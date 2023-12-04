ConcernedApe has made a ‘ton of progress’ on Stardew Valley’s mega 1.6 update

Stardew Valley 1.6 update is still in the works as creator ConcernedApe shared an update on the development progress, as well as a small teaser of what’s to come.

On Dec. 1 on Twitter, Stardew Valley‘s developer ConcernedApe wrote he made a ton of progress on 1.6 last month in a self-imposed “extreme crunch mode, nose to the grindstone mode.” He also showed one of the many additions coming in the update—a Big Chest that can store “almost twice as much as a regular chest.” ConcernedApe added that he plans to keep almost everything secret so don’t expect to see similar teases for bigger parts of the update, we’ll just have to wait until it goes live.

Getting into the winter mood. Image via ConcernedApe

Stardew Valley‘s 1.6 update promises to be huge and the Big Chest is probably its smallest (although handy) addition. Back on Sep. 27, ConcernedApe shared a larger sneak peek of the stuff coming in the update, including one major festival, two mini-festivals, a new farm type, new late-game content, 8-player multiplayer, and a bunch of items and dialogue. Fans also got a chance to take a look at new winter outfits for Seth and Jas.

At the moment there is no set release date for the update. Back in September, ConcernedApe wrote that it will release as soon as it’s ready and that “content is pretty close to being finished.” However, he added there’s still some further testing and polishing needed before it can launch on PC. I’m sure many fans would love to see the update as a Christmas surprise (it’s the winter outfits for me), but keep in mind the developer is also working on a new game, Haunted Chocolatier, so the Stardew Valley update release may take some time to come out.