If you’re looking to create another source of wool on your Stardew Valley farm, rabbits are the only way to go. These cuddly creatures live in deluxe coops alongside chickens and produce wool every few days when they’re fully grown, taking the burden of wool production off of your sheep. They’re a great way to diversify your farm’s income and increase the number of animals on your ranch.

Wool isn’t the only product that rabbits provide. They also have a small chance to produce a rabbit’s foot, a rarer and more valuable item than wool. Traditionally, rabbit’s feet have been used as good luck charms and are thought to bring good fortune. In Stardew Valley, rabbit’s feet are used in a handful of recipes and are needed to complete the Community Center, so it’s important to get them as quickly as you can.

Here’s how to get a rabbit’s foot in Stardew Valley.

How to get a rabbit’s foot in Stardew Valley

Preparation

Obtaining a rabbit’s foot isn’t as easy as simply buying a rabbit and plopping it down on your farm. There are a few steps involved before you can get your hands on one of these lucky charms. First, you’ll need at least one deluxe coop on your farm. The deluxe coop is the fully-upgraded form of the initial coop. To go from a coop to a big coop to a deluxe coop, you’ll need a total of 34,000g, 1,200 wood, and 450 stone.

After building a deluxe coop, you’ll need to purchase a rabbit from Marnie. Each rabbit costs 8,000g and occupies one spot in your deluxe coop. Unlike egg incubation for chickens, there’s no way that rabbits can reproduce, so if you want to increase your chances of obtaining a rabbit’s foot, you’ll need to buy each rabbit individually.

Getting a rabbit’s foot

Once the rabbit is safe and sound in your deluxe coop, you’ll need to feed it and give it affection every day, just like you would any other animal. Rabbits will begin dropping wool right away, but in order to drop a rabbit’s foot, you’ll have to wait a little longer.

When a rabbit reaches a high friendship level, as denoted by the number of hearts it has when you place your cursor over it, it has a small chance to drop a rabbit’s foot inside of the coop it lives in. The rabbit in question must also be in a good mood, and the player’s daily luck value must be on the high side in order for it to happen. Increasing your luck with a luck buff will not increase your chances of getting a rabbit’s foot.

Other ways to get a rabbit’s foot

Raising and befriending rabbits on your farm isn’t the only way to obtain a rabbit’s foot, though it is the most routine and regular method. Rabbit’s feet can also be purchased from the Traveling Cart for anywhere between 1,695g and 2,825g, which is significantly higher than the foot’s base shipping price of 565g.

A rabbit’s foot is also sometimes dropped by the Serpent enemy in the Skull Cavern in the Desert. Each Serpent has only an 0.8 percent chance of dropping a rabbit’s foot, so unless you’re astronomically lucky to begin with, the best way to guarantee regular access to rabbit’s feet is through raising rabbits yourself.

Uses for rabbit’s feet

The most important use of a rabbit’s foot is in the Enchanter’s Bundle, one of the bundles required to complete the Community Center. If you didn’t choose the JojaMart route, you’ll want to make sure you have a rabbit’s food to complete the bundle, which is part of the bulletin board section of the Community Center. The other items needed for the Enchanter’s Bundle are oak resin, wine, and a pomegranate.

Rabbit’s feet are also used in the crafting recipe for an orange shirt for the player character. You’ll need to combine cloth and the rabbit’s foot in Emily’s sewing machine in order to create the outfit.

There are two more obscure uses for rabbit’s feet. If you’re in the process of solving all 25 of the secret notes, you’ll need a rabbit’s foot to complete secret note 20. The driver of the truck next to the JojaMart wants a rabbit’s foot; in exchange, the driver will give the player a Special Charm, which increases daily luck. Finally, having a rabbit’s foot in your inventory allows you to prevent a bad outcome in a ten-heart event involving all the game’s bachelors or bachelorettes, which is helpful if you’ve romanced everyone but don’t want to get chewed out.