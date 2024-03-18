Category:
Stardew Valley

All Stardew Valley 1.6 update patch notes

So much fresh content to explore.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Mar 18, 2024 02:09 pm
The Stardew Valley 1.6 update logo.
Image via ConcernedApe

Stardew Valley updates take a long time to release, but when they do, they’re always packed with a massive amount of new content. The 1.6 Stardew Valley update is an especially big one, which means you might want to review the patch notes for it.

Recommended Videos

The cozy life simulation farming game hides a vast array of secrets and so many features that it’s tough to ever feel like you’ve fully finished the game, which can also make figuring out what’s actually been added in new updates rather tricky. If you want to know everything you can discover, then here are all the patch notes for the Stardew Valley 1.6 update.

Stardew Valley 1.6 patch notes

Screenshot of ConcernedApe tweet for patch notes line about mayonnaise.
Thanks, I guess? Screenshot by Dot Esports via ConceredApe

Here are all of the official patch notes for Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update. Some changes are massive improvements, some additions are rather odd, and other features are minor but important bug fixes, so this update really has it all.

These patch notes will be updated as more becomes known on the update’s official release date, March 19.

  • A new type of farm, which is the Meadowlands Farm, has been added to the farm maps you can choose from. This farm has chewy blue grass that animals love to eat and starts you off with a coop and two chickens, which means it might be one of the best farm types you can choose.
  • You can now drink mayonnaise.
  • The area of effect for melee attacks facing downward has been extended.
  • All jellies, wines, juices, and pickles now match the color of whichever ingredients are used to make them.
  • All bachelors and bachelorettes you choose to have become your spouse have a seven-day honeymoon period so they won’t lay in bed upset all day anymore.
  • The amount of time it takes to push against a pet before they start shaking so you can pass through them has been shortened from 1.5 to 0.75 seconds.
  • Fruit trees that have been cut down now drop the correct fruit sapling matching the quality of the fruit. The better the quality is, the quicker the sapling will grow when replanted.
  • A bug that caused harvesting from left to right to be quicker than harvesting from right to left has been fixed.
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Stardew Valley’s new ‘broken’ Meadowlands Farm gives players massive advantage in 1.6 patch
Stardew Valley farm with blue grass
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley’s new ‘broken’ Meadowlands Farm gives players massive advantage in 1.6 patch
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 18, 2024
Read Article Stardew Valley: Best farm layouts for each farm type
Marnie with multiple farm layouts behind her.
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley: Best farm layouts for each farm type
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 18, 2024
Read Article Every Stardew Valley 1.6 patch note line teased by Concernedape ranked from least to most game-changing
Stardew Valley chicken standing in front of all of ConcernedApe's tweets
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
Every Stardew Valley 1.6 patch note line teased by Concernedape ranked from least to most game-changing
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Stardew Valley’s new ‘broken’ Meadowlands Farm gives players massive advantage in 1.6 patch
Stardew Valley farm with blue grass
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley’s new ‘broken’ Meadowlands Farm gives players massive advantage in 1.6 patch
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 18, 2024
Read Article Stardew Valley: Best farm layouts for each farm type
Marnie with multiple farm layouts behind her.
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley: Best farm layouts for each farm type
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 18, 2024
Read Article Every Stardew Valley 1.6 patch note line teased by Concernedape ranked from least to most game-changing
Stardew Valley chicken standing in front of all of ConcernedApe's tweets
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
Every Stardew Valley 1.6 patch note line teased by Concernedape ranked from least to most game-changing
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 18, 2024
Author
Kacee Fay
General Gaming Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.