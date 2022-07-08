How do you make wine in Stardew Valley?

The vast world that players are presented with in Stardew Valley offers seemingly limitless potential. Players can raise animals, design their farms, make meaningful relationships, uncover secrets, take on formidable enemies, grow vast amounts of crops, and create various types of goods.

Stardew Valley is truly a game to get lost in, but with so much to do, it can sometimes be confusing figuring out how to complete certain tasks or create certain items. One type of Artisan Good that players may find themselves wondering how to create in Stardew Valley is wine.

This type of Artisan Good can make players anywhere from a measly 15g per bottle to an impressive 6,300g per bottle. It can certainly be a great source of income when done right. Here is a breakdown of all players need to know about making wine in Stardew Valley.

How to make wine in Stardew Valley

To make wine in Stardew Valley, players must first unlock kegs. The crafting recipe for kegs will be unlocked upon reaching level eight of the farming skill. Creating one keg requires a total of 30 wood, one copper bar, one iron bar, and one oak resin.

Players can also unlock one already crafted keg upon completing the Artisan Bundle located in the Pantry of the Community Center. One keg is also the reward for the Brewer’s Bundle in the remixed Pantry, also in the Community Center upon choosing to remix the bundles before beginning a new save file of Stardew Valley.

Once players have attained one or more kegs, they can make wine by walking up to a keg and placing any fruit inside of it. After any fruit has been in a keg for seven in-game days, the wine will be ready for players to collect and sell or consume.

Players who choose to consume wine will gain the tipsy buff, which will grant them between 50 to 130 energy, 22 to 58 health, and decrease their movement speed by one for 30 seconds. Wine is not one of the better sources of nourishment in Stardew Valley, but can definitely be useful in a pinch.

Fruits will yield their respective types of wine upon being placed in a keg for seven days. The fruit’s value will be multiplied by three times the base value of the fruit upon being made into wine. All of the types of fruit, wine, and how much players can make per bottle are as follows.

Ancient Fruit wine can grant players between 1,650g to 4,620g.

Players should also remember that vegetables can also be placed in kegs, but will yield juice instead of wine. These juices are significantly less profitable than wines, and are not the best way for players to increase the value of any vegetable. Overall, it is best for players to stick to making wine in the keg to maximize their profits.