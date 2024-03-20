Category:
How to catch all fish in Stardew Valley

There are dozens of fish out there waiting for you to catch them in Stardew Valley.
Jorge Aguilar
  and 
Zack Palm
|
Published: Mar 20, 2024 04:28 pm
Character fishing over a bridge in Winter in Stardew Valley
Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are fish all over Stardew Valley to find and catch while you explore the game. You can find them in every location with water, each with a unique pattern of when they like to spawn, which varies on the time of year and day.

Keeping track of all these fish can be challenging, and we want to make it as easy as possible for you to catch each one in Stardew Valley. We’ve created a list of all 71 fish, where you can catch them, their preferred time of year, how much they sell for on the market, and if you can use them in specific recipes.

Where to find all Fish locations in Stardew Valley

Character catching a Tiger Trout in Stardew Valley
Fish appear throughout the year in different seasons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We’ve curated a massive list detailing all 71 fish in Stardew Valley, including the ones added for patch 1.6, notably the Goby. You can surely find the one you’re trying to track down if you’re looking for a particular fish at any point during your playthrough.

FishValueWhere to findTime RequiredSeason requiredWeather neededUsed in
Albacore75g – 150gOcean6am to 11am in Fall
6pm to 2am in Winter		Fall and WinterAny weatherMaki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi
Anchovy30g – 60gOceanCan be caught at any timeSpring and FallAny weatherMaki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi
Blue Discus120g – 240gGinger Island Pond and all RiversCan be caught at any timeAny seasonAny weatherMaki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi
Bream45g – 90gRiver in the Town and Forest6pm to 2amAny seasonAny weatherNight Fishing Bundle Baked Fish
Bullhead75g – 150gMountain LakeCan be caught at any timeAny seasonAny weatherLake Fish Bundle
Carp30g – 60gMountain Lake, Secret Woods Pond, and the SewersCan be caught at any timeAny seasonAny weatherLake Fish Bundle and Carp Surprise
Catfish200g – 400gRivers in the Town and Forest, Secret Woods Pond, and Witch’s Swamp6am to 12amSpring and Fall or Spring and Summer in Secret Woods PondRainyRiver Fish Bundle and Willy (gift)
Chub50g – 100gForest River and Mountain LakeCan be caught at any timeAny seasonAny weatherField Research Bundle
Dorado100g – 200gRiver in the Forest6am to 7pmSummerAny weatherMaki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi
Eel85g – 170gOcean4pm to 2amSpring and FallRainyNight Fishing Bundle Fried Eel Spicy Eel
Flounder100g – 200gOcean and Ginger Island oceans6am to 8pmSpring and Summer but all seasons on Ginger IslandAny weatherSeafoam Pudding
Ghostfish45g – 90gMines on floors 20 and 60, and Ghost dropsCan be caught at any timeAny seasonAny weatherSpecialty Fish Bundle
Goby150g – 300gIn Waterfalls8am to 6pm in Spring, Summer, or FallAny seasonAny weatherMaki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi
Halibut80g – 160gOcean6am to 11am in Spring and Summer
7pm to 2am in Winter		Spring, Summer, and WinterAny weatherMaki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi
Herring30g – 60gOceanCan be caught at any timeSpring and WinterAny weatherMaki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi
Ice Pip500g – 1,000gMines below 60 floorsCan be caught at any timeAny seasonAny weatherMaki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi
Largemouth Bass100g – 200gMountain Lake6am to 7pmAny seasonAny weatherLake Fish Bundle, Quality Fish Bundle, and Crispy Bass
Lava Eel700g – 1,400gMines below 100 floors and Volcano CalderaCan be caught at any timeAny seasonAny weatherMaster Fisher’s Bundle
Lingcod120g – 240gRiver in the Town and Forest, and Mountain LakeCan be caught at any timeWinterAny weatherMaki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi
Lionfish100g – 200gGinger Island OceanCan be caught at any timeAny seasonAny weatherMaki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi
Midnight Carp150g – 300gMountain Lake, Cindersap Forest pond, and Ginger Island pond and river10pm to 2amFall and Winter but all seasons on Ginger IslandAny weatherSeafoam Pudding
Octopus150g – 300gOcean6am to 1pmSummerAny weatherMaster Fisher’s Bundle and Willy (gift)
Perch55g – 110gRiver in the Town and Forest, Forest Pond, and Mountain LakeCan be caught at any timeWinterAny weatherMaki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi
Pike100g – 200gRiver in the Town and Forest, and Forest PondCan be caught at any timeSummer and WinterAny weatherMaki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi
Pufferfish200g – 400gOcean and Ginger Island oceans12pm to 4pmSummer but all seasons on Ginger IslandSunnySpecialty Fish Bundle and Abigail (gift)
Rainbow Trout65g – 130gRiver in the Town and Forest, and Mountain Lake6am to 7pmSummerSunnyTrout Soup
Red Mullet75g – 150gOcean6am to 7pmSummer and WinterAny weatherMaki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi
Red Snapper50g – 100gOcean6am to 7pmSummer and Fall or Winter with Rain TotemRainyOcean Fish Bundle
Salmon75g – 150gRiver in the Town and Forest6am to 7pmFallAny weatherSalmon Dinner
Sandfish75g – 150gThe Desert6am to 8pmAny seasonAny weatherSpecialty Fish Bundle and Penny (gift)
Sardine40g – 80gOcean6am to 7pmSpring, Fall, and WinterAny weatherOcean Fish Bundle and Dish O’ The Sea
Scorpion Carp150g – 300gThe Desert but it requires your Fishing skill to be level four6am to 8pmAny seasonAny weatherMaster Fisher’s Bundle
Sea Cucumber75g – 150gOcean6am to 7pmFall and WinterAny weatherLucky Lunch and Willy (gift)
Shad60g – 120gRiver in the Town and Forest9am to 2amSpring, Summer, and FallRainyRiver Fish Bundle and Quality Fish Bundle
Slimejack100g – 200gMutant Bug LairCan be caught at any timeAny seasonAny weatherMaki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi
Smallmouth Bass50g – 100gRiver in Town and Forest PondCan be caught at any timeSpring and FallAny weatherMaki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi
Squid80g – 160gOcean6pm to 2amWinterAny weatherFried Calamari
Stingray180g – 360gPirate Cove on Ginger IslandCan be caught at any timeAny seasonAny weatherMaki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi
Stonefish300g – 600gMines below 20 floorsCan be caught at any timeAny seasonAny weatherMaki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi
Sturgeon200g – 400gMountain Lake6am to 7pmSummer and WinterAny weatherLake Fish Bundle and Willy (gift)
Sunfish30g – 60gRiver in the Town and Forest6am to 7pmSpring and SummerSunny and WindyRiver Fish Bundle Baked Fish
Super Cucumber250g – 500gOcean and Ginger Island oceans6pm to 2amSummer and Fall but all seasons on Ginger IslandAny weatherWizard (gift)
Tiger Trout150g – 300gRiver in the Town and Forest6am to 7pmFall and WinterAny weatherRiver Fish Bundle
Tilapia75g – 150gOcean and Ginger Island rivers6am to 2pmSummer and Fall but all seasons on Ginger IslandAny weatherOcean Fish Bundle
Tuna100g – 200gOcean and Ginger Island oceans6am to 7pmSummer and Winter but all seasons on Ginger IslandAny weatherOcean Fish Bundle, Quality Fish Bundle, Fish Taco
Void Salmon150g – 300gWitch’s SwampCan be caught at any timeAny seasonAny weatherThe Missing Bundle
Walleye105g – 210gRiver in the Town and Forest, Forest Pond, and Mountain Lake12pm to 2amFall but can be Winter with Rain TotemRainyNight Fishing Bundle and Quality Fish Bundle
Woodskip75g – 150gSecret Woods Pond and Forest FarmCan be caught at any timeAny seasonAny weatherSpecialty Fish Bundle

Where to find Legendary Fish in Stardew Valley

There is no specific time needed to catch these fish. They can all be caught with a fishing rod.

FishValueWhere to findSeason requiredWeather required
Angler900g – 1,800gWooden plank bridge north of JojaMart (Level three Fishing skill required)FallAny weather
Blobfish500g – 1,000gNight MarketWinterAny weather
Crimsonfish1,500g – 3,000gEast Pier on the Beach (Level five Fishing skill required)SummerAny weather
Glacierfish1,000g – 2,000gIn Cindersap Forest on the South end of Arrowhead Island (Level six Fishing skill required)WinterAny weather
Glacierfish Jr.1,000g – 2,000gIn Cindersap Forest on the South end of Arrowhead Island (Level six Fishing skill required)All seasonsAny weather
Legend5,000g – 10,000gThe Mountain Lake (Level 10 Fishing skill required)SpringRainy
Legend II5,000g – 10,000gThe Mountain Lake (Level 10 Fishing skill required)All seasonsAny weather
Midnight Squid100g – 200gNight MarketWinterAny weather
Ms. Angler900g – 1,800gWooden plank bridge north of JojaMart (Level three Fishing skill required)All seasonsAny weather
Mutant Carp1,000g – 2,000gThe SewersAll seasonsAny weather
Radioactive Carp1,000g – 2,000gThe SewersAll seasonsAny weather
Son of Crimsonfish1,500g – 3,000gEast Pier on the Beach (Level five Fishing skill required)All seasonsAny weather
Spook Fish220g – 440gNight MarketWinterAny weather

Where to find all Crab Pot fish in Stardew Valley

Below are the fish you can only find in a Crab Pot. Time or fishing skill level do not affect these fish. Your only concerns should be the season and the location of your Crab Pot trap.

FishValueWhere to findSeason required
Clam50g – 100gOceanChowder Speed-Gro
Cockle50g – 100gOceanMaki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi
Crab100gOceanCrab Cakes
Crayfish75gFreshwaterFish Stew
Lobster120gOceanLobster Bisque and Elliott (Gift)
Mussel30g – 60gOceanFish Stew
Oyster40g – 80gOceanMaki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi
Periwinkle20gFreshwaterStrange Bun and Fish Stew
Shrimp60gOceanTom Kha Soup and Shrimp Cocktail
Snail65gFreshwaterEscargot Vincent (Gift)
related content
Read Article How to get and use a Tent Kit in Stardew Valley
The player standing in front of a tent in Stardew Valley.
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to get and use a Tent Kit in Stardew Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Mar 20, 2024
Read Article How to get Turtle Pets in Stardew Valley
A character inside a room in Stardew Valley stands in front of a turtle.
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to get Turtle Pets in Stardew Valley
Zack Palm Zack Palm Mar 20, 2024
Read Article How to animation cancel in Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley character is swinging an axe and stopping animation midway
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to animation cancel in Stardew Valley
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 20, 2024
