Stardew Valley’s new ‘broken’ Meadowlands Farm gives players massive advantage in 1.6 patch

ConcernedApe teased the “chewy blue grass” of the Meadowlands Farm—a new farm type coming in Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update—today, and fans are afraid it might be “broken.”

Back in September 2023, ConcernedApe anticipated that the upcoming 1.6 patch for Stardew Valley would bring a new farm type, but no details were revealed. Now, he revealed through Twitter/X that the Meadowlands Farm is set to become the eighth farm type in the game, and it introduces a compelling feature—chewy blue grass that animals adore.

Will Shane love me back now? Image via ConcernedApe

But the thing setting fans off is how blatantly advantageous this farm setup is for farmers. From day one, you’ll kickstart your journey with a cozy coop and two clucking companions, something unheard of in traditional farm setups.

Thanks to this unexpected poultry plot twist and the introduction of drinkable mayo, Stardew Valley 1.6 has been fittingly christened the “Mayo update.”

Fans are abuzz with speculation. With animals adoring the chewy blue grass from day one, could this translate to accelerated produce quality? Will Shane take an extra liking to us because we have blue grass and chickens?

Of course, most fans are either gleefully celebrating the new addition or casually cracking jokes about it. But amidst the excitement, whispers of concern linger. Could this newfound advantage tilt the scales too far? Some players think this perk should have a potential drawback, such as slower crop production. It’s unclear if the Meadowlands Farm will bring balance to the game or tip it into chaos.

As Stardew Valley 1.6 looms on the horizon, the community has collectively agreed that certain questions—like who’s tending to the chickens in this deserted patch of land before your arrival or whether you, the player, will have the pleasure of munching on some chewy grass—are best left unanswered.

Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update is set to be released tomorrow, March 19.

