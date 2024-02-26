Stardew Valley creator finally confirms update 1.6 release date

Stardew Valley‘s long-awaited 1.6 update finally has a release date, and players don’t have to wait much longer.

Update 1.6 has been a long time in the making. In September 2023, Stardew Valley creator ConcernedApe shared a sneak peek at some of the new content coming, including one major festival, two mini-festivals, a new farm type, new late-game content, eight-player multiplayer, and a bunch of items and dialogue. Then in December, the lead designer followed up by announcing a new chest type and confirmed a “ton of progress” had been made on the update.

Update 1.6 is finally almost here. Image via ConcernedApe

Following that teaser, community members expected an imminent release. Those hopes were dashed in January, as ConcernedApe revealed the update still needed more time. But after months of waiting, we finally have an official release date.

What is the Stardew Valley update 1.6 release date?

Stardew Valley update 1.6 update goes live for PC on March 19. ConcernedApe did not provide a specific release date for console and mobile, but promised they will follow as soon as possible. Community members already have generally a good idea of what’s included in the update, but there will be plenty of small additions and other secrets that won’t get discovered until the patch goes live.

As for what’s next, the dev thanked fans and spoke about the title’s success.

“With a new update on the horizon, a worldwide concert tour underway, an official cookbook coming soon, and now over 30 million copies sold, Stardew Valley is thriving more than ever,” ConcernedApe said. “As always, I’m eternally grateful to the players for making all of this possible.”

Stardew Valley players have plenty to be excited about. Eight-player multiplayer will be the perfect opportunity for players to start new servers with their friends and discover everything the new mega update offers.