm. Caviar Place a Sturgeon roe in a Preserve Jar.

You unlock the Movie Theater after completing this bundle in Stardew Valley.

