How to catch all fish in Stardew Valley

There are fish all over Stardew Valley to find and catch while you explore the game. You can find them in every location with water, each with a unique pattern of when they like to spawn, which varies on the time of year and day.
Keeping track of all these fish can be challenging, and we want to make it as easy as possible for you to catch each one in Stardew Valley. We’ve created a list of all 71 fish, where you can catch them, their preferred time of year, how much they sell for on the market, and if you can use them in specific recipes.
Where to find all Fish locations in Stardew Valley
We’ve curated a massive list detailing all 71 fish in Stardew Valley, including the ones added for patch 1.6, notably the Goby. You can surely find the one you’re trying to track down if you’re looking for a particular fish at any point during your playthrough.
|Fish
|Value
|Where to find
|Time Required
|Season required
|Weather needed
|Used in
|Albacore
|75g – 150g
|Ocean
|6am to 11am in Fall
6pm to 2am in Winter
|Fall and Winter
|Any weather
|Maki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi
|Anchovy
|30g – 60g
|Ocean
|Can be caught at any time
|Spring and Fall
|Any weather
|Maki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi
|Blue Discus
|120g – 240g
|Ginger Island Pond and all Rivers
|Can be caught at any time
|Any season
|Any weather
|Maki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi
|Bream
|45g – 90g
|River in the Town and Forest
|6pm to 2am
|Any season
|Any weather
|Night Fishing Bundle Baked Fish
|Bullhead
|75g – 150g
|Mountain Lake
|Can be caught at any time
|Any season
|Any weather
|Lake Fish Bundle
|Carp
|30g – 60g
|Mountain Lake, Secret Woods Pond, and the Sewers
|Can be caught at any time
|Any season
|Any weather
|Lake Fish Bundle and Carp Surprise
|Catfish
|200g – 400g
|Rivers in the Town and Forest, Secret Woods Pond, and Witch’s Swamp
|6am to 12am
|Spring and Fall or Spring and Summer in Secret Woods Pond
|Rainy
|River Fish Bundle and Willy (gift)
|Chub
|50g – 100g
|Forest River and Mountain Lake
|Can be caught at any time
|Any season
|Any weather
|Field Research Bundle
|Dorado
|100g – 200g
|River in the Forest
|6am to 7pm
|Summer
|Any weather
|Maki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi
|Eel
|85g – 170g
|Ocean
|4pm to 2am
|Spring and Fall
|Rainy
|Night Fishing Bundle Fried Eel Spicy Eel
|Flounder
|100g – 200g
|Ocean and Ginger Island oceans
|6am to 8pm
|Spring and Summer but all seasons on Ginger Island
|Any weather
|Seafoam Pudding
|Ghostfish
|45g – 90g
|Mines on floors 20 and 60, and Ghost drops
|Can be caught at any time
|Any season
|Any weather
|Specialty Fish Bundle
|Goby
|150g – 300g
|In Waterfalls
|8am to 6pm in Spring, Summer, or Fall
|Any season
|Any weather
|Maki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi
|Halibut
|80g – 160g
|Ocean
|6am to 11am in Spring and Summer
7pm to 2am in Winter
|Spring, Summer, and Winter
|Any weather
|Maki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi
|Herring
|30g – 60g
|Ocean
|Can be caught at any time
|Spring and Winter
|Any weather
|Maki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi
|Ice Pip
|500g – 1,000g
|Mines below 60 floors
|Can be caught at any time
|Any season
|Any weather
|Maki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi
|Largemouth Bass
|100g – 200g
|Mountain Lake
|6am to 7pm
|Any season
|Any weather
|Lake Fish Bundle, Quality Fish Bundle, and Crispy Bass
|Lava Eel
|700g – 1,400g
|Mines below 100 floors and Volcano Caldera
|Can be caught at any time
|Any season
|Any weather
|Master Fisher’s Bundle
|Lingcod
|120g – 240g
|River in the Town and Forest, and Mountain Lake
|Can be caught at any time
|Winter
|Any weather
|Maki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi
|Lionfish
|100g – 200g
|Ginger Island Ocean
|Can be caught at any time
|Any season
|Any weather
|Maki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi
|Midnight Carp
|150g – 300g
|Mountain Lake, Cindersap Forest pond, and Ginger Island pond and river
|10pm to 2am
|Fall and Winter but all seasons on Ginger Island
|Any weather
|Seafoam Pudding
|Octopus
|150g – 300g
|Ocean
|6am to 1pm
|Summer
|Any weather
|Master Fisher’s Bundle and Willy (gift)
|Perch
|55g – 110g
|River in the Town and Forest, Forest Pond, and Mountain Lake
|Can be caught at any time
|Winter
|Any weather
|Maki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi
|Pike
|100g – 200g
|River in the Town and Forest, and Forest Pond
|Can be caught at any time
|Summer and Winter
|Any weather
|Maki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi
|Pufferfish
|200g – 400g
|Ocean and Ginger Island oceans
|12pm to 4pm
|Summer but all seasons on Ginger Island
|Sunny
|Specialty Fish Bundle and Abigail (gift)
|Rainbow Trout
|65g – 130g
|River in the Town and Forest, and Mountain Lake
|6am to 7pm
|Summer
|Sunny
|Trout Soup
|Red Mullet
|75g – 150g
|Ocean
|6am to 7pm
|Summer and Winter
|Any weather
|Maki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi
|Red Snapper
|50g – 100g
|Ocean
|6am to 7pm
|Summer and Fall or Winter with Rain Totem
|Rainy
|Ocean Fish Bundle
|Salmon
|75g – 150g
|River in the Town and Forest
|6am to 7pm
|Fall
|Any weather
|Salmon Dinner
|Sandfish
|75g – 150g
|The Desert
|6am to 8pm
|Any season
|Any weather
|Specialty Fish Bundle and Penny (gift)
|Sardine
|40g – 80g
|Ocean
|6am to 7pm
|Spring, Fall, and Winter
|Any weather
|Ocean Fish Bundle and Dish O’ The Sea
|Scorpion Carp
|150g – 300g
|The Desert but it requires your Fishing skill to be level four
|6am to 8pm
|Any season
|Any weather
|Master Fisher’s Bundle
|Sea Cucumber
|75g – 150g
|Ocean
|6am to 7pm
|Fall and Winter
|Any weather
|Lucky Lunch and Willy (gift)
|Shad
|60g – 120g
|River in the Town and Forest
|9am to 2am
|Spring, Summer, and Fall
|Rainy
|River Fish Bundle and Quality Fish Bundle
|Slimejack
|100g – 200g
|Mutant Bug Lair
|Can be caught at any time
|Any season
|Any weather
|Maki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi
|Smallmouth Bass
|50g – 100g
|River in Town and Forest Pond
|Can be caught at any time
|Spring and Fall
|Any weather
|Maki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi
|Squid
|80g – 160g
|Ocean
|6pm to 2am
|Winter
|Any weather
|Fried Calamari
|Stingray
|180g – 360g
|Pirate Cove on Ginger Island
|Can be caught at any time
|Any season
|Any weather
|Maki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi
|Stonefish
|300g – 600g
|Mines below 20 floors
|Can be caught at any time
|Any season
|Any weather
|Maki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi
|Sturgeon
|200g – 400g
|Mountain Lake
|6am to 7pm
|Summer and Winter
|Any weather
|Lake Fish Bundle and Willy (gift)
|Sunfish
|30g – 60g
|River in the Town and Forest
|6am to 7pm
|Spring and Summer
|Sunny and Windy
|River Fish Bundle Baked Fish
|Super Cucumber
|250g – 500g
|Ocean and Ginger Island oceans
|6pm to 2am
|Summer and Fall but all seasons on Ginger Island
|Any weather
|Wizard (gift)
|Tiger Trout
|150g – 300g
|River in the Town and Forest
|6am to 7pm
|Fall and Winter
|Any weather
|River Fish Bundle
|Tilapia
|75g – 150g
|Ocean and Ginger Island rivers
|6am to 2pm
|Summer and Fall but all seasons on Ginger Island
|Any weather
|Ocean Fish Bundle
|Tuna
|100g – 200g
|Ocean and Ginger Island oceans
|6am to 7pm
|Summer and Winter but all seasons on Ginger Island
|Any weather
|Ocean Fish Bundle, Quality Fish Bundle, Fish Taco
|Void Salmon
|150g – 300g
|Witch’s Swamp
|Can be caught at any time
|Any season
|Any weather
|The Missing Bundle
|Walleye
|105g – 210g
|River in the Town and Forest, Forest Pond, and Mountain Lake
|12pm to 2am
|Fall but can be Winter with Rain Totem
|Rainy
|Night Fishing Bundle and Quality Fish Bundle
|Woodskip
|75g – 150g
|Secret Woods Pond and Forest Farm
|Can be caught at any time
|Any season
|Any weather
|Specialty Fish Bundle
Where to find Legendary Fish in Stardew Valley
There is no specific time needed to catch these fish. They can all be caught with a fishing rod.
|Fish
|Value
|Where to find
|Season required
|Weather required
|Angler
|900g – 1,800g
|Wooden plank bridge north of JojaMart (Level three Fishing skill required)
|Fall
|Any weather
|Blobfish
|500g – 1,000g
|Night Market
|Winter
|Any weather
|Crimsonfish
|1,500g – 3,000g
|East Pier on the Beach (Level five Fishing skill required)
|Summer
|Any weather
|Glacierfish
|1,000g – 2,000g
|In Cindersap Forest on the South end of Arrowhead Island (Level six Fishing skill required)
|Winter
|Any weather
|Glacierfish Jr.
|1,000g – 2,000g
|In Cindersap Forest on the South end of Arrowhead Island (Level six Fishing skill required)
|All seasons
|Any weather
|Legend
|5,000g – 10,000g
|The Mountain Lake (Level 10 Fishing skill required)
|Spring
|Rainy
|Legend II
|5,000g – 10,000g
|The Mountain Lake (Level 10 Fishing skill required)
|All seasons
|Any weather
|Midnight Squid
|100g – 200g
|Night Market
|Winter
|Any weather
|Ms. Angler
|900g – 1,800g
|Wooden plank bridge north of JojaMart (Level three Fishing skill required)
|All seasons
|Any weather
|Mutant Carp
|1,000g – 2,000g
|The Sewers
|All seasons
|Any weather
|Radioactive Carp
|1,000g – 2,000g
|The Sewers
|All seasons
|Any weather
|Son of Crimsonfish
|1,500g – 3,000g
|East Pier on the Beach (Level five Fishing skill required)
|All seasons
|Any weather
|Spook Fish
|220g – 440g
|Night Market
|Winter
|Any weather
Where to find all Crab Pot fish in Stardew Valley
Below are the fish you can only find in a Crab Pot. Time or fishing skill level do not affect these fish. Your only concerns should be the season and the location of your Crab Pot trap.
|Fish
|Value
|Where to find
|Season required
|Clam
|50g – 100g
|Ocean
|Chowder Speed-Gro
|Cockle
|50g – 100g
|Ocean
|Maki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi
|Crab
|100g
|Ocean
|Crab Cakes
|Crayfish
|75g
|Freshwater
|Fish Stew
|Lobster
|120g
|Ocean
|Lobster Bisque and Elliott (Gift)
|Mussel
|30g – 60g
|Ocean
|Fish Stew
|Oyster
|40g – 80g
|Ocean
|Maki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi
|Periwinkle
|20g
|Freshwater
|Strange Bun and Fish Stew
|Shrimp
|60g
|Ocean
|Tom Kha Soup and Shrimp Cocktail
|Snail
|65g
|Freshwater
|Escargot Vincent (Gift)