Stardew Valley 1.6 update release countdown: Exact start time and date

Ever since Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update was first teased in July 2023, fans of the uber-popular farming sim have been desperate to know precisely when it’ll become available.

It has been years since the last Stardew Valley update, and with developer Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone busy working on a new game, Haunted Chocolatier, you’d be forgiven for assuming support for Stardew Valley had wrapped up. Not only does ConcernedApe have at least one more update planned, but it’s also set to be a big one, adding new festivals, new late-game content, new items and crafting recipes, and over 100 lines of new dialogue—and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

The good news is you don’t have to wait much longer for the 1.6 update to drop as we have an exact date for its release.

What time and date does Stardew Valley 1.6 update release?

If you ever dropped off Stardew Valley, this update will have you rushing back. Image via ConcernedApe. Remix by Dot Esports.

ConcernedApe confirmed on Feb. 26 that the 1.6 update for Stardew Valley is set to be released on Tuesday, March 19. It’s not been said precisely what time the update will become available, so for the time being, we’ve set our countdown to midnight CT. Whether the update will launch at the same time worldwide or is dependent on your local time zone is also unknown, but we’ll update the countdown should that information be shared.

Be aware this only applies to the PC version of Stardew Valley. At the time of writing, the 1.6 update doesn’t have a release date for the console and mobile versions. Don’t worry, though; ConcernedApe has confirmed those versions will receive the update, too, but hasn’t shared any sort of release window. He’s only said the console and mobile versions will be updated “as soon as possible.”

While new content and adjustments are always welcome, Stardew Valley would still remain an incredible success story without the 1.6 patch. As of this year, it has sold over 30 million copies, according to ConcernedApe, and has spawned an official Stardew Valley cookbook and concert tour.