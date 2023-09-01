There’s an official Stardew Valley cookbook on its way: Here’s how to get it

I wonder what Void Mayonnaise will taste like?

Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone, Ryan Novak, and Kari Fry have joined forces to create an official Stardew Valley Cookbook featuring all the beloved Stardew Valley recipes like Strange Bun and Pink Cake, and it’s coming soon.

Since Stardew Valley released in 2016, it has consistently been one of the most popular cozy games, with so much to offer that it keeps players coming back for more.

If cooking is your favorite thing to do, both in Stardew Valley and in real life, then this is the perfect news—an official Stardew Valley cookbook, brewed up by the game’s original creator ConcernedApe, will be released in Spring 2024.

I would like to announce the upcoming Stardew Valley Cookbook! It'll be out next spring, and includes 50 recipes from the game… such as pink cake, salad, and the strange bun. Cover illustration by @kee_fry pic.twitter.com/ydEtGzqo6G — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) August 31, 2023

The cookbook will have 50 recipes, all of which are also available to make in Stardew Valley, including Strange Bun, Pink Cake, Salad, and more.

While we don’t have the complete list of recipes yet, that hasn’t stopped fans from being excited about trying their favorite recipes.

Some want to try the Melon Cake, others hope for the recipe to make Sea Foam Pudding, and many more are eager to listen to their Stardew Valley vinyls while baking every recipe from the book. One recipe I don’t think we’ll get (unfortunately) though is how to make wine.

When is the Stardew Valley cookbook being released?

If you’re excited for the cookbook, you may have noticed the official tweet didn’t offer a lot of information regarding its release date or if we can preorder it soon.

However, after a bit of digging, I discovered you can preorder the Stardew Valley cookbook at Barnes and Noble, either as a hardback or eBook, or on Amazon. Those stores even included the exact release date: April 16, 2024.

So whether you want to try Pink Cake, Strange Bun, or maybe even Lucky Lunch, you can now preorder the awesome new and official cookbook.

Hopefully, the book will contain a good recipe for Fish Tacos.

